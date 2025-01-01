2018 Audi S5 Sportback

Menu
2018 AUDI S5

TRUE PRICE, NO HIDDEN FEE, FREE CARFAX, FULL INSPECTION REPORT

NO ACCIDENT

Highlight Features

- Backup Camera& Parking Sensor

- Navigation System

- 3 Zone Climate Control

- Power Sunroof

- Heated Seats

- Power Seats

- Voice Control

- Bluetooth Technology

- FM/AM Radio

- Cruise Control

- Traction Control

- Variable Driving Mode

- AND  MUCH MORE

Although every attempt is made to ensure the accuracy of the data above, due to the possibility of human error, we cannot guarantee the accuracy of the displayed information, the availability of this vehicle, or the accuracy of its photo or stock photo. Such information may not reflect exact vehicle color, trim, options, price or other specifications.

*** FULL CARFAX REPORT AND INSPECTION PAPER AVAILABLE!!***

*** BEST VALUE FOR YOUR TRADE-IN OR SELL US YOUR CARS!!***

*** COMPETITIVE RATE FOR FINANCING!!***

DL#40299 UC Auto

3891 No 3 Rd, Richmond, BC V6X 2B8

*All price excludes $495 Doc Fee and applicable taxes.*

*Finance and Lease option available on vehicle year 2014 or newer*

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Interior

Cruise Control
Immobilizer
Compass
Driver Information Centre
PERIMETER ALARM
Driver foot rest
Illuminated locking glove box
Rigid cargo cover
Full Cloth Headliner
Outside temp gauge
Air filtration
Carpet Floor Trim
Driver And Passenger Door Bins
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Trunk/hatch auto-latch
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Valet Function
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Redundant Digital Speedometer
3 12V DC Power Outlets
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage
Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 3 12V DC Power Outlets
Power Fuel Flap Locking Type
Sport Leather Steering Wheel
40-20-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Leather Door Trim Insert
Memory Settings -inc: Door Mirrors
Smart Device Integration
Illuminated Front Cupholder
Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access
Fixed Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
12-Way Driver Seat -inc: Manual Cushion Extension
12-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Cushion Extension
Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material
Digital/Analog Appearance

Exterior

Chrome Grille
Body-coloured door handles
Front fog lamps
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Steel spare wheel
Light tinted glass
LED brakelights
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster
Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Metal-Look Bumper Insert
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Jets
Black Bodyside Insert
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st Row Sunroof w/Power Sunshade
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Metal-Look Bumper Insert
Aluminum Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Metal-Look Power Heated Auto Dimming Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Aluminum Wheels w/Silver Accents
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Programmable Reflector Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto-Leveling Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off

Mechanical

Engine Oil Cooler
Sport tuned suspension
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
150 amp alternator
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Multi-Link Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
80-Amp/Hr Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature
61 L Fuel Tank
Engine: 3.0 TFSI 6 Cylinder 354 HP
Full-Time All-Wheel

Safety

Rear child safety locks
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Driver And Passenger Knee Airbag
SIDEGUARD Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Audi pre sense basic
PARKTRONIC Front And Rear Parking Sensors
Collision Mitigation-Front

Media / Nav / Comm

digital signal processor
Window Grid Diversity Antenna
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Audio Theft Deterrent
Streaming Audio
180w Regular Amplifier

Additional Features

Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point
Interior Trim -inc: Aluminum Instrument Panel Insert
Aluminum Door Panel Insert
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Front Vented Discs
Brake Assist and Electric Parking Brake
Heated Front S Sport Seats -inc: power driver and passenger seats
power lumbar for both front seats w/massage function and memory for driver's seat
Aluminum Console Insert and Piano Black/Chrome Interior Accents
Wheels: 8.0J x 18 5-Double Spoke Star Design

2018 Audi S5 Sportback