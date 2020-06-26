+ taxes & licensing
5491 Parkwood Way, Richmond, BC V6V 2M9
Leather Seats, Heated Seats, Power Tailgate, Bluetooth, SiriusXM! The 2017 Porsche Macan is a small SUV blessed with the German luxury automakerÃ¢s invigorating driving dynamics, says KBB.com This 2017 Porsche Macan is for sale today. Enjoy functionality of an SUV with the elegance and sportiness that only comes from owning a Porsche with the 2017 Porsche Macan. This compact model offers luxury inside while providing a fun driving experience. This SUV has 61,725 kms. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 2.0L I4 16V GDI DOHC Turbo engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details. Our Macan's trim level is Base. Sporty styling ensures your capture everyoneÃ¢s attention in the 2017 Porsche Macan. The entry level offers premium comfort with eight-way power heated front seats and a sport heated steering wheel. Additional features include power windows and doors, remote access, dual-zone automatic climate control, cruise control, CDR Plus audio system with eight speakers, Bluetooth connectivity and more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Leather Seats, Heated Seats, Power Tailgate, Bluetooth, Siriusxm, Aluminum Wheels, Air Conditioning. To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.richmondchrysler.com/finance/application/ *$599 Documentation Fee and $199 Go Green fee applicable for all used vehicles.Dealer #30806. o~o
