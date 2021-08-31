Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Audi RS 3

63,500 KM

Details Description Features

$61,900

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$61,900

+ taxes & licensing

LP Auto

604-321-7668

Contact Seller
2018 Audi RS 3

2018 Audi RS 3

2.5T

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Audi RS 3

2.5T

Location

LP Auto

5551 No 3 Rd, Richmond, BC V6X 2C7

604-321-7668

  1. 7814256
  2. 7814256
  3. 7814256
  4. 7814256
  5. 7814256
  6. 7814256
  7. 7814256
  8. 7814256
  9. 7814256
  10. 7814256
  11. 7814256
  12. 7814256
  13. 7814256
  14. 7814256
  15. 7814256
  16. 7814256
  17. 7814256
  18. 7814256
  19. 7814256
Contact Seller

$61,900

+ taxes & licensing

63,500KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7814256
  • Stock #: P905850
  • VIN: WUABWGFF9J1905850

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White (wrap)
  • Interior Colour Black W/red Stitch W/diamond Stitch Fine Nappa Le
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 5-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # P905850
  • Mileage 63,500 KM

Vehicle Description

BEAUTIFUL 2018 Audi RS3! Only 63500kms! Options include:



- Lowering Springs

- Cold Air Intake

- Aftermarket Exhaust

- keyless entry

- navigation

- Bluetooth

- rear view camera

- heated seats

- automatic headlights



AND MUCH MORE!



Low lease/finance rates 
Quick, easy Approvals
All trades welcome
Extended warranty available
Shipping available
Video Chat walk arounds via FaceTime, WhatsApp, Facebook Chat, etc.
We come to you for test drives 



All of our vehicles come with a 3rd party inspection and a complimentary Carfax report! Call LP Auto at 604.321.7668, visit our website www.lpauto.ca or come visit us at 5551 No. 3 Rd in Richmond today! Doc fee $595. Dlr#30841



Check out our inventory here
https://www.lpauto.ca/used-cars-vancouver?IsSold=0



Book a test drive here
https://www.lpauto.ca/test-drive-lp-auto



Appraise your trades here
https://www.lpauto.ca/vehicle-appraisal-trade-in-value-vancouver



Apply for loan here
https://www.lpauto.ca/vancouver-car-loan-application

Vehicle Features

Security System
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Tachometer
Compass
Trip Computer
SPEED CONTROL
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Illuminated Entry
Rear Window Defroster
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Front Reading Lights
Sport steering wheel
Traction Control
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
ABS Brakes
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag
Knee airbag
Power Windows
Power door mirrors
Power Steering
Sport Suspension
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Front fog lights
Perimeter/approach lights
Rear fog lights
Headlight cleaning
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Front dual zone A/C
CD Player
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
Diversity antenna
Leather upholstery
Remote Keyless Entry
Rain Sensing Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Outside Temperature Display
Speed Sensitive Wipers
Variably intermittent wipers
Automatic temperature control
Delay-off headlights
POWER MOONROOF
Split Folding Rear Seat
Navigation System
Panic Alarm
rear reading lights
Heated Door Mirrors
Driver Door Bin
Front beverage holders
Ignition disable
Passenger door bin
Rear seat centre armrest
Electronic stability
Radio data system
Auto-dimming door mirrors
Turn signal indicator mirrors
Rear beverage holders
Rear Anti-Roll Bar
Speed-Sensing Steering
Variable Valve Control
Four wheel independent suspension
1-touch down
1-touch up
Mode Select Transmission
Adaptive suspension
Power 4-way driver lumbar support
Power 4-way passenger lumbar support
Configurable
Exterior parking camera rear
CD-MP3 decoder

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From LP Auto

2015 Porsche Cayman ...
 63,000 KM
$84,900 + tax & lic
2013 Mercedes-Benz C...
 73,000 KM
$19,900 + tax & lic
2015 Fiat 500 C Abarth
 73,000 KM
$18,900 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email LP Auto

LP Auto

LP Auto

5551 No 3 Rd, Richmond, BC V6X 2C7

Call Dealer

604-321-XXXX

(click to show)

604-321-7668

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory