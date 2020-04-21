Menu
2017 Nissan 370Z

Touring Sport

2017 Nissan 370Z

Touring Sport

Location

Richmond Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ltd.

5491 Parkwood Way, Richmond, BC V6V 2M9

604-273-7521

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

  • 12,345KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 4895742
  • Stock #: L950444
  • VIN: JN1AZ4EH7HM950444
Body Style
Coupe
Transmission
Automatic
Doors
2-door

Low Mileage! This iconic Nissan 370Z is a desirable package of power and handling. This 2017 Nissan 370Z is for sale today. Every drive in this Nissan 370Z is something special. An unmistakable connection between driver and machine. Fire up the powerful V6 engine and hear it sing through dual exhaust pipes. Take it into a turn and feel the dynamically balanced chassis just grip and grip. The drive of your life is waiting. This 370Z is ready. This low mileage coupe has just 12,345 kms. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 3.7L V6 24V MPFI DOHC engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind. To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.richmondchrysler.com/finance/application/ $599 Documentation Fee and $199 Go Green fee added to the price of all vehicles. o~o

Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Remote power door locks
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • External temperature display
  • Cruise controls on steering wheel
  • Metal-look center console trim
  • Instrumentation: Low fuel level
  • Variable intermittent front wipers
  • Center Console: Full with covered storage
  • Headlights off auto delay
  • Cupholders: Front
  • Floor mats: Carpet front
  • Clock: In-dash
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Tachometer
  • Trip Computer
  • MP3 Player
  • Audio controls on steering wheel
  • Window grid antenna
Exterior
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • 2 door
  • TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
  • Rear fog lights
  • Steel spare wheel rim
  • Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo
  • Tires: Prefix: P
Safety
  • Stability Control
  • Side Airbag
  • Driver Airbag
  • Passenger Airbag
  • 4-wheel ABS brakes
  • Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Powertrain
  • ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
  • Engine Immobilizer
Comfort
  • Cargo Area Light
  • Interior air filtration
  • Automatic front air conditioning
Suspension
  • Independent Rear Suspension
  • Coil front spring
  • Independent front suspension classification
  • Double wishbone front suspension
  • Four-wheel Independent Suspension
  • Coil rear spring
  • Multi-link rear suspension
  • Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars
Security
  • Anti-theft alarm system
Trim
  • Body-coloured bumpers
  • Leather/metal-look shift knob trim
Windows
  • Privacy glass: Light
Additional Features
  • Front Reading Lights
  • Radio data system
  • Speed-proportional power steering
  • Remote window operation
  • Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors
  • DVD-Audio
  • Front Ventilated disc brakes
  • Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control
  • Power remote driver mirror adjustment
  • Power remote passenger mirror adjustment
  • Vehicle Emissions: ULEV II
  • Regular front stabilizer bar
  • Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular
  • Two 12V DC power outlets
  • Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
  • Cargo tie downs
  • Door pockets: Driver and passenger
  • Rear door type: Liftgate
  • Digital Audio Input
  • Braking Assist
  • Tilt-adjustable steering wheel
  • ABS and Driveline Traction Control
  • Front sport seat
  • Surround Audio
  • Fuel Type: Premium unleaded
  • Auxilliary engine cooler
  • Audio system memory card slot
  • 1st row curtain head airbags
  • Type of tires: Performance
  • Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
  • Fuel Capacity: 72 L
  • Fuel Consumption: Highway: 9.3 L/100 km
  • Front Head Room: 971 mm
  • Leatherette dash trim
  • Max cargo capacity: 195 L
  • Overall Width: 1845 mm
  • Front Leg Room: 1090 mm
  • Overall height: 1315 mm
  • Front Hip Room: 1388 mm
  • Front Shoulder Room: 1383 mm
  • Overall Length: 4246 mm
  • Wheelbase: 2550 mm
  • Gross vehicle weight: 1802 kg
  • Keyless ignition w/ push button start & keyless door entry

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

