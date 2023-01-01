$36,999+ tax & licensing
2017 Toyota Sienna
XLE AWD 7-Passenger V6
2017 Toyota Sienna
XLE AWD 7-Passenger V6
Location
OpenRoad Toyota Richmond
13100 Smallwood Pl, Richmond, BC V6V 1W8
604-273-3733
$36,999
+ taxes & licensing
92,189KM
Used
VIN 5TDDZ3DC8HS180625
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 92,189 KM
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
Standard Package
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
Email OpenRoad Toyota Richmond
OpenRoad Toyota Richmond
13100 Smallwood Pl, Richmond, BC V6V 1W8
