2017 Toyota Sienna

153,025 KM

Details Features

$31,995

+ tax & licensing
$31,995

+ taxes & licensing

OpenRoad Toyota Richmond

604-273-3733

2017 Toyota Sienna

2017 Toyota Sienna

LE AWD 7-Passenger V6

2017 Toyota Sienna

LE AWD 7-Passenger V6

Location

OpenRoad Toyota Richmond

13100 Smallwood Pl, Richmond, BC V6V 1W8

604-273-3733

$31,995

+ taxes & licensing

153,025KM
Used
  Listing ID: 10189770
  Stock #: 1UTNA61152
  VIN: 5TDJZ3DC2HS161152

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 153,025 KM

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

Standard Package

