Menu
Account
Sign In
<p><p>2018 AUDI Q7 TECHNIK</p><p>TRUE PRICE, NO HIDDEN FEE, FREE CARFAX, FULL INSPECTION REPORT</p><p>NO ACCIDENT, S- LINE, BC LOCAL<span id=jodit-selection_marker_1760573928489_7494775879167751 data-jodit-selection_marker=start style=line-height: 0; display: none;></span></p><p>Highlight Features</p><p>- 360 Degree Backup Camera</p><p>- Heads-Up Display</p><p>- Lane Keeping Assist</p><p>- Pre-Collision System</p><p>- Blind Spot Monitor</p><p>- Heated Steering Wheel</p><p>- Heated& Ventilated Seats</p><p>- Rear Heated Seats</p><p>- Quad Zone Climate Control</p><p>- Bose Sound System</p><p>- Bluetooth Technology</p><p>- FM/AM Radio</p><p>- Adaptive Cruise Control</p><p>- Voice Control</p><p>- Variable Driving Mode</p><p>- AND MUCH MORE</p><p><br></p><p>Although every attempt is made to ensure the accuracy of the data above, due to the possibility of human error, we cannot guarantee the accuracy of the displayed information, the availability of this vehicle, or the accuracy of its photo or stock photo. Such information may not reflect exact vehicle color, trim, options, price or other specifications.<br></p><p><br></p><br><p><br></p><p><strong><strong><strong><strong><strong><strong><span>*** FULL CARFAX REPORT AND INSPECTION PAPER AVAILABLE!!***</span></strong></strong></strong></strong></strong></strong></p><p><strong><strong><strong><span>*** BEST VALUE FOR YOUR TRADE-IN OR SELL US YOUR CARS!!***</span></strong></strong></strong></p><p><strong><strong><strong><span>*** COMPETITIVE RATE FOR FINANCING!!***</span></strong></strong></strong></p><p><strong><strong><strong><span><br></span></strong></strong></strong></p><p><strong><strong><strong><strong>DL#40299 UC Auto</strong></strong></strong></strong><br></p><p><strong><strong><strong><span>3891 No 3 Rd, Richmond, BC V6X 2B8</span></strong></strong></strong></p><p><span>*All price excludes $495 Doc Fee& $395Vehicle Preparation Fee and applicable taxes.*</span></p><p><br></p><p><strong><span>*Finance and Lease option available on vehicle year 2014<span> </span>or newer*</span></strong></p><br></p>

2018 Audi Q7

164,493 KM

Details Description Features

$23,995

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2018 Audi Q7

3.0 TFSI quattro Technik/ NO ACCIDENT/ S-LINE/ BC LOCAL

Watch This Vehicle
13077739

2018 Audi Q7

3.0 TFSI quattro Technik/ NO ACCIDENT/ S-LINE/ BC LOCAL

Location

UC Auto

3891 No 3 Rd, Richmond, BC V6X 2B8

236-877-4881

  1. 13077739.753924781?w=160&h=120&q=80&oid=33728
  2. 13077739
  3. 13077739
  4. 13077739
  5. 13077739
  6. 13077739
  7. 13077739
  8. 13077739
  9. 13077739
  10. 13077739
  11. 13077739
  12. 13077739
  13. 13077739
  14. 13077739
  15. 13077739
  16. 13077739
  17. 13077739
  18. 13077739
  19. 13077739
  20. 13077739
  21. 13077739
  22. 13077739
  23. 13077739
  24. 13077739
  25. 13077739
  26. 13077739
  27. 13077739
  28. 13077739
  29. 13077739
  30. 13077739
  31. 13077739
  32. 13077739
  33. 13077739
  34. 13077739
  35. 13077739
  36. 13077739
  37. 13077739
  38. 13077739
  39. 13077739
  40. 13077739
  41. 13077739
Contact Seller

$23,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
164,493KM
VIN WA1WAAF76JD002700

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 164,493 KM

Vehicle Description

2018 AUDI Q7 TECHNIK

TRUE PRICE, NO HIDDEN FEE, FREE CARFAX, FULL INSPECTION REPORT

NO ACCIDENT, S- LINE, BC LOCAL

Highlight Features

- 360 Degree Backup Camera

- Heads-Up Display

- Lane Keeping Assist

- Pre-Collision System

- Blind Spot Monitor

- Heated Steering Wheel

- Heated& Ventilated Seats

- Rear Heated Seats

- Quad Zone Climate Control

- Bose Sound System

- Bluetooth Technology

- FM/AM Radio

- Adaptive Cruise Control

- Voice Control

- Variable Driving Mode

- AND MUCH MORE


Although every attempt is made to ensure the accuracy of the data above, due to the possibility of human error, we cannot guarantee the accuracy of the displayed information, the availability of this vehicle, or the accuracy of its photo or stock photo. Such information may not reflect exact vehicle color, trim, options, price or other specifications.




*** FULL CARFAX REPORT AND INSPECTION PAPER AVAILABLE!!***

*** BEST VALUE FOR YOUR TRADE-IN OR SELL US YOUR CARS!!***

*** COMPETITIVE RATE FOR FINANCING!!***


DL#40299 UC Auto

3891 No 3 Rd, Richmond, BC V6X 2B8

*All price excludes $495 Doc Fee& $395Vehicle Preparation Fee and applicable taxes.*


*Finance and Lease option available on vehicle year 2014 or newer*


Vehicle Features

Interior

Cruise Control
Immobilizer
Compass
Driver Information Centre
ashtray
Driver foot rest
Illuminated locking glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
Driver Seat
Outside temp gauge
Heated Leather Steering Wheel
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Roll-Up Cargo Cover
Carpet Floor Trim
Leatherette Door Trim Insert
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Trunk/hatch auto-latch
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
Valet Function
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Redundant Digital Speedometer
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column
Manual w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Driver And Front Passenger Armrests and Rear Centre Armrest
5 12V DC Power Outlets
Passenger Seat
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage and 5 12V DC Power Outlets
35-30-35 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Heated Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat w/Manual Fore/Aft
Leather Gear Shifter Material
Digital/Analog Appearance
Cargo Features -inc: Tire Mobility Kit

Safety

Brake Assist
Back-Up Camera
Perimeter Alarm
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Side impact beams
Front Camera
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Right Side Camera
Left Side Camera
Power Rear Child Safety Locks
Audi pre sense basic
Audi pre sense rear
PARKTRONIC Front And Rear Parking Sensors
Audi side assist Blind Spot
Aerial View Camera System
Collision Warning-Front

Mechanical

Trailer Wiring Harness
Engine Oil Cooler
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Permanent locking hubs
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Multi-Link Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature
Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Polished Tailpipe Finisher
85 L Fuel Tank
Regenerative 180 Amp Alternator
Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control
75-Amp/Hr 420CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
3.204 Axle Ratio
Engine: 3.0L TFSI V6 333 HP
Full-Time All-Wheel
620.0 Kgs Maximum Payload

Exterior

Deep Tinted Glass
Cornering Lights
Body-coloured door handles
Perimeter/approach lights
Tire mobility kit
Metal-look grille
LED brakelights
Body-Coloured Front Bumper
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st And 2nd Row Sunroof w/Power Sunshade
Body-Coloured Power Heated Auto Dimming Side Mirrors w/Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Aluminum Panels
Wheels w/Machined w/Painted Accents Accents
Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Jets
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Metal-Look Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Metal-Look Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Metal-Look Bodyside Insert and Body-Coloured Wheel Well Trim
Auto On/Off Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto-Leveling Headlamps w/Washer and Delay-Off
Fixed Rear Window w/Wiper and Defroster

Media / Nav / Comm

Window Grid Diversity Antenna
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Audio Theft Deterrent
Streaming Audio
19 Speakers

Additional Features

GVWR: 2
Residual heat recirculation
Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Headliner/Pillar Ducts and Console Ducts
Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point
Refrigerated/Cooled Box Located In The Glovebox
2 Manual and Adjustable Head Restraints
2nd And 3rd Row Airbags
Front And Rear Fog Lamps
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Front And Rear Vented Discs
power recline
Power Fold Into Floor
Hill Descent Control and Electric Parking Brake
SIDEGUARD Curtain 1st
Fixed 50-50 Bench Leather 3rd Row Seat Front
980 kgs (6
570 lbs)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From UC Auto

Used 2009 MINI Cooper Hardtop S/ CLEAN TITLE/ BC LOCAL for sale in Richmond, BC
2009 MINI Cooper Hardtop S/ CLEAN TITLE/ BC LOCAL 134,756 KM $6,995 + tax & lic
Used 2023 Genesis GV80 3.5T Prestige AWD 7P/ CLEAN TITLE/ BC LOCAL for sale in Richmond, BC
2023 Genesis GV80 3.5T Prestige AWD 7P/ CLEAN TITLE/ BC LOCAL 29,132 KM $61,995 + tax & lic
Used 2023 Ford F-150 LARIAT 4WD SuperCrew 5.5' Box/ NO ACCIDENT/ BC LOCAL for sale in Richmond, BC
2023 Ford F-150 LARIAT 4WD SuperCrew 5.5' Box/ NO ACCIDENT/ BC LOCAL 10,713 KM $67,800 + tax & lic

Email UC Auto

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
UC Auto

UC Auto

3891 No 3 Rd, Richmond, BC V6X 2B8

Call Dealer

236-877-XXXX

(click to show)

236-877-4881

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$23,995

+ taxes & licensing>

UC Auto

236-877-4881

2018 Audi Q7