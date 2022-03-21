$42,500+ tax & licensing
2018 Acura MDX
SH-AWD
Location
Richmond Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ltd.
5491 Parkwood Way, Richmond, BC V6V 2M9
$42,500
- Listing ID: 8869166
- Stock #: P084210A
- VIN: 5J8YD4H88JL801009
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 80,000 KM
Vehicle Description
2018 Acura MDX Elite Recent Arrival! SH-AWD 3.5L SOHC 9-Speed Automatic AWD Awards: * Canadian Car of the Year AJAC's Best Large Premium Utility Vehicle In Canada For 2018 Richmond Chrysler Dodge Jeep wants to BUY YOUR CAR. That's right! 1. Bring your vehicle by and let us do a no hassle, market evaluation. 2. Bring by any documents that may increase the value or your vehicle. 3. Pick up a check. It's that easy. Find out why so many others have sold us their personal vehicle. Reviews: * On most aspects of space, ride comfort, all-season confidence, and flexible interior seating and cargo provisions, the MDX seems to have hit the mark. Many owners note a solid, quality feel, and upscale cabin trimmings. The ELS audio system and chilled seats were among the most commonly favourited features. Mileage is highly rated, especially on Sport Hybrid models. Source: autoTRADER.ca Richmond Chrysler Dodge Jeep would like to invite you to experience our Market Value Pricing. Come see why so many people have saved money by purchasing from us. Let us show you why you made the right decision to come here. At Richmond Chrysler Dodge Jeep, WE BUY CARS. We will buy your car even if you don't buy ours! *$599 Documentation Fee and $199 Go Green Fee applicable to all used vehicles.
Vehicle Features
