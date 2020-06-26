2017 Porsche Macan

Power Options Power Windows

Power Liftgate

power retractable mirrors

Remote power door locks Comfort Air Conditioning

Heated Steering Wheel

Cargo Area Light

Interior air filtration

Automatic front air conditioning

Dual front air conditioning zones

Rear air conditioning with separate controls Convenience Cruise Control

Remote Keyless Entry

External temperature display

Universal remote transmitter

Tilt and telescopic steering wheel

Metal-look center console trim

Instrumentation: Low fuel level

Variable intermittent front wipers

Center Console: Full with covered storage

Floor mats: Carpet front and rear

Cupholders: Front and rear

Headlights off auto delay

Overhead console: Mini

Rain sensing front wipers

Clock: Analog Seating Heated Seats

Leather Seats

Split rear bench Media / Nav / Comm Tachometer

Trip Computer

MP3 Player

Bluetooth

Steering Wheel Audio Control

Audio controls on steering wheel

Window grid antenna

Total Number of Speakers: 8 Exterior Daytime Running Lights

Aluminum Wheels

Dusk sensing headlights

Front fog/driving lights

Steel spare wheel rim

Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo

Tires: Prefix: P

Type of tires: AS

Tires: Speed Rating: V

Tires: Profile: 55

Diameter of tires: 18.0 Safety Stability Control

Side Airbag

Fog Lamps

Driver Airbag

Passenger Airbag

4-wheel ABS brakes

Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt

Seatbelt pretensioners: Front and rear Powertrain Engine Immobilizer Suspension Independent Rear Suspension

Suspension class: Regular

Coil front spring

Independent front suspension classification

Double wishbone front suspension

Four-wheel Independent Suspension

Coil rear spring

Multi-link rear suspension

Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars Trim Black grille

Body-coloured bumpers

Leather/metal-look shift knob trim Security Anti-theft alarm system

Audio system security Windows Privacy glass: Deep

Additional Features 4 door

Rear View Camera

Power Tailgate

Lane Departure Warning

Radio data system

Remote window operation

Transmission hill holder

Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors

DVD-Audio

Front Ventilated disc brakes

Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control

Metal-look dash trim

Power remote driver mirror adjustment

Heated driver mirror

Heated passenger mirror

Power remote passenger mirror adjustment

Front and rear reading lights

Bucket front seats

Rear seats center armrest

Regular front stabilizer bar

Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular

Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam

Cargo tie downs

Left rear passenger door type: Conventional

Right rear passenger door type: Conventional

Digital Audio Input

In-Dash single CD player

Braking Assist

Remote activated exterior entry lights

ABS and Driveline Traction Control

Power remote trunk release

Flip forward cushion/seatback rear seats

Surround Audio

Fuel Type: Premium unleaded

Four 12V DC power outlets

Metal-look door trim

1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags

Auxilliary transmission cooler

Permanent locking hubs

Seatback storage: 2

Auxilliary engine cooler

Rear door type: Power liftgate

Rear area cargo cover: Rigid

Rear spoiler: Lip

Audio system memory card slot

Wheel Diameter: 18

Intercooled Turbo

Heated windshield washer jets

Video Monitor Location: Front

Transmission gear shifting controls on steering wheel

Leather/metal-look steering wheel trim

Tire Pressure Monitoring System: Tire specific

Electric power steering

Door pockets: Driver

Driver and passenger heated-cushion

Rear heat ducts with separate controls

Driver and passenger knee airbags

Simulated suede/leather seat upholstery

Wheel Width: 9

Passenger and Rear

Driver and Passenger Heated-Seatback

Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity

Silver aluminum rims

Fuel Capacity: 75 L

Fuel Consumption: City: 11.6 L/100 km

Tires: Width: 255 mm

SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio

Fuel Consumption: Highway: 9.3 L/100 km

SiriusXM AM/FM/HD/Satellite Radio

HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter

Manual child safety locks

Manufacturer's 0-60mph acceleration time (seconds): 8.0 s

SiriusXM

Vehicle Emissions: LEV3-ULEV125

Overall Width: 1923 mm

Overall height: 1624 mm

Wheelbase: 2807 mm

Halogen projector beam headlights

2 USB ports

ParkAssist front and rear reverse sensing system

Curb weight: 1770 kg

Gross vehicle weight: 2445 kg

Max cargo capacity: 1500 L

Overall Length: 4697 mm

