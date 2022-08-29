$21,000+ tax & licensing
$21,000
+ taxes & licensing
Columbia Chrysler
604-273-8018
2017 Nissan Altima
2017 Nissan Altima
Columbia Chrysler
5840 Minoru Boulevard, Richmond, BC V6X 2A9
604-273-8018
$21,000
+ taxes & licensing
- Stock #: PW6689A
- VIN: 1N4AL3AP6HN343182
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Charcoal
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # PW6689A
- Mileage 0 KM
Vehicle Features
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Remote Trunk Release
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Front Wheel Drive
Temporary spare tire
CVT Transmission
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Defrost
Automatic Headlights
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Steel Wheels
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
4 Cylinder Engine
Wheel Covers
A/T
Bluetooth Connection
Gasoline Fuel
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Columbia Chrysler
5840 Minoru Boulevard, Richmond, BC V6X 2A9