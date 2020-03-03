Menu
2017 Toyota Sienna

XLE AWD 7-Passenger V6

2017 Toyota Sienna

XLE AWD 7-Passenger V6

OpenRoad Toyota Richmond

13100 Smallwood Pl, Richmond, BC V6V 1W8

604-273-3733

$43,989

+ taxes & licensing

  • 10,600KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 4766739
  • Stock #: B20310
  • VIN: 5TDDZ3DC5HS179173
Exterior Colour
Pre-Dawn Grey Mica
Interior Colour
Black/Grey
Transmission
Automatic

SUPER LOW MILEAGE! Nearly brand new condition 2017 Sienna XLE AWD 7-Passenger Limited Package. Features include entertainment system, navigation, smart key push button start, premium JBL audio system, heated leather steering wheel, heated leather front seats, front and rear climate control, back-up camera, premium alloy wheels, bluetooth, XM/HD radio, and much more. 160 point safety inspected and Toyota Certified. Fully serviced by our Toyota trained and certified technicians to ensure up to date maintenance for its new owner. Just call or email sales@openroadtoyota.com to arrange a viewing today! STOCK NO. B20310 LICENSE NO. 7825

Additional Features
  • Limited Package

