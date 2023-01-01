$21,699+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$21,699
+ taxes & licensing
OpenRoad Toyota Richmond
604-273-3733
2017 Subaru WRX
2017 Subaru WRX
4Dr Sport-Tech Pkg 6sp
Location
OpenRoad Toyota Richmond
13100 Smallwood Pl, Richmond, BC V6V 1W8
604-273-3733
$21,699
+ taxes & licensing
140,427KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10496325
- Stock #: 1UTNA12682
- VIN: JF1VA1G61H9812682
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Sedan
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Mileage 140,427 KM
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From OpenRoad Toyota Richmond
OpenRoad Toyota Richmond
13100 Smallwood Pl, Richmond, BC V6V 1W8