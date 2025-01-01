Menu
2017 TOYOTA HIGHLANDER XLE HYBRID

TRUE PRICE, NO HIDDEN FEE, FREE CARFAX, FULL INSPECTION REPORT

NO ACCIDENT OVER 2000, BC LOCAL

Highlight Features

- Backup Camera

- Heated Seats

- Dual Zone Climate Control

- Lane Keeping Assist

- Pre-Collision System

- EV Mode

- Blind Spot Monitor

- Power Window& Locks

- Rear Climate Control

- CD Player

- FM/AM Radio

- Adaptive Cruise Control

- Bluetooth Technology

- Voice Control

- AND MUCH MORE

Although every attempt is made to ensure the accuracy of the data above, due to the possibility of human error, we cannot guarantee the accuracy of the displayed information, the availability of this vehicle, or the accuracy of its photo or stock photo. Such information may not reflect exact vehicle color, trim, options, price or other specifications.

*** FULL CARFAX REPORT AND INSPECTION PAPER AVAILABLE!!***

*** BEST VALUE FOR YOUR TRADE-IN OR SELL US YOUR CARS!!***

*** COMPETITIVE RATE FOR FINANCING!!***

DL#40299 UC Auto

3891 No 3 Rd, Richmond, BC V6X 2B8

*All price excludes $495 Doc Fee& 395$Preparation Fee and applicable taxes.*

*Finance and Lease option available on vehicle year 2014 or newer*

2017 Toyota Highlander

155,729 KM

Details

$28,995

+ taxes & licensing
2017 Toyota Highlander

AWD XLE/ CLEAN TITLE/ BC LOCAL / 8 SEATER

13178294

2017 Toyota Highlander

AWD XLE/ CLEAN TITLE/ BC LOCAL / 8 SEATER

Location

UC Auto

3891 No 3 Rd, Richmond, BC V6X 2B8

236-877-4881

$28,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
155,729KM
VIN 5TDJGRFH6HS023101

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Brown
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 155,729 KM

Vehicle Description

2017 TOYOTA HIGHLANDER XLE HYBRID

TRUE PRICE, NO HIDDEN FEE, FREE CARFAX, FULL INSPECTION REPORT

NO ACCIDENT OVER 2000, BC LOCAL

Highlight Features

- Backup Camera

- Heated Seats

- Dual Zone Climate Control

- Lane Keeping Assist

- Pre-Collision System

- EV Mode

- Blind Spot Monitor

- Power Window& Locks

- Rear Climate Control

- CD Player

- FM/AM Radio

- Adaptive Cruise Control

- Bluetooth Technology

- Voice Control

- AND MUCH MORE

Although every attempt is made to ensure the accuracy of the data above, due to the possibility of human error, we cannot guarantee the accuracy of the displayed information, the availability of this vehicle, or the accuracy of its photo or stock photo. Such information may not reflect exact vehicle color, trim, options, price or other specifications.






*** FULL CARFAX REPORT AND INSPECTION PAPER AVAILABLE!!***

*** BEST VALUE FOR YOUR TRADE-IN OR SELL US YOUR CARS!!***

*** COMPETITIVE RATE FOR FINANCING!!***




DL#40299 UC Auto

3891 No 3 Rd, Richmond, BC V6X 2B8

*All price excludes $495 Doc Fee& 395$Preparation Fee and applicable taxes.*

*Finance and Lease option available on vehicle year 2014 or newer*



Vehicle Features

Safety

Brake Assist
Back-Up Camera
Perimeter Alarm
Rear child safety locks
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Side impact beams
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Driver Knee Airbag and Passenger Cushion Front Airbag
Pre-Collision System (pcs)
Blind Spot Monitor Blind Spot
Collision Mitigation-Front

Interior

Immobilizer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Leather Steering Wheel
Driver Information Centre
Driver foot rest
Illuminated locking glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
Front Centre Armrest
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Garage door transmitter
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Roll-Up Cargo Cover
Carpet Floor Trim
Leatherette Door Trim Insert
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Mini overhead console w/storage
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Trunk/hatch auto-latch
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Valet Function
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
3 12V DC Power Outlets
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Manual Anti-Whiplash Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Headliner/Pillar Ducts
Instrument Panel Bin
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert
Seats w/Leatherette Back Material
60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat w/Manual Fore/Aft
Passenger Seat
10-Way Driver Seat
Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material
Analog Appearance

Exterior

Deep Tinted Glass
Splash Guards
Body-coloured door handles
Front fog lamps
Steel spare wheel
Lip Spoiler
Black grille w/chrome surround
LED brakelights
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st Row Sunroof w/Sunshade
Chrome Side Windows Trim
Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park
Black Wheel Well Trim
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Chrome Bumper Insert
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/1 Tow Hook
Auto On/Off Projector Beam Halogen Daytime Running Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Flip-Up Rear Window w/Wiper and Defroster

Mechanical

Engine Oil Cooler
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Permanent locking hubs
Single stainless steel exhaust
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
65 L Fuel Tank
Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature
Hybrid Electric Motor
Battery w/Run Down Protection
Double Wishbone Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs
3.542 Axle Ratio
Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control
Transmission: Electronically Controlled CVT
Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel
Nickel Metal Hydride (nimh) Traction Battery

Media / Nav / Comm

6 Speakers
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Window Grid And Roof Mount Diversity Antenna

Seating

4-way power adjustable passenger seat

Additional Features

GVWR: 2
Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point
Manual Fold Into Floor
2nd And 3rd Row Airbags
3 Manual and Adjustable Head Restraints
Curtain 1st
Conversation Mirror and 3 12V DC Power Outlets
Manual Recline
Hill Descent Control and Hill Hold Control
Front Vented Discs
Sequential Shift Control and Oil Cooler
Metal-Look Door Panel Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
Wheels: 18 Aluminum Alloy
Fixed 60-40 Split-Bench Leatherette 3rd Row Seat Front
Heated Front Captain Seats -inc: 8-way power adjustable driver seat
Regenerative 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
battery monitoring system and hybrid synergy drive (HSD)
power driver lumbar support and variable cushion length
Engine: 3.5L 6-Cylinder 24-Valve D-4S DOHC -inc: variable valve timing w/intelligence (VVT-i)
839 kgs (6
260 lbs)

UC Auto

UC Auto

3891 No 3 Rd, Richmond, BC V6X 2B8

Call Dealer

236-877-XXXX

(click to show)

236-877-4881

$28,995

+ taxes & licensing>

UC Auto

236-877-4881

2017 Toyota Highlander