Menu
Account
Sign In
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$47,890

+ taxes & licensing

Richmond Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ltd.

604-273-7521

Contact Seller
2017 Porsche Macan

2017 Porsche Macan

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Porsche Macan

Location

Richmond Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ltd.

5491 Parkwood Way, Richmond, BC V6V 2M9

604-273-7521

Contact Seller

$47,890

+ taxes & licensing

  • 61,725KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5305484
  • Stock #: 20177200A
  • VIN: WP1AA2A57HLB05683
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Transmission
Automatic
Doors
4-door

Leather Seats, Heated Seats, Power Tailgate, Bluetooth, SiriusXM! The 2017 Porsche Macan is a small SUV blessed with the German luxury automakerÃ¢s invigorating driving dynamics, says KBB.com This 2017 Porsche Macan is for sale today. Enjoy functionality of an SUV with the elegance and sportiness that only comes from owning a Porsche with the 2017 Porsche Macan. This compact model offers luxury inside while providing a fun driving experience. This SUV has 61,725 kms. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 2.0L I4 16V GDI DOHC Turbo engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details. Our Macan's trim level is Base. Sporty styling ensures your capture everyoneÃ¢s attention in the 2017 Porsche Macan. The entry level offers premium comfort with eight-way power heated front seats and a sport heated steering wheel. Additional features include power windows and doors, remote access, dual-zone automatic climate control, cruise control, CDR Plus audio system with eight speakers, Bluetooth connectivity and more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Leather Seats, Heated Seats, Power Tailgate, Bluetooth, Siriusxm, Aluminum Wheels, Air Conditioning. To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.richmondchrysler.com/finance/application/ *$599 Documentation Fee and $199 Go Green fee applicable for all used vehicles.Dealer #30806. o~o

Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Liftgate
  • power retractable mirrors
  • Remote power door locks
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Heated Steering Wheel
  • Cargo Area Light
  • Interior air filtration
  • Automatic front air conditioning
  • Dual front air conditioning zones
  • Rear air conditioning with separate controls
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Remote Keyless Entry
  • External temperature display
  • Universal remote transmitter
  • Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
  • Metal-look center console trim
  • Instrumentation: Low fuel level
  • Variable intermittent front wipers
  • Center Console: Full with covered storage
  • Floor mats: Carpet front and rear
  • Cupholders: Front and rear
  • Headlights off auto delay
  • Overhead console: Mini
  • Rain sensing front wipers
  • Clock: Analog
Seating
  • Heated Seats
  • Leather Seats
  • Split rear bench
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Tachometer
  • Trip Computer
  • MP3 Player
  • Bluetooth
  • Steering Wheel Audio Control
  • Audio controls on steering wheel
  • Window grid antenna
  • Total Number of Speakers: 8
Exterior
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • Aluminum Wheels
  • Dusk sensing headlights
  • Front fog/driving lights
  • Steel spare wheel rim
  • Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo
  • Tires: Prefix: P
  • Type of tires: AS
  • Tires: Speed Rating: V
  • Tires: Profile: 55
  • Diameter of tires: 18.0
Safety
  • Stability Control
  • Side Airbag
  • Fog Lamps
  • Driver Airbag
  • Passenger Airbag
  • 4-wheel ABS brakes
  • Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt
  • Seatbelt pretensioners: Front and rear
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
Suspension
  • Independent Rear Suspension
  • Suspension class: Regular
  • Coil front spring
  • Independent front suspension classification
  • Double wishbone front suspension
  • Four-wheel Independent Suspension
  • Coil rear spring
  • Multi-link rear suspension
  • Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars
Trim
  • Black grille
  • Body-coloured bumpers
  • Leather/metal-look shift knob trim
Security
  • Anti-theft alarm system
  • Audio system security
Windows
  • Privacy glass: Deep
Additional Features
  • 4 door
  • Rear View Camera
  • Power Tailgate
  • Lane Departure Warning
  • Radio data system
  • Remote window operation
  • Transmission hill holder
  • Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors
  • DVD-Audio
  • Front Ventilated disc brakes
  • Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control
  • Metal-look dash trim
  • Power remote driver mirror adjustment
  • Heated driver mirror
  • Heated passenger mirror
  • Power remote passenger mirror adjustment
  • Front and rear reading lights
  • Bucket front seats
  • Rear seats center armrest
  • Regular front stabilizer bar
  • Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular
  • Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
  • Cargo tie downs
  • Left rear passenger door type: Conventional
  • Right rear passenger door type: Conventional
  • Digital Audio Input
  • In-Dash single CD player
  • Braking Assist
  • Remote activated exterior entry lights
  • ABS and Driveline Traction Control
  • Power remote trunk release
  • Flip forward cushion/seatback rear seats
  • Surround Audio
  • Fuel Type: Premium unleaded
  • Four 12V DC power outlets
  • Metal-look door trim
  • 1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags
  • Auxilliary transmission cooler
  • Permanent locking hubs
  • Seatback storage: 2
  • Auxilliary engine cooler
  • Rear door type: Power liftgate
  • Rear area cargo cover: Rigid
  • Rear spoiler: Lip
  • Audio system memory card slot
  • Wheel Diameter: 18
  • Intercooled Turbo
  • Heated windshield washer jets
  • Video Monitor Location: Front
  • Transmission gear shifting controls on steering wheel
  • Leather/metal-look steering wheel trim
  • Tire Pressure Monitoring System: Tire specific
  • Electric power steering
  • Door pockets: Driver
  • Driver and passenger heated-cushion
  • Rear heat ducts with separate controls
  • Driver and passenger knee airbags
  • Simulated suede/leather seat upholstery
  • Wheel Width: 9
  • Passenger and Rear
  • Driver and Passenger Heated-Seatback
  • Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
  • Silver aluminum rims
  • Fuel Capacity: 75 L
  • Fuel Consumption: City: 11.6 L/100 km
  • Tires: Width: 255 mm
  • SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
  • Fuel Consumption: Highway: 9.3 L/100 km
  • SiriusXM AM/FM/HD/Satellite Radio
  • HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter
  • Manual child safety locks
  • Manufacturer's 0-60mph acceleration time (seconds): 8.0 s
  • SiriusXM
  • Vehicle Emissions: LEV3-ULEV125
  • Overall Width: 1923 mm
  • Overall height: 1624 mm
  • Wheelbase: 2807 mm
  • Halogen projector beam headlights
  • 2 USB ports
  • ParkAssist front and rear reverse sensing system
  • Curb weight: 1770 kg
  • Gross vehicle weight: 2445 kg
  • Max cargo capacity: 1500 L
  • Overall Length: 4697 mm

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Richmond Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ltd.

2015 Hyundai Veloster
 58,405 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2018 GMC Sierra 1500
 16,018 KM
$25,887 + tax & lic
2015 Dodge Dart AERO
 63,511 KM
$10,900 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

This dealer offers remote buying options!
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Dealer

Richmond Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ltd.

Richmond Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ltd.

5491 Parkwood Way, Richmond, BC V6V 2M9

Call Dealer

604-273-XXXX

(click to show)

604-273-7521

Alternate Numbers
1 877-775-8377
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory