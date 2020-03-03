5491 Parkwood Way, Richmond, BC V6V 2M9
604-273-7521
Low Mileage, Navigation, Leather Seats, Cooled Seats, Stow 'n Vac, Rear View Camera! Built with comfort and utility in mind, this Pacifica doesnÃ¢t just make family trips tolerable, it makes them memorable. This 2018 Chrysler Pacifica is for sale today. This Chrysler Pacifica stands for family pride as much as your home while it raises the neighborhood bar. This ultimate family vehicle displays a sleek, athletic stance with a sculpted body. This minivan is safe, quiet, and extremely well appointed with useful features. It's easy to see this Chrysler Pacifica was designed with families in mind. This low mileage van has just 6,129 kms. It's black in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 3.6L V6 24V MPFI DOHC Flexible Fuel engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind. Our Pacifica's trim level is Limited. As the top of the line, the Pacifica Limited offers refined features like premium Nappa leather seats with accent piping and stitching, ventilated front seats, HID headlamps, Stow 'n Vac integrated vacuum, larger 18 inch aluminum wheels, Uconnect with bluetooth wireless streaming, navigation, SiriusXM, blind spot sensors, a rear backup camera and much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Navigation, Leather Seats, Cooled Seats, Stow 'n Vac, Rear View Camera. To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=2C4RC1GG0JR116779 . To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.richmondchrysler.com/finance/application/ $599 Documentation Fee and $199 Go Green fee added to the price of all vehicles. o~o
