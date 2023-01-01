2018 BMW X3

$44,999 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 6 8 , 5 0 7 K M Used

Listing ID: 10496313

10496313 Stock #: 1UTNA94983

1UTNA94983 VIN: 5UXTS3C57J0Y94983

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Silver

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Transmission Automatic

Mileage 68,507 KM

Vehicle Features Additional Features BMW Display Key

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.