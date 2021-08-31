Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 Porsche Cayenne

71,000 KM

Details Description Features

$68,900

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$68,900

+ taxes & licensing

LP Auto

604-321-7668

Contact Seller
2017 Porsche Cayenne

2017 Porsche Cayenne

E-Hybrid S

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Porsche Cayenne

E-Hybrid S

Location

LP Auto

5551 No 3 Rd, Richmond, BC V6X 2C7

604-321-7668

  1. 8068153
  2. 8068153
  3. 8068153
  4. 8068153
  5. 8068153
  6. 8068153
  7. 8068153
  8. 8068153
  9. 8068153
  10. 8068153
  11. 8068153
  12. 8068153
  13. 8068153
  14. 8068153
  15. 8068153
  16. 8068153
  17. 8068153
  18. 8068153
  19. 8068153
  20. 8068153
  21. 8068153
  22. 8068153
  23. 8068153
  24. 8068153
  25. 8068153
  26. 8068153
  27. 8068153
  28. 8068153
  29. 8068153
  30. 8068153
  31. 8068153
  32. 8068153
Contact Seller

$68,900

+ taxes & licensing

71,000KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8068153
  • Stock #: PA74397
  • VIN: WP1AE2A20HLA74397

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White [white]
  • Interior Colour Black W/leather Seat Trim W/leather Interior [bla
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # PA74397
  • Mileage 71,000 KM

Vehicle Description

RARE! 2017 Porsche Cayenne Hybrid PLATINUM!!!! With only 71000KM!!!



Options include:



- Navigation



- Porsche crest headrests



- 20" rims



- Heated and cooled seats



- Heated steering wheel



- Surround view camera



- Lane departure assist



- Blind spot monitor



- Adjustable Lumbar support



- Privacy screens



- Bose stereo sound



- Heated rear seats



AND MUCH MORE!!!



Low lease/finance rates 
Quick, easy Approvals
All trades welcome
Extended warranty available
Shipping available
Video Chat walk arounds via FaceTime, WhatsApp, Facebook Chat, etc.
We come to you for test drives 



All of our vehicles come with a 3rd party inspection and a complimentary Carfax report! Call LP Auto at 604.321.7668, visit our website www.lpauto.ca or come visit us at 5551 No. 3 Rd in Richmond today! Doc fee $795. Dlr#30841



Check out our inventory here
https://www.lpauto.ca/used-cars-vancouver?IsSold=0



Book a test drive here
https://www.lpauto.ca/test-drive-lp-auto



Appraise your trades here
https://www.lpauto.ca/vehicle-appraisal-trade-in-value-vancouver



Apply for loan here
https://www.lpauto.ca/vancouver-car-loan-application


Vehicle Features

Security System
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Tachometer
Trip Computer
Remote Keyless Entry
Navigation System
Overhead Console
Heated Steering Wheel
SPEED CONTROL
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Illuminated Entry
Outside Temperature Display
Rear Window Defroster
Front Reading Lights
Front Centre Armrest
Leather shift knob
Sport steering wheel
Trunk/hatch auto-latch
Traction Control
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
ABS Brakes
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag
Knee airbag
Rear side impact airbag
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Liftgate
Power door mirrors
Power Steering
Trailer Sway Control
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Rear Window Wiper
Front fog lights
Perimeter/approach lights
Rear fog lights
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Front dual zone A/C
CD Player
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
Diversity antenna
Leather upholstery
MEMORY SEAT
Power Driver Seat
Split Folding Rear Seat
Rain Sensing Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Variably intermittent wipers
Automatic temperature control
Delay-off headlights
Fully automatic headlights
Panic Alarm
rear reading lights
Heated Door Mirrors
Driver Door Bin
Front beverage holders
Ignition disable
Passenger door bin
Rear door bins
Rear seat centre armrest
Electronic stability
DVD-Audio
Rear beverage holders
Rear Anti-Roll Bar
Speed-Sensing Steering
Variable Valve Control
Four wheel independent suspension
1-touch down
1-touch up
Mode Select Transmission
CD-MP3 decoder

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From LP Auto

2018 Maserati Levant...
 31,000 KM
$83,900 + tax & lic
2014 BMW 328i xDrive...
 98,500 KM
$19,900 + tax & lic
2014 Toyota Sienna 7...
 121,000 KM
$29,900 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email LP Auto

LP Auto

LP Auto

5551 No 3 Rd, Richmond, BC V6X 2C7

Call Dealer

604-321-XXXX

(click to show)

604-321-7668

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory