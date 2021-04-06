Menu
2017 Subaru WRX

29,000 KM

$36,900

+ tax & licensing
LP Auto

604-321-7668

STI 4dr All-wheel Drive Sedan

STI 4dr All-wheel Drive Sedan

Location

LP Auto

5551 No 3 Rd, Richmond, BC V6X 2C7

604-321-7668

29,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 6978083
  • Stock #: F825321
  • VIN: JF1VA2Y66H9825321

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour World Rally Blue Pearl [blue]
  • Interior Colour Onyx Black/red W/alcantara Seat Trim W/leather In
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 29,000 KM

Vehicle Description

LOW KMS 2017 Subaru WRX STI Sport-Tech! Only 29000kms! Options include:



- keyless entry

- keyless start

- navigation

- sunroof

- rearview camera

- Bluetooth

- automatic headlights

- cruise control



AND LOTS MORE!



Low lease/finance rates 
Quick, easy Approvals
All trades welcome
Extended warranty available
Shipping available
Video Chat walk arounds via FaceTime, WhatsApp, Facebook Chat, etc.
We come to you for test drives 



All of our vehicles come with a 3rd party inspection and a complimentary Carfax report! Call LP Auto at 604.321.7668, visit our website www.lpauto.ca or come visit us at 5551 No. 3 Rd in Richmond today! Doc fee $595. Dlr#30841



Check out our inventory here
https://www.lpauto.ca/used-cars-vancouver?IsSold=0



Book a test drive here
https://www.lpauto.ca/test-drive-lp-auto



Appraise your trades here
https://www.lpauto.ca/vehicle-appraisal-trade-in-value-vancouver



Apply for loan here
https://www.lpauto.ca/vancouver-car-loan-application


Vehicle Features

Security System
Traction Control
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
ABS Brakes
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag
Knee airbag
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power door mirrors
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Illuminated Entry
Front dual zone A/C
Alloy Wheels
Tachometer
CD Player
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
Leather upholstery
Leather shift knob
Remote Keyless Entry
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Outside Temperature Display
Variably intermittent wipers
Automatic temperature control
Sport Suspension
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Split Folding Rear Seat
Rear Window Defroster
SPEED CONTROL
Panic Alarm
Heated Door Mirrors
Front Reading Lights
Driver Door Bin
Front Centre Armrest
Front beverage holders
Ignition disable
Passenger door bin
Rear door bins
Electronic stability
Radio data system
Sport steering wheel
Turn signal indicator mirrors
Rear beverage holders
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Rear Anti-Roll Bar
Speed-Sensing Steering
Variable Valve Control
Sequential multi-point fuel injection
Four wheel independent suspension
1-touch down
1-touch up
Exterior parking camera rear
CD-MP3 decoder

LP Auto

5551 No 3 Rd, Richmond, BC V6X 2C7

604-321-7668

