Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class

43,070 KM

Details

$39,989

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$39,989

+ taxes & licensing

OpenRoad Lexus Richmond

604-273-5533

Contact Seller
2017 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class

2017 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class

GLC43 AMG 4MATIC SUV

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class

GLC43 AMG 4MATIC SUV

Location

OpenRoad Lexus Richmond

5631 Parkwood Way, Richmond, BC V6V 2M6

604-273-5533

  1. 9715468
  2. 9715468
  3. 9715468
  4. 9715468
  5. 9715468
  6. 9715468
  7. 9715468
  8. 9715468
  9. 9715468
  10. 9715468
  11. 9715468
  12. 9715468
  13. 9715468
  14. 9715468
  15. 9715468
  16. 9715468
  17. 9715468
  18. 9715468
  19. 9715468
  20. 9715468
  21. 9715468
  22. 9715468
  23. 9715468
  24. 9715468
Contact Seller

$39,989

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
43,070KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9715468
  • Stock #: 9UTNA78247
  • VIN: WDC0G6EB6HF178247

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 43,070 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From OpenRoad Lexus Richmond

2020 Lexus NX 300
 25,253 KM
$42,999 + tax & lic
2021 Lexus NX 300 Awd
 24,140 KM
$43,999 + tax & lic
2016 Lexus ES 300 h ...
 63,571 KM
$33,989 + tax & lic

Email OpenRoad Lexus Richmond

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
OpenRoad Lexus Richmond

OpenRoad Lexus Richmond

5631 Parkwood Way, Richmond, BC V6V 2M6

Call Dealer

604-273-XXXX

(click to show)

604-273-5533

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory