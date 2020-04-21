2017 Nissan 370Z

- Power Options
- Power Windows
- Remote power door locks
- Convenience
- Cruise Control
- External temperature display
- Cruise controls on steering wheel
- Metal-look center console trim
- Instrumentation: Low fuel level
- Variable intermittent front wipers
- Center Console: Full with covered storage
- Headlights off auto delay
- Cupholders: Front
- Floor mats: Carpet front
- Clock: In-dash
- Media / Nav / Comm
- Tachometer
- Trip Computer
- MP3 Player
- Audio controls on steering wheel
- Window grid antenna
- Exterior
- Daytime Running Lights
- 2 door
- TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
- Rear fog lights
- Steel spare wheel rim
- Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo
- Tires: Prefix: P
- Safety
- Stability Control
- Side Airbag
- Driver Airbag
- Passenger Airbag
- 4-wheel ABS brakes
- Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
- Powertrain
- ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
- Engine Immobilizer
- Comfort
- Cargo Area Light
- Interior air filtration
- Automatic front air conditioning
- Suspension
- Independent Rear Suspension
- Coil front spring
- Independent front suspension classification
- Double wishbone front suspension
- Four-wheel Independent Suspension
- Coil rear spring
- Multi-link rear suspension
- Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars
- Security
- Trim
- Body-coloured bumpers
- Leather/metal-look shift knob trim
- Windows
- Additional Features
- Front Reading Lights
- Radio data system
- Speed-proportional power steering
- Remote window operation
- Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors
- DVD-Audio
- Front Ventilated disc brakes
- Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control
- Power remote driver mirror adjustment
- Power remote passenger mirror adjustment
- Vehicle Emissions: ULEV II
- Regular front stabilizer bar
- Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular
- Two 12V DC power outlets
- Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
- Cargo tie downs
- Door pockets: Driver and passenger
- Rear door type: Liftgate
- Digital Audio Input
- Braking Assist
- Tilt-adjustable steering wheel
- ABS and Driveline Traction Control
- Front sport seat
- Surround Audio
- Fuel Type: Premium unleaded
- Auxilliary engine cooler
- Audio system memory card slot
- 1st row curtain head airbags
- Type of tires: Performance
- Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
- Fuel Capacity: 72 L
- Fuel Consumption: Highway: 9.3 L/100 km
- Front Head Room: 971 mm
- Leatherette dash trim
- Max cargo capacity: 195 L
- Overall Width: 1845 mm
- Front Leg Room: 1090 mm
- Overall height: 1315 mm
- Front Hip Room: 1388 mm
- Front Shoulder Room: 1383 mm
- Overall Length: 4246 mm
- Wheelbase: 2550 mm
- Gross vehicle weight: 1802 kg
- Keyless ignition w/ push button start & keyless door entry
