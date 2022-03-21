2018 Acura MDX

$42,500 + taxes & licensing 8 0 , 0 0 0 K M Used Get Financing

P084210A VIN: 5J8YD4H88JL801009

Vehicle Details Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # P084210A

Mileage 80,000 KM

Vehicle Features Exterior Fog Lights Spoiler Privacy Glass Auto On/Off Headlamps Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Bucket Seats Rear Defroster tilt steering Trip Computer Adaptive Cruise Control Navigation System Heated Steering Wheel Steering Wheel Audio Controls Remote Trunk Release Safety Traction Control Daytime Running Lights Stability Control Passenger Airbag Child-Safety Locks Lane Departure Warning Power Options Power Windows Power Locks POWER SEAT Convenience Keyless Entry Intermittent Wipers Rain sensor wipers Mechanical Power Steering All Wheel Drive Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo Satellite Radio MP3 CD Player Rear Seat Audio Controls Seating Leather Interior Memory Seats Comfort Climate Control Trim Leather Wrap Wheel Wood Trim Interior Additional Features Premium Audio Entertainment Package Auto Dimming Mirrors Power Lift Gates Illuminated Visor Mirror Rear Air & Heat Driver Side Airbag Reverse Park Assist/Parking Sensors

