2017 MERCEDES BENZ C300 COUPE

TRUE PRICE, NO HIDDEN FEE, FREE CARFAX, FULL INSPECTION

CLEAN TITLE, BC LOCAL, AMG PKG


Highlight Features

- 360 Degree Backup Camera& Parking Sensor

- Navigation System

- Heated Steering Wheel

- Heated Seats

- Blind Spot Monitor

- Pre-Collision System

- Power Sunroof

- Dual Zone Climate Control

- Cruise Control

- Bluetooth Technology

- FM/AM Radio

- Voice Control

- Variable Driving Mode

- AND MUCH MORE



Although every attempt is made to ensure the accuracy of the data above, due to the possibility of human error, we cannot guarantee the accuracy of the displayed information, the availability of this vehicle, or the accuracy of its photo or stock photo. Such information may not reflect exact vehicle color, trim, options, price or other specifications.




*** FULL CARFAX REPORT AND INSPECTION PAPER AVAILABLE!!***

*** BEST VALUE FOR YOUR TRADE-IN OR SELL US YOUR CARS!!***

*** COMPETITIVE RATE FOR FINANCING!!***





DL#40299 UC Auto

3891 No 3 Rd, Richmond, BC V6X 2B8

*All price excludes $495 Doc Fee and applicable taxes.*


*Finance and Lease option available on vehicle year 2014 or newer*

2017 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

29,066 KM

$29,995

+ tax & licensing
2017 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

C 300 COUPE/ CLEAN TITLE/ AMG PKG/ LOW KM

12516202

2017 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

C 300 COUPE/ CLEAN TITLE/ AMG PKG/ LOW KM

UC Auto

3891 No 3 Rd, Richmond, BC V6X 2B8

236-877-4881

$29,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
29,066KM
VIN WDDWJ4KB5HF417626

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # UC-7190B
  • Mileage 29,066 KM

2017 MERCEDES BENZ C300 COUPE

TRUE PRICE, NO HIDDEN FEE, FREE CARFAX, FULL INSPECTION

CLEAN TITLE, BC LOCAL, AMG PKG


Highlight Features

- 360 Degree Backup Camera& Parking Sensor

- Navigation System

- Heated Steering Wheel

- Heated Seats

- Blind Spot Monitor

- Pre-Collision System

- Power Sunroof

- Dual Zone Climate Control

- Cruise Control

- Bluetooth Technology

- FM/AM Radio

- Voice Control

- Variable Driving Mode

- AND MUCH MORE



Although every attempt is made to ensure the accuracy of the data above, due to the possibility of human error, we cannot guarantee the accuracy of the displayed information, the availability of this vehicle, or the accuracy of its photo or stock photo. Such information may not reflect exact vehicle color, trim, options, price or other specifications.





*** FULL CARFAX REPORT AND INSPECTION PAPER AVAILABLE!!***

*** BEST VALUE FOR YOUR TRADE-IN OR SELL US YOUR CARS!!***

*** COMPETITIVE RATE FOR FINANCING!!***





DL#40299 UC Auto

3891 No 3 Rd, Richmond, BC V6X 2B8

*All price excludes $495 Doc Fee and applicable taxes.*


*Finance and Lease option available on vehicle year 2014 or newer*


Interior

Cruise Control
Immobilizer
Driver Information Centre
Perimeter Alarm
ashtray
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Illuminated locking glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Driver And Passenger Door Bins
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Cargo Space Lights
Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim
Delayed Accessory Power
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
Valet Function
2 12V DC Power Outlets
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Redundant Digital Speedometer
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver And Passenger 1-Touch Up/Down
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Front Cigar Lighter(s)
Leather Steering Wheel w/Auto Tilt-Away
Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column
Power Fuel Flap Locking Type
Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access
ARTICO Leatherette Door Trim Insert
MB Apps Selective Service Internet Access
Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Rear Seat Easy Entry
Driver Seat -inc: Manual Rear Seat Easy Entry
Power Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Fixed Rear Head Restraints
Urethane Gear Shifter Material
Analog Appearance

Clock

Body-coloured door handles
Front license plate bracket
Clearcoat Paint
Perimeter/approach lights
Steel spare wheel
Rear fog lamps
Light tinted glass
LED brakelights
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster
Trunk Rear Cargo Access
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Chrome Bumper Insert
Grille w/Chrome Bar
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Jets And Reservoir
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Chrome Bumper Insert
Aluminum Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim

Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
150 amp alternator
Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
66 L Fuel Tank
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Automatic Ride Control Suspension
Engine: 2.0L DOHC I4 Turbo -inc: auto stop/start function
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and Sequential Shift Control w/Steering Wheel Controls
60-Amp/Hr Maintenance-Free Battery
Full-Time 4MATIC All-Wheel

Low Tire Pressure Warning
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Pretensioners
Collision prevention assist
Driver Monitoring-Alert

Window grid antenna
8 speakers
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Radio w/Seek-Scan
Audio Theft Deterrent

Residual Heat Recirculation and Console Ducts
Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Driver Auto Dimming
Steering Wheel Controls and Weatherband

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

UC Auto

UC Auto

3891 No 3 Rd, Richmond, BC V6X 2B8

236-877-XXXX

236-877-4881

$29,995

+ taxes & licensing

UC Auto

236-877-4881

2017 Mercedes-Benz C-Class