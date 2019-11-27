Menu
2017 Toyota Tacoma

2017 Toyota Tacoma

Location

Richmond Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ltd.

5491 Parkwood Way, Richmond, BC V6V 2M9

604-273-7521

$39,000

+ taxes & licensing

  • 43,571KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 4395648
  • Stock #: P021262
  • VIN: 5TFHZ5BNXHX021262
Interior Colour
Black/Orange
Body Style
Pickup Truck
Transmission
Automatic
Doors
4-door

Hitch up and hit the road with the Tacoma's impressive towing capacity. This 2017 Toyota Tacoma is for sale today. The 2017 Toyota Tacoma is highly versatile with proven off-road capability offering the best payload capacity in its class. Toyota's midsize truck was redesigned with new exterior styling, improved engine performance and a revised transmission. Additional enhancements also include a more refined and quieter interior. Tacoma's interior is built to handle whatever you throw at it or in it while keeping you comfortable no matter what the terrain with hip hugging comfortable seats and an expansive outward view of the road ahead. This crew cab 4X4 pickup has 43571 kms. It's nice in colour. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 3.5L V6 24V GDI DOHC engine. It has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind. To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.richmondchrysler.com/finance/application/ $599 Documentation Fee and $199 Go Green fee added to the price of all vehicles. o~o

Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Remote power door locks
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • External temperature display
  • Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
  • Cruise controls on steering wheel
  • Instrumentation: Low fuel level
  • Variable intermittent front wipers
  • Center Console: Full with covered storage
  • Floor mats: Carpet front and rear
  • Cupholders: Front and rear
  • Overhead console: Mini
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Tachometer
  • Compass
  • Trip Computer
  • MP3 Player
  • Audio controls on steering wheel
  • Integrated roof antenna
Exterior
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • Trailer Hitch
  • Front fog/driving lights
  • Steel spare wheel rim
  • Tires: Prefix: P
  • Spare Tire Mount Location: Underbody w/crankdown
  • Tires: Speed Rating: S
  • Type of tires: AS
Safety
  • Stability Control
  • Side Airbag
  • Driver Airbag
  • Passenger Airbag
  • 4-wheel ABS brakes
  • Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
  • Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
Trim
  • Body-coloured bumpers
  • Leather/metal-look shift knob trim
Comfort
  • Interior air filtration
Suspension
  • Suspension class: Regular
  • Coil front spring
  • Independent front suspension classification
  • Double wishbone front suspension
  • Front Independent Suspension
  • Leaf rear spring
  • Rigid axle rear suspension
  • Front suspension stabilizer bar
  • Leaf rear suspension
Windows
  • Privacy glass: Deep
Seating
  • Split rear bench
Additional Features
  • 4 door
  • Rear View Camera
  • Front Reading Lights
  • Automatic locking hubs
  • Speed-proportional power steering
  • Transmission hill holder
  • Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors
  • Front Ventilated disc brakes
  • Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control
  • Power remote driver mirror adjustment
  • Heated driver mirror
  • Heated passenger mirror
  • Power remote passenger mirror adjustment
  • Bucket front seats
  • Fuel Type: Regular unleaded
  • Regular front stabilizer bar
  • Two 12V DC power outlets
  • Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
  • Left rear passenger door type: Conventional
  • Right rear passenger door type: Conventional
  • Digital Audio Input
  • In-Dash single CD player
  • Braking Assist
  • Rear door type: Tailgate
  • ABS and Driveline Traction Control
  • Flip forward cushion/seatback rear seats
  • Wheel Width: 7
  • Driver Seat Head Restraint Whiplash Protection
  • Head Restraint Whiplash Protection with Passenger Seat
  • Auxilliary engine cooler
  • Electrochromatic rearview mirror
  • Audio system memory card slot
  • Piano black dash trim
  • Video Monitor Location: Front
  • Leather/metal-look steering wheel trim
  • Door pockets: Driver
  • Driver and passenger heated-cushion
  • Driver and passenger knee airbags
  • Passenger and Rear
  • Driver and Passenger Heated-Seatback
  • Clock: In-radio display
  • Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
  • SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
  • SiriusXM Satellite Radio(TM)
  • Rear Head Room: 972 mm
  • Fuel Consumption: Highway: 10.7 L/100 km
  • Fuel Capacity: 80 L
  • Fuel Consumption: City: 13.2 L/100 km
  • Front Hip Room: 1453 mm
  • Gross Vehicle Weight: 2540 kg
  • Front Head Room: 1008 mm
  • Overall Height: 1793 mm
  • SiriusXM AM/FM/Satellite Radio
  • Rear Leg Room: 828 mm
  • Manual child safety locks
  • AC power outlet: 11st and 2nd row curtain head airbags
  • Rear Hip Room: 1430 mm
  • Vehicle Emissions: LEV3-ULEV70
  • Halogen projector beam headlights
  • 2 USB ports
  • Front Shoulder Room: 1480 mm
  • Rear Shoulder Room: 1496 mm
  • Curb weight: 1975 kg
  • Front Leg Room: 1089 mm
  • Overall Length: 5727 mm
  • Wheelbase: 3571 mm

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

