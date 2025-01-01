Menu
Account
Sign In

2017 Toyota RAV4

116,698 KM

Details

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2017 Toyota RAV4

Hybrid Limited

Watch This Vehicle
12196306

2017 Toyota RAV4

Hybrid Limited

Location

OpenRoad Toyota Richmond

13100 Smallwood Pl, Richmond, BC V6V 1W8

604-273-3733

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
116,698KM
VIN JTMDJREVXHD139290

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 1UTNA39290
  • Mileage 116,698 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From OpenRoad Toyota Richmond

Used 2022 Kia Seltos EX AWD for sale in Richmond, BC
2022 Kia Seltos EX AWD 13,888 KM $27,499 + tax & lic
Used 2025 Toyota Corolla Hybrid LE for sale in Richmond, BC
2025 Toyota Corolla Hybrid LE 3,929 KM $39,450 + tax & lic
Used 2023 Toyota Camry Hybrid XSE for sale in Richmond, BC
2023 Toyota Camry Hybrid XSE 13,748 KM $41,999 + tax & lic

Email OpenRoad Toyota Richmond

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
OpenRoad Toyota Richmond

OpenRoad Toyota Richmond

13100 Smallwood Pl, Richmond, BC V6V 1W8

Call Dealer

604-273-XXXX

(click to show)

604-273-3733

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

OpenRoad Toyota Richmond

604-273-3733

Contact Seller
2017 Toyota RAV4