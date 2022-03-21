Menu
2018 Acura MDX

80,000 KM

Details Description Features

$42,500

+ tax & licensing
Richmond Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ltd.

604-273-7521

SH-AWD

Location

Richmond Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ltd.

5491 Parkwood Way, Richmond, BC V6V 2M9

604-273-7521

80,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8869166
  • Stock #: P084210A
  • VIN: 5J8YD4H88JL801009

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # P084210A
  • Mileage 80,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2018 Acura MDX Elite Recent Arrival! SH-AWD 3.5L SOHC 9-Speed Automatic AWD Awards: * Canadian Car of the Year AJAC's Best Large Premium Utility Vehicle In Canada For 2018 Richmond Chrysler Dodge Jeep wants to BUY YOUR CAR. That's right! 1. Bring your vehicle by and let us do a no hassle, market evaluation. 2. Bring by any documents that may increase the value or your vehicle. 3. Pick up a check. It's that easy. Find out why so many others have sold us their personal vehicle. Reviews: * On most aspects of space, ride comfort, all-season confidence, and flexible interior seating and cargo provisions, the MDX seems to have hit the mark. Many owners note a solid, quality feel, and upscale cabin trimmings. The ELS audio system and chilled seats were among the most commonly favourited features. Mileage is highly rated, especially on Sport Hybrid models. Source: autoTRADER.ca Richmond Chrysler Dodge Jeep would like to invite you to experience our Market Value Pricing. Come see why so many people have saved money by purchasing from us. Let us show you why you made the right decision to come here. At Richmond Chrysler Dodge Jeep, WE BUY CARS. We will buy your car even if you don't buy ours! *$599 Documentation Fee and $199 Go Green Fee applicable to all used vehicles.

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Spoiler
Privacy Glass
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Rear Defroster
tilt steering
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Navigation System
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Remote Trunk Release
Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
Stability Control
Passenger Airbag
Child-Safety Locks
Lane Departure Warning
Power Windows
Power Locks
POWER SEAT
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Rain sensor wipers
Power Steering
All Wheel Drive
AM/FM Stereo
Satellite Radio
MP3 CD Player
Rear Seat Audio Controls
Leather Interior
Memory Seats
Climate Control
Leather Wrap Wheel
Wood Trim Interior
Premium Audio
Entertainment Package
Auto Dimming Mirrors
Power Lift Gates
Illuminated Visor Mirror
Rear Air & Heat
Driver Side Airbag
Reverse Park Assist/Parking Sensors

