2018 Audi RS 3

Listing ID: 7814256

Stock #: P905850

VIN: WUABWGFF9J1905850

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White (wrap)

Interior Colour Black W/red Stitch W/diamond Stitch Fine Nappa Le

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Transmission Automatic

Engine 5-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Stock # P905850

Mileage 63,500 KM

Vehicle Features Interior Security System Air Conditioning Tilt Steering Wheel Tachometer Compass Trip Computer SPEED CONTROL HEATED FRONT SEATS Illuminated Entry Rear Window Defroster Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Front Reading Lights Sport steering wheel Safety Traction Control Brake Assist 4 Wheel Disc Brakes ABS Brakes Low Tire Pressure Warning Dual front impact airbags Occupant sensing airbag Dual front side impact airbags Overhead airbag Knee airbag Power Options Power Windows Power door mirrors Mechanical Power Steering Sport Suspension Front Anti-Roll Bar Exterior Alloy Wheels Spoiler Front fog lights Perimeter/approach lights Rear fog lights Headlight cleaning Comfort Telescoping Steering Wheel Front dual zone A/C Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls Diversity antenna Trim Leather upholstery Convenience Remote Keyless Entry Rain Sensing Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Outside Temperature Display Speed Sensitive Wipers Variably intermittent wipers Automatic temperature control Delay-off headlights Windows POWER MOONROOF Seating Split Folding Rear Seat Additional Features Navigation System Panic Alarm rear reading lights Heated Door Mirrors Driver Door Bin Front beverage holders Ignition disable Passenger door bin Rear seat centre armrest Electronic stability Radio data system Auto-dimming door mirrors Turn signal indicator mirrors Rear beverage holders Rear Anti-Roll Bar Speed-Sensing Steering Variable Valve Control Four wheel independent suspension 1-touch down 1-touch up Mode Select Transmission Adaptive suspension Power 4-way driver lumbar support Power 4-way passenger lumbar support Configurable Exterior parking camera rear CD-MP3 decoder

