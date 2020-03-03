2017 Toyota Sienna

13100 Smallwood Pl, Richmond, BC V6V 1W8
604-273-3733
SUPER LOW MILEAGE! Nearly brand new condition 2017 Sienna XLE AWD 7-Passenger Limited Package. Features include entertainment system, navigation, smart key push button start, premium JBL audio system, heated leather steering wheel, heated leather front seats, front and rear climate control, back-up camera, premium alloy wheels, bluetooth, XM/HD radio, and much more. 160 point safety inspected and Toyota Certified. Fully serviced by our Toyota trained and certified technicians to ensure up to date maintenance for its new owner. Just call or email sales@openroadtoyota.com to arrange a viewing today! STOCK NO. B20310 LICENSE NO. 7825
