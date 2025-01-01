Menu
2017 NISSAN ROGUE SL

TRUE PRICE, NO HIDDEN FEE, FREE CARFAX, FULL INSPECTION

CLEAN TITLE, BC LOCAL

Highlight Features
- 360 Degree Backup Camera
- Blind Spot Monitor
- Lane Keeping Assist
- Pre-Collision System
- Navigation System
- Bose Sound System
- Panoramic Sunroof
- Heated Seats
- Heated Steering Wheel
- Dual Zone Climate Control
- Bluetooth Technology
- FM/AM Radio
- Adaptive Cruise Control
- Voice Control
- Variable Driving Mode
- AND MUCH MORE

Although every attempt is made to ensure the accuracy of the data above, due to the possibility of human error, we cannot guarantee the accuracy of the displayed information, the availability of this vehicle, or the accuracy of its photo or stock photo. Such information may not reflect exact vehicle color, trim, options, price or other specifications.

*** FULL CARFAX REPORT AND INSPECTION PAPER AVAILABLE!!***
*** BEST VALUE FOR YOUR TRADE-IN OR SELL US YOUR CARS!!***
*** COMPETITIVE RATE FOR FINANCING!!***

DL#40299 UC Auto
3891 No 3 Rd, Richmond, BC V6X 2B8
*All price excludes $495 Doc Fee& $395Vehicle Preparation Fee and applicable taxes.*
*Finance and Lease option available on vehicle year 2014 or newer*

2017 Nissan Rogue

76,989 KM

$22,995

+ taxes & licensing
2017 Nissan Rogue

AWD SL/ CLEAN TITLE/ BC LOCAL /LOW KM

12781277

2017 Nissan Rogue

AWD SL/ CLEAN TITLE/ BC LOCAL /LOW KM

UC Auto

3891 No 3 Rd, Richmond, BC V6X 2B8

236-877-4881

$22,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
76,989KM
VIN 5N1AT2MV9HC759183

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 76,989 KM

2017 NISSAN ROGUE SL

TRUE PRICE, NO HIDDEN FEE, FREE CARFAX, FULL INSPECTION

CLEAN TITLE, BC LOCAL


- 360 Degree Backup Camera

- Blind Spot Monitor

- Lane Keeping Assist

- Pre-Collision System

- Navigation System

- Bose Sound System

- Panoramic Sunroof

- Heated Seats

- Heated Steering Wheel

- Dual Zone Climate Control

- Bluetooth Technology

- FM/AM Radio

- Adaptive Cruise Control

- Voice Control

- Variable Driving Mode

- AND MUCH MORE



Although every attempt is made to ensure the accuracy of the data above, due to the possibility of human error, we cannot guarantee the accuracy of the displayed information, the availability of this vehicle, or the accuracy of its photo or stock photo. Such information may not reflect exact vehicle color, trim, options, price or other specifications.




*** FULL CARFAX REPORT AND INSPECTION PAPER AVAILABLE!!***

*** BEST VALUE FOR YOUR TRADE-IN OR SELL US YOUR CARS!!***

*** COMPETITIVE RATE FOR FINANCING!!***


DL#40299 UC Auto

3891 No 3 Rd, Richmond, BC V6X 2B8

*All price excludes $495 Doc Fee& $395Vehicle Preparation Fee and applicable taxes.*


*Finance and Lease option available on vehicle year 2014 or newer*



Immobilizer
Driver Information Centre
Perimeter Alarm
Driver foot rest
Full Cloth Headliner
Driver Seat
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Illuminated glove box
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Carpet Floor Trim
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
3 12V DC Power Outlets
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage
Full Carpet Floor Covering
Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 3 12V DC Power Outlets
Front Centre Armrest w/Storage and Rear Centre Armrest
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Door Panel Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
40-20-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat w/Manual Fore/Aft
Passenger Seat
Analog Appearance

Variable Intermittent Wipers
Splash Guards
Front license plate bracket
Clearcoat Paint
Steel spare wheel
Lip Spoiler
Black grille w/chrome surround
LED brakelights
Body-Coloured Front Bumper
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim
Chrome Side Windows Trim and Black Rear Window Trim

Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning

Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Permanent locking hubs
Electronic Transfer Case
110 amp alternator
Single stainless steel exhaust
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Battery w/Run Down Protection
Engine: 2.5L DOHC 16-Valve 4-Cylinder
5.694 Axle Ratio
55 L Fuel Tank
Transmission: Xtronic CVT w/Sport Mode Switch -inc: automatic shifter manual mode
Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel

Integrated roof antenna
2 LCD Monitors In The Front

Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper
Heated Wiper Park and Defroster
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point
2nd And 3rd Row Airbags
Curtain 1st
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Front And Rear Vented Discs
Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

UC Auto

UC Auto

3891 No 3 Rd, Richmond, BC V6X 2B8

Call Dealer

236-877-XXXX

(click to show)

236-877-4881

$22,995

+ taxes & licensing>

UC Auto

236-877-4881

2017 Nissan Rogue