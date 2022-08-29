$21,999+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$21,999
+ taxes & licensing
OpenRoad Toyota Richmond
604-273-3733
2017 Toyota Corolla
2017 Toyota Corolla
4-door Sedan LE CVTi-S
Location
OpenRoad Toyota Richmond
13100 Smallwood Pl, Richmond, BC V6V 1W8
604-273-3733
$21,999
+ taxes & licensing
67,078KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9213340
- Stock #: 1UBNA01504
- VIN: 2T1BURHE2HC901504
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Body Style Sedan
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 67,078 KM
Vehicle Features
Standard Package
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From OpenRoad Toyota Richmond
OpenRoad Toyota Richmond
13100 Smallwood Pl, Richmond, BC V6V 1W8