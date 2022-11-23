2017 Nissan Pathfinder

$29,500 + taxes & licensing 8 3 , 6 7 3 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9434463

9434463 Stock #: 1UTNA49785

1UTNA49785 VIN: 5N1DR2MM9HC649785

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Red

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Transmission Automatic

Mileage 83,673 KM

Vehicle Features Additional Features SL Premium Tech

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.