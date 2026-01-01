Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>2018 AUDI A5 </p><p>TRUE PRICE, NO HIDDEN FEE, FREE CARFAX, FULL INSPECTION REPORT</p><p>NO ACCIDENT, BC LOCAL, S-LINE<span id=jodit-selection_marker_1768525177213_5001839561757545 data-jodit-selection_marker=start style=line-height: 0; display: none;></span></p><p>Highlight Features</p><p>- Backup Camera</p><p>- Navigation System</p><p>- Dual Zone Climate Control</p><p>- Blind Spot Monitor</p><p>- Heated Steering Wheel</p><p>- Heated Seats</p><p>- Bluetooth Technology</p><p>- FM/AM Radio</p><p>- Adaptive Cruise Control</p><p>- Voice Control</p><p>- Variable Driving Mode</p><p>- AND MUCH MORE</p><p><br></p><p>Although every attempt is made to ensure the accuracy of the data above, due to the possibility of human error, we cannot guarantee the accuracy of the displayed information, the availability of this vehicle, or the accuracy of its photo or stock photo. Such information may not reflect exact vehicle color, trim, options, price or other specifications.<br></p><p><br></p><br><p><br></p><p><strong><strong><strong><strong><strong><strong><span>*** FULL CARFAX REPORT AND INSPECTION PAPER AVAILABLE!!***</span></strong></strong></strong></strong></strong></strong></p><p><strong><strong><strong><span>*** BEST VALUE FOR YOUR TRADE-IN OR SELL US YOUR CARS!!***</span></strong></strong></strong></p><p><strong><strong><strong><span>*** COMPETITIVE RATE FOR FINANCING!!***</span></strong></strong></strong></p><p><strong><strong><strong><span><br></span></strong></strong></strong></p><p><strong><strong><strong><strong>DL#40299 UC Auto</strong></strong></strong></strong><br></p><p><strong><strong><strong><span>3891 No 3 Rd, Richmond, BC V6X 2B8</span></strong></strong></strong></p><p><span>*All price excludes $495 Doc Fee& $395Vehicle Preparation Fee and applicable taxes.*</span></p><p><br></p><p><strong><span>*Finance and Lease option available on vehicle year 2014<span> </span>or newer*</span></strong></p><p><br></p><p><br></p>

2018 Audi A5

91,156 KM

Details Description Features

$23,995

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2018 Audi A5

Progressiv S tronic/ NO ACCIDENT/ BC LOCAL

Watch This Vehicle
13480573

2018 Audi A5

Progressiv S tronic/ NO ACCIDENT/ BC LOCAL

Location

UC Auto

3891 No 3 Rd, Richmond, BC V6X 2B8

236-877-4881

  1. 13480573
  2. 13480573
  3. 13480573
  4. 13480573
  5. 13480573
  6. 13480573
  7. 13480573
  8. 13480573
  9. 13480573
  10. 13480573
  11. 13480573
  12. 13480573
  13. 13480573
  14. 13480573
  15. 13480573
  16. 13480573
  17. 13480573
  18. 13480573
  19. 13480573
  20. 13480573
  21. 13480573
  22. 13480573
  23. 13480573
  24. 13480573
  25. 13480573
  26. 13480573
  27. 13480573
  28. 13480573
  29. 13480573
  30. 13480573
  31. 13480573
  32. 13480573
  33. 13480573
  34. 13480573
  35. 13480573
  36. 13480573
  37. 13480573
  38. 13480573
  39. 13480573
Contact Seller

$23,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
91,156KM
VIN WAUTNAF50JA000774

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # UC2-7858A
  • Mileage 91,156 KM

Vehicle Description

2018 AUDI A5 

TRUE PRICE, NO HIDDEN FEE, FREE CARFAX, FULL INSPECTION REPORT

NO ACCIDENT, BC LOCAL, S-LINE

Highlight Features

- Backup Camera

- Navigation System

- Dual Zone Climate Control

- Blind Spot Monitor

- Heated Steering Wheel

- Heated Seats

- Bluetooth Technology

- FM/AM Radio

- Adaptive Cruise Control

- Voice Control

- Variable Driving Mode

- AND MUCH MORE


Although every attempt is made to ensure the accuracy of the data above, due to the possibility of human error, we cannot guarantee the accuracy of the displayed information, the availability of this vehicle, or the accuracy of its photo or stock photo. Such information may not reflect exact vehicle color, trim, options, price or other specifications.




*** FULL CARFAX REPORT AND INSPECTION PAPER AVAILABLE!!***

*** BEST VALUE FOR YOUR TRADE-IN OR SELL US YOUR CARS!!***

*** COMPETITIVE RATE FOR FINANCING!!***


DL#40299 UC Auto

3891 No 3 Rd, Richmond, BC V6X 2B8

*All price excludes $495 Doc Fee& $395Vehicle Preparation Fee and applicable taxes.*


*Finance and Lease option available on vehicle year 2014 or newer*



Vehicle Features

Interior

Cruise Control
Compass
Driver Information Centre
Driver foot rest
Illuminated locking glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
Outside temp gauge
Air filtration
Leatherette Door Trim Insert
Driver And Passenger Door Bins
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Mini overhead console w/storage
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Cargo Space Lights
Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim
Delayed Accessory Power
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Valet Function
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Redundant Digital Speedometer
3 12V DC Power Outlets
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver And Passenger 1-Touch Up/Down
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage
Fixed Rear Windows
Power Fuel Flap Locking Type
40-20-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Smart Device Integration
Illuminated Front Cupholder
Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access
Power Anti-Whiplash Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
8-Way Driver Seat -inc: Power Rear Seat Easy Entry
8-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Power Rear Seat Easy Entry
Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material
Digital/Analog Appearance
Immobilizer III Immobilizer

Safety

Brake Assist
Perimeter Alarm
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Side impact beams
FRONT AND REAR PARKING SENSORS
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Driver And Passenger Knee Airbag
SIDEGUARD Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Audi pre sense basic
Collision Mitigation-Front

Exterior

Chrome Door Handles
Chrome Grille
Cornering Lights
Perimeter/approach lights
Steel spare wheel
Light tinted glass
LED brakelights
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster
Trunk Rear Cargo Access
Wheels w/Silver Accents
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Chrome Bumper Insert
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Jets
Body-Coloured Power Heated Auto Dimming Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Programmable Projector Beam High Intensity Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto-Leveling Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Aluminum Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim

Mechanical

Engine Oil Cooler
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
150 amp alternator
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Multi-Link Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode
80-Amp/Hr Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature
61 L Fuel Tank
2.85 Axle Ratio
Engine: 2.0 TFSI 4 Cylinder 252 HP
Transmission: 7-Speed S tronic
Full-Time All-Wheel

Media / Nav / Comm

digital signal processor
Window Grid Diversity Antenna
10 Speakers
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Audio Theft Deterrent
Streaming Audio
180w Regular Amplifier

Additional Features

Interior Trim -inc: Aluminum Instrument Panel Insert
Aluminum Door Panel Insert
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Front Vented Discs
Express Open/Close Tilting Glass 1st Row Sunroof w/Power Sunshade
Aluminum Console Insert and Piano Black/Chrome Interior Accents
Seat Integrated Console w/Storage and 3 12V DC Power Outlets

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From UC Auto

Used 2024 Tesla Model 3 RWD/ CLEAN TITLE/ BC LOCAL/ ONE OWNER for sale in Richmond, BC
2024 Tesla Model 3 RWD/ CLEAN TITLE/ BC LOCAL/ ONE OWNER 6,142 KM $42,995 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Tesla Model Y Long Range AWD/ ACCELERATION BOOST/ CLEAN TITLE/ BC LOCAL for sale in Richmond, BC
2020 Tesla Model Y Long Range AWD/ ACCELERATION BOOST/ CLEAN TITLE/ BC LOCAL 117,011 KM $32,995 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Infiniti QX50 LUXE AWD/ CLEAN TITLE/ BC LOCAL for sale in Richmond, BC
2019 Infiniti QX50 LUXE AWD/ CLEAN TITLE/ BC LOCAL 99,484 KM $22,990 + tax & lic

Email UC Auto

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
UC Auto

UC Auto

3891 No 3 Rd, Richmond, BC V6X 2B8

Call Dealer

236-877-XXXX

(click to show)

236-877-4881

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$23,995

+ taxes & licensing>

UC Auto

236-877-4881

2018 Audi A5