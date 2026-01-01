Menu
2017 VOLKSWAGEN JETTA 

TRUE PRICE, NO HIDDEN FEE, FREE CARFAX, FULL INSPECTION

NO ACCIDENT BC LOCAL, ONE OWNER

Highlight Features

- Backup Camera

- FM/AM Radio

- Cruise Control

- Voice Control

- Variable Driving Mode

- AND MUCH MORE

Although every attempt is made to ensure the accuracy of the data above, due to the possibility of human error, we cannot guarantee the accuracy of the displayed information, the availability of this vehicle, or the accuracy of its photo or stock photo. Such information may not reflect exact vehicle color, trim, options, price or other specifications.

*** FULL CARFAX REPORT AND INSPECTION PAPER AVAILABLE!!***

*** BEST VALUE FOR YOUR TRADE-IN OR SELL US YOUR CARS!!***

*** COMPETITIVE RATE FOR FINANCING!!***

DL#40299 UC Auto

3891 No 3 Rd, Richmond, BC V6X 2B8

*All price excludes $495 Doc Fee& 395$Preparation Fee and applicable taxes.*

*Finance and Lease option available on vehicle year 2014 or newer*

2017 Volkswagen Jetta

82,468 KM

$14,995

+ taxes & licensing
2017 Volkswagen Jetta

1.4 TSI Auto Trendline / NO ACCIDENT/ BC LOCAL/ ONE OWNER

13500560

2017 Volkswagen Jetta

1.4 TSI Auto Trendline / NO ACCIDENT/ BC LOCAL/ ONE OWNER

UC Auto

3891 No 3 Rd, Richmond, BC V6X 2B8

236-877-4881

$14,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
82,468KM
VIN 3VW2B7AJ4HM267635

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 82,468 KM

2017 VOLKSWAGEN JETTA 

TRUE PRICE, NO HIDDEN FEE, FREE CARFAX, FULL INSPECTION

NO ACCIDENT BC LOCAL, ONE OWNER

Highlight Features

- Backup Camera

- FM/AM Radio

- Cruise Control

- Voice Control

- Variable Driving Mode

- AND MUCH MORE


Although every attempt is made to ensure the accuracy of the data above, due to the possibility of human error, we cannot guarantee the accuracy of the displayed information, the availability of this vehicle, or the accuracy of its photo or stock photo. Such information may not reflect exact vehicle color, trim, options, price or other specifications.






*** FULL CARFAX REPORT AND INSPECTION PAPER AVAILABLE!!***

*** BEST VALUE FOR YOUR TRADE-IN OR SELL US YOUR CARS!!***

*** COMPETITIVE RATE FOR FINANCING!!***




DL#40299 UC Auto

3891 No 3 Rd, Richmond, BC V6X 2B8

*All price excludes $495 Doc Fee& 395$Preparation Fee and applicable taxes.*

*Finance and Lease option available on vehicle year 2014 or newer*


Safety

Back-Up Camera
Perimeter Alarm
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Side Curtain Protection Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags

Media / Nav / Comm

4 Speakers
Window Grid Diversity Antenna
1 LCD Monitor In The Front
Audio Theft Deterrent
Streaming Audio

Mechanical

140 Amp Alternator
Engine Oil Cooler
Front-wheel drive
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
3.23 axle ratio
Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic w/Tiptronic
Single stainless steel exhaust
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
55 L Fuel Tank
60-Amp/Hr 540CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Engine: 1.4 TSI

Exterior

Body-coloured door handles
Front license plate bracket
Steel spare wheel
Black grille w/chrome accents
Light tinted glass
Body-Coloured Front Bumper
Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Trunk Rear Cargo Access
Black Side Windows Trim
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding
Full-Size Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Jets
Tires: 195/65 R15H AS
Reflector Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps

Interior

Manual air conditioning
Driver foot rest
Illuminated locking glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
Driver Seat
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Carpet Floor Trim
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Bluetooth mobile phone connectivity
Driver and passenger visor vanity mirrors
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
2 12V DC Power Outlets
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage
Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert
Power Fuel Flap Locking Type
Sliding Front Centre Armrest
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Seats w/Cloth Back Material
Rear map lights
Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access
Heated Front Comfort Seats -inc: 6-way manually adjustable front seats and centre armrest
Passenger Seat
Urethane Gear Shifter Material
Analog Appearance
Immobilizer IV Immobilizer
FOB Controls -inc: Keyfob Cargo Access

Additional Features

Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Metal-Look Door Panel Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Front Vented Discs and Brake Assist

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

UC Auto

UC Auto

3891 No 3 Rd, Richmond, BC V6X 2B8

236-877-XXXX

236-877-4881

$14,995

+ taxes & licensing>

UC Auto

236-877-4881

2017 Volkswagen Jetta