2017 SUBARU BRZ

TRUE PRICE, NO HIDDEN FEE, FREE CARFAX, FULL INSPECTION REPORT

CLEAN TITLE, BC LOCAL

Highlight Features

- Automatic Climate Control

- Navigation System

- Backup Camera

- Air Condition

- Dual Zone Climate Control

- Heated Seats

- FM/AM Radio

- Voice Control

- Cruise Control

- Variable Driving Mode

- AND MUCH MORE

Although every attempt is made to ensure the accuracy of the data above, due to the possibility of human error, we cannot guarantee the accuracy of the displayed information, the availability of this vehicle, or the accuracy of its photo or stock photo. Such information may not reflect exact vehicle color, trim, options, price or other specifications.

*** FULL CARFAX REPORT AND INSPECTION PAPER AVAILABLE!!***

*** BEST VALUE FOR YOUR TRADE-IN OR SELL US YOUR CARS!!***

*** COMPETITIVE RATE FOR FINANCING!!***

DL#40299 UC Auto

3891 No 3 Rd, Richmond, BC V6X 2B8

*All price excludes $495 Doc Fee& $395Vehicle Preparation Fee and applicable taxes.*

*Finance and Lease option available on vehicle year 2014 or newer*

2017 Subaru BRZ

60,185 KM

$21,995

+ taxes & licensing
2017 Subaru BRZ

Sport TEC/ CLEAN TITLE/ BC LOCAL/ NAVI

12729996

2017 Subaru BRZ

Sport TEC/ CLEAN TITLE/ BC LOCAL/ NAVI

UC Auto

3891 No 3 Rd, Richmond, BC V6X 2B8

236-877-4881

$21,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
60,185KM
VIN JF1ZCAC18H9600853

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # UH-5498
  • Mileage 60,185 KM

Vehicle Description

2017 SUBARU BRZ

TRUE PRICE, NO HIDDEN FEE, FREE CARFAX, FULL INSPECTION REPORT

CLEAN TITLE, BC LOCAL

Highlight Features

- Automatic Climate Control

- Navigation System

- Backup Camera

- Air Condition

- Dual Zone Climate Control

- Heated Seats

- FM/AM Radio

- Voice Control

- Cruise Control

- Variable Driving Mode

- AND MUCH MORE


Although every attempt is made to ensure the accuracy of the data above, due to the possibility of human error, we cannot guarantee the accuracy of the displayed information, the availability of this vehicle, or the accuracy of its photo or stock photo. Such information may not reflect exact vehicle color, trim, options, price or other specifications.




*** FULL CARFAX REPORT AND INSPECTION PAPER AVAILABLE!!***

*** BEST VALUE FOR YOUR TRADE-IN OR SELL US YOUR CARS!!***

*** COMPETITIVE RATE FOR FINANCING!!***


DL#40299 UC Auto

3891 No 3 Rd, Richmond, BC V6X 2B8

*All price excludes $495 Doc Fee& $395Vehicle Preparation Fee and applicable taxes.*


*Finance and Lease option available on vehicle year 2014 or newer*



Immobilizer
Trip Computer
Perimeter Alarm
glove box
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Full Cloth Headliner
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Leatherette Door Trim Insert
Driver And Passenger Door Bins
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
1 12V DC Power Outlet
1 Seatback Storage Pocket
Cargo Space Lights
Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim
Delayed Accessory Power
Valet Function
Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
Redundant Digital Speedometer
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver And Passenger 1-Touch Up/Down
Instrument Panel Bin
Fixed Rear Windows
Full Floor Console w/Storage and 1 12V DC Power Outlet
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Fixed Rear Head Restraints
Delay Off Interior Lighting
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front Floor Mats
Smart Device Integration
Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access and Mechanical Fuel
Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Rear Seat Easy Entry
Driver Seat -inc: Manual Rear Seat Easy Entry
Leather/Aluminum Gear Shifter Material
Analog Appearance
Full Folding Bucket Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat

Back-Up Camera
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Pretensioners

Variable Intermittent Wipers
Body-coloured door handles
Black grille
Steel spare wheel
Light tinted glass
LED brakelights
Body-Coloured Front Bumper
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster
Trunk Rear Cargo Access
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Black Side Windows Trim
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Wing Spoiler
Tires: P215/45R17 Michelin Primacy HP
Manual-Leveling Auto On/Off Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off

Integrated roof antenna
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
Automatic Equalizer

130 amp alternator
Rear-wheel drive
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
50 L Fuel Tank
Double Wishbone Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs
Engine: 2.0L DOHC 16V 4-Cylinder BOXER -inc: Electronic Throttle Control and Dual Active Valve Control System w/direct and port injection
Mechanical Limited Slip Differential
Transmission: 6-Speed Close Ratio Manual -inc: gear position display
4.30 Axle Ratio
48-Amp/Hr 390CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection

Metal-Look Console Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents
Interior Trim -inc: Simulated Carbon Fibre Instrument Panel Insert
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Simulated Carbon Fibre Door Panel Insert
Front And Rear Vented Discs
Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control

UC Auto

UC Auto

3891 No 3 Rd, Richmond, BC V6X 2B8

236-877-XXXX

236-877-4881

$21,995

+ taxes & licensing>

UC Auto

236-877-4881

2017 Subaru BRZ