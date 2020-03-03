Menu
Account
Sign In

2018 Chrysler Pacifica

Limited

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Chrysler Pacifica

Limited

Location

Richmond Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ltd.

5491 Parkwood Way, Richmond, BC V6V 2M9

604-273-7521

Contact Seller

$45,000

+ taxes & licensing

  • 6,129KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4711761
  • Stock #: 20151083A
  • VIN: 2C4RC1GG0JR116779
Exterior Colour
Brilliant black crystal pearl
Body Style
Minivan / Van
Transmission
Automatic
Doors
4-door

Low Mileage, Navigation, Leather Seats, Cooled Seats, Stow 'n Vac, Rear View Camera! Built with comfort and utility in mind, this Pacifica doesnÃ¢t just make family trips tolerable, it makes them memorable. This 2018 Chrysler Pacifica is for sale today. This Chrysler Pacifica stands for family pride as much as your home while it raises the neighborhood bar. This ultimate family vehicle displays a sleek, athletic stance with a sculpted body. This minivan is safe, quiet, and extremely well appointed with useful features. It's easy to see this Chrysler Pacifica was designed with families in mind. This low mileage van has just 6,129 kms. It's black in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 3.6L V6 24V MPFI DOHC Flexible Fuel engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind. Our Pacifica's trim level is Limited. As the top of the line, the Pacifica Limited offers refined features like premium Nappa leather seats with accent piping and stitching, ventilated front seats, HID headlamps, Stow 'n Vac integrated vacuum, larger 18 inch aluminum wheels, Uconnect with bluetooth wireless streaming, navigation, SiriusXM, blind spot sensors, a rear backup camera and much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Navigation, Leather Seats, Cooled Seats, Stow 'n Vac, Rear View Camera. To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=2C4RC1GG0JR116779 . To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.richmondchrysler.com/finance/application/ $599 Documentation Fee and $199 Go Green fee added to the price of all vehicles. o~o

Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Liftgate
  • power retractable mirrors
  • Remote power door locks
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • External temperature display
  • Universal remote transmitter
  • Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
  • Cruise controls on steering wheel
  • Instrumentation: Low fuel level
  • Variable intermittent front wipers
  • Overhead console: Mini with storage
  • Floor mats: Carpet front and rear
  • Cupholders: Front and rear
  • Headlights off auto delay
  • Center Console: Partial with covered storage
  • Piano black center console trim
Seating
  • Leather Seats
  • COOLED FRONT SEATS
  • COOLED SEATS
  • LEATHER SEAT UPHOLSTERY
Exterior
  • Roof Rack
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • Dusk sensing headlights
  • Front fog/driving lights
  • Tires: Prefix: P
  • Type of tires: AS
  • Tires: Speed Rating: H
  • Tires: Profile: 60
  • Diameter of tires: 18.0
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Tachometer
  • Compass
  • Trip Computer
  • Audio controls on steering wheel
  • Integrated roof antenna
Safety
  • Stability Control
  • Side Airbag
  • Driver Airbag
  • Passenger Airbag
  • 4-wheel ABS brakes
  • Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Powertrain
  • ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
  • Engine Immobilizer
Comfort
  • Heated Steering Wheel
  • Cargo Area Light
  • Interior air filtration
  • Ambient Lighting
  • Automatic front air conditioning
  • Dual front air conditioning zones
  • Rear air conditioning with separate controls
Suspension
  • Independent Rear Suspension
  • Coil front spring
  • Independent front suspension classification
  • Four-wheel Independent Suspension
  • Coil rear spring
  • Front suspension stabilizer bar
  • Strut front suspension
  • Suspension class: Touring
  • Trailing arm rear suspension
Security
  • Anti-theft alarm system
Trim
  • Body-coloured bumpers
Windows
  • Privacy glass: Deep
Additional Features
  • 4 door
  • Navigation
  • Rear View Camera
  • 1st
  • Driver seat memory
  • Radio data system
  • Garage door transmitter
  • Transmission hill holder
  • Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors
  • Front Ventilated disc brakes
  • Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control
  • Heated driver mirror
  • Heated passenger mirror
  • Front and rear reading lights
  • Bucket front seats
  • Fuel Type: Regular unleaded
  • Regular front stabilizer bar
  • Two 12V DC power outlets
  • Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
  • Cargo tie downs
  • Digital Audio Input
  • Braking Assist
  • Remote activated exterior entry lights
  • Rear quarter windows: Wiper park
  • ABS and Driveline Traction Control
  • Wheel Width: 7.5
  • Vehicle Emissions: LEV II
  • Auxilliary transmission cooler
  • Seatback storage: 2
  • Auxilliary engine cooler
  • Electrochromatic rearview mirror
  • Rear door type: Power liftgate
  • Memorized Settings including door mirror(s)
  • Memorized Settings for 2 drivers
  • Rear spoiler: Lip
  • Wheel Diameter: 18
  • Driver's side electrochromatic auto-dimming mirrors
  • Tumble forward rear seats
  • 60-40 Third Row Seat
  • Power Folding Third Row Seat
  • Turn signal in mirrors
  • Power remote w/tilt down passenger mirror adjustment
  • Express open/close glass sunroof
  • Rear captain chairs
  • Metal-look shift knob trim
  • Navigation system with voice activation
  • Video Monitor Location: Front
  • Leather/metal-look steering wheel trim
  • Tire Pressure Monitoring System: Tire specific
  • Power remote w/tilt down driver mirror adjustment
  • Dual reverse tilt mirrors
  • Electric power steering
  • Memorized Settings including audio
  • Audio System Premium Brand Speakers: Alpine
  • Door pockets: Driver
  • Driver and passenger heated-cushion
  • Rear heat ducts with separate controls
  • Total Number of Speakers: 13
  • Driver and passenger knee airbags
  • Passenger and Rear
  • Driver and Passenger Heated-Seatback
  • 2nd and 3rd row Head Airbags
  • Coloured dash trim
  • Coloured door trim
  • Clock: In-radio display
  • Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
  • Black grille w/chrome surround
  • Tires: Width: 235 mm
  • Fuel Consumption: Highway: 8.4 L/100 km
  • SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
  • Front Head Room: 975 mm
  • Fuel Consumption: City: 12.4 L/100 km
  • Fuel Capacity: 71 L
  • Rear Shoulder Room: 1602 mm
  • UConnect
  • Rear Leg Room: 992 mm
  • SiriusXM AM/FM/HD/Satellite Radio
  • Manual child safety locks
  • Proximity remote trunk release
  • Polished w/painted accents aluminum rims
  • Hands Free Power Liftgate
  • 3rd Row Leg Room: 929 mm
  • 3rd Row Head Room: 984 mm
  • Rear Head Room: 966 mm
  • Left rear passenger door type: Proximity sliding
  • Right rear passenger door type: Proximity sliding
  • 3rd Row Shoulder Room: 1555 mm
  • Curb weight: 1964 kg
  • Front Hip Room: 1500 mm
  • Front Leg Room: 1045 mm
  • Front Shoulder Room: 1622 mm
  • Gross vehicle weight: 2724 kg
  • Max cargo capacity: 3979 L
  • Stow 'n Vac
  • Overall Width: 2022 mm
  • Overall height: 1777 mm
  • Rear Hip Room: 1647 mm
  • Wheelbase: 3089 mm
  • 3rd Row Hip Room: 1258 mm
  • Overall Length: 5176 mm
  • Hands-Free Auto-Opening Trunk/Liftgate
  • Keyless ignition w/ push button start & keyless door entry
  • 4 USB ports
  • Apple CarPlay/Android Auto mirroring
  • High intensity low beam projector beam headlights
  • ParkSense rear reverse sensing system
  • Rear Collision Mitigation : Rear Cross Path Detection
  • Remote Engine Start -Keyfob and Smart Device

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Richmond Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ltd.

2015 RAM 1500 SLT
 123,456 KM
$24,000 + tax & lic
2014 Hyundai Accent
 86,600 KM
$7,900 + tax & lic
2012 Honda Civic EX ...
 142,284 KM
$10,000 + tax & lic
Richmond Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ltd.

Richmond Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ltd.

5491 Parkwood Way, Richmond, BC V6V 2M9

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

604-273-XXXX

(click to show)

604-273-7521

Alternate Numbers
1 877-775-8377

Send A Message