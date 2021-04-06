Interior ColourOnyx Black/red W/alcantara Seat Trim W/leather In
Body StyleSedan
Fuel TypeGasoline
TransmissionManual / Standard
Engine4-cylinder
Doors4-door
Passengers5
Stock #F825321
Mileage29,000 KM
Vehicle Description
LOW KMS 2017 Subaru WRX STI Sport-Tech! Only 29000kms! Options include:
- keyless entry
- keyless start
- navigation
- sunroof
- rearview camera
- Bluetooth
- automatic headlights
- cruise control
AND LOTS MORE!
Low lease/finance rates
Quick, easy Approvals
All trades welcome
Extended warranty available
Shipping available
Video Chat walk arounds via FaceTime, WhatsApp, Facebook Chat, etc.
We come to you for test drives
All of our vehicles come with a 3rd party inspection and a complimentary Carfax report! Call LP Auto at 604.321.7668, visit our website www.lpauto.ca or come visit us at 5551 No. 3 Rd in Richmond today! Doc fee $595. Dlr#30841
Vehicle Features
Security System
Traction Control
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
ABS Brakes
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag
Knee airbag
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power door mirrors
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Illuminated Entry
Front dual zone A/C
Alloy Wheels
Tachometer
CD Player
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
Leather upholstery
Leather shift knob
Remote Keyless Entry
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Outside Temperature Display
Variably intermittent wipers
Automatic temperature control
Sport Suspension
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Split Folding Rear Seat
Rear Window Defroster
SPEED CONTROL
Panic Alarm
Heated Door Mirrors
Front Reading Lights
Driver Door Bin
Front Centre Armrest
Front beverage holders
Ignition disable
Passenger door bin
Rear door bins
Electronic stability
Radio data system
Sport steering wheel
Turn signal indicator mirrors
Rear beverage holders
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Rear Anti-Roll Bar
Speed-Sensing Steering
Variable Valve Control
Sequential multi-point fuel injection
Four wheel independent suspension
1-touch down
1-touch up
Exterior parking camera rear
CD-MP3 decoder
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the
