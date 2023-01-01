Menu
2018 BMW X3

68,507 KM

$44,999

+ tax & licensing
$44,999

+ taxes & licensing

OpenRoad Toyota Richmond

604-273-3733

2018 BMW X3

2018 BMW X3

M40i

2018 BMW X3

M40i

Location

OpenRoad Toyota Richmond

13100 Smallwood Pl, Richmond, BC V6V 1W8

604-273-3733

$44,999

+ taxes & licensing

68,507KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10496313
  • Stock #: 1UTNA94983
  • VIN: 5UXTS3C57J0Y94983

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 68,507 KM

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

BMW Display Key

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

OpenRoad Toyota Richmond

OpenRoad Toyota Richmond

13100 Smallwood Pl, Richmond, BC V6V 1W8

