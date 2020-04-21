2017 Nissan 370Z

Power Options Power Windows

Remote power door locks Convenience Cruise Control

External temperature display

Cruise controls on steering wheel

Metal-look center console trim

Instrumentation: Low fuel level

Variable intermittent front wipers

Center Console: Full with covered storage

Headlights off auto delay

Cupholders: Front

Floor mats: Carpet front

Clock: In-dash Media / Nav / Comm Tachometer

Trip Computer

MP3 Player

Audio controls on steering wheel

Window grid antenna Exterior Daytime Running Lights

2 door

TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM

Rear fog lights

Steel spare wheel rim

Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo

Tires: Prefix: P Safety Stability Control

Side Airbag

Driver Airbag

Passenger Airbag

4-wheel ABS brakes

Seatbelt pretensioners: Front Powertrain ENGINE BLOCK HEATER

Engine Immobilizer Comfort Cargo Area Light

Interior air filtration

Automatic front air conditioning Suspension Independent Rear Suspension

Coil front spring

Independent front suspension classification

Double wishbone front suspension

Four-wheel Independent Suspension

Coil rear spring

Multi-link rear suspension

Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars Security Anti-theft alarm system Trim Body-coloured bumpers

Leather/metal-look shift knob trim Windows Privacy glass: Light

Additional Features Front Reading Lights

Radio data system

Speed-proportional power steering

Remote window operation

Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors

DVD-Audio

Front Ventilated disc brakes

Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control

Power remote driver mirror adjustment

Power remote passenger mirror adjustment

Vehicle Emissions: ULEV II

Regular front stabilizer bar

Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular

Two 12V DC power outlets

Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam

Cargo tie downs

Door pockets: Driver and passenger

Rear door type: Liftgate

Digital Audio Input

Braking Assist

Tilt-adjustable steering wheel

ABS and Driveline Traction Control

Front sport seat

Surround Audio

Fuel Type: Premium unleaded

Auxilliary engine cooler

Audio system memory card slot

1st row curtain head airbags

Type of tires: Performance

Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity

Fuel Capacity: 72 L

Fuel Consumption: Highway: 9.3 L/100 km

Front Head Room: 971 mm

Leatherette dash trim

Max cargo capacity: 195 L

Overall Width: 1845 mm

Front Leg Room: 1090 mm

Overall height: 1315 mm

Front Hip Room: 1388 mm

Front Shoulder Room: 1383 mm

Overall Length: 4246 mm

Wheelbase: 2550 mm

Gross vehicle weight: 1802 kg

Keyless ignition w/ push button start & keyless door entry

