2017 MERCEDES BENZ C63 AMG

TRUE PRICE, NO HIDDEN FEE, FREE CARFAX, FULL INSPECTION REPORT

NO ACCIDENT, BC LOCAL

Highlight Features

- Navigation System

- Back-up Camera & Parking Sensors

- Pre-Collision Safety System 

- Burmester Premium Sound System

- Power Sunroof

- Heated Seats

- Mercedes-Benz Ambient Lighting

- Sports Exhaust System

- Adjustable Chassis System

- Traction Control

- Voice Control

- Bluetooth Technology

- Cruise Control

- FM/AM Radio

- Variable Drive Mode

- AND MUCH MORE

2017 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

47,052 KM

$51,995

+ taxes & licensing
2017 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

C 63/ NO ACCIDENT/ BC LOCAL

13149520

2017 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

C 63/ NO ACCIDENT/ BC LOCAL

UC Auto

3891 No 3 Rd, Richmond, BC V6X 2B8

236-877-4881

$51,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
47,052KM
VIN 55SWF8GB8HU221694

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 47,052 KM

Vehicle Description

2017 MERCEDES BENZ C63 AMG

TRUE PRICE, NO HIDDEN FEE, FREE CARFAX, FULL INSPECTION REPORT

NO ACCIDENT, BC LOCAL

Highlight Features

- Navigation System

- Back-up Camera & Parking Sensors

- Pre-Collision Safety System 

- Burmester Premium Sound System

- Power Sunroof

- Heated Seats

- Mercedes-Benz Ambient Lighting

- Sports Exhaust System

- Adjustable Chassis System

- Traction Control

- Voice Control

- Bluetooth Technology

- Cruise Control

- FM/AM Radio

- Variable Drive Mode

- AND MUCH MORE


Although every attempt is made to ensure the accuracy of the data above, due to the possibility of human error, we cannot guarantee the accuracy of the displayed information, the availability of this vehicle, or the accuracy of its photo or stock photo. Such information may not reflect exact vehicle color, trim, options, price or other specifications.






*** FULL CARFAX REPORT AND INSPECTION PAPER AVAILABLE!!***

*** BEST VALUE FOR YOUR TRADE-IN OR SELL US YOUR CARS!!***

*** COMPETITIVE RATE FOR FINANCING!!***




DL#40299 UC Auto

3891 No 3 Rd, Richmond, BC V6X 2B8

*All price excludes $495 Doc Fee& 395$Preparation Fee and applicable taxes.*

*Finance and Lease option available on vehicle year 2014 or newer*


Immobilizer
Compass
ashtray
Driver foot rest
Illuminated locking glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Leatherette Door Trim Insert
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Cargo Space Lights
Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim
Delayed Accessory Power
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
Valet Function
2 12V DC Power Outlets
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Redundant Digital Speedometer
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest w/Storage
Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Front Cigar Lighter(s)
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage
Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column
Systems Monitor
Power Fuel Flap Locking Type
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access
Mini Overhead Console and 2 12V DC Power Outlets
MB Apps Selective Service Internet Access
Power Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Urethane Gear Shifter Material
10-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Power 4-Way Lumbar Support
Analog Appearance
Cargo Features -inc: TireFit Tire Mobility Kit

Driver Knee Airbag
Perimeter Alarm
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Collision prevention assist
Collision Mitigation-Front
Driver Monitoring-Alert

Engine Oil Cooler
180 Amp Alternator
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
2.82 Axle Ratio
Rear-wheel drive
Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
66 L Fuel Tank
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Transmission w/Oil Cooler
Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature
Mechanical Limited Slip Differential
Automatic w/Driver Control Ride Control Sport Tuned Adaptive Suspension
95-Amp/Hr Maintenance-Free Battery
AMG Brand Name Shock Absorbers

Body-coloured door handles
Front license plate bracket
Clearcoat Paint
Perimeter/approach lights
Rear fog lamps
Light tinted glass
Tire mobility kit
LED brakelights
Chrome Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster
Trunk Rear Cargo Access
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Grille w/Metal-Look Bar
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Jets And Reservoir
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Body-Coloured Bumper Insert

Window grid antenna
8 speakers
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Audio Theft Deterrent

Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point
Residual Heat Recirculation and Console Ducts
Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Driver Auto Dimming
Engine: 4.0L Biturbo V8
Transmission: 7-Speed MCT Automatic
Interior Trim -inc: Piano Black Console Insert
Aluminum/Metal-Look Interior Accents and ARTICO Leatherette Upholstered Dashboard

UC Auto

UC Auto

3891 No 3 Rd, Richmond, BC V6X 2B8

Call Dealer

236-877-XXXX

(click to show)

236-877-4881

$51,995

+ taxes & licensing>

UC Auto

236-877-4881

2017 Mercedes-Benz C-Class