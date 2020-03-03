2018 Chrysler Pacifica

Power Options Power Windows

Power Liftgate

power retractable mirrors

Remote power door locks Convenience Cruise Control

External temperature display

Universal remote transmitter

Tilt and telescopic steering wheel

Cruise controls on steering wheel

Instrumentation: Low fuel level

Variable intermittent front wipers

Overhead console: Mini with storage

Floor mats: Carpet front and rear

Cupholders: Front and rear

Headlights off auto delay

Center Console: Partial with covered storage

Piano black center console trim Seating Leather Seats

COOLED FRONT SEATS

COOLED SEATS

LEATHER SEAT UPHOLSTERY Exterior Roof Rack

Daytime Running Lights

Dusk sensing headlights

Front fog/driving lights

Tires: Prefix: P

Type of tires: AS

Tires: Speed Rating: H

Tires: Profile: 60

Diameter of tires: 18.0 Media / Nav / Comm Tachometer

Compass

Trip Computer

Audio controls on steering wheel

Integrated roof antenna Safety Stability Control

Side Airbag

Driver Airbag

Passenger Airbag

4-wheel ABS brakes

Seatbelt pretensioners: Front Powertrain ENGINE BLOCK HEATER

Engine Immobilizer Comfort Heated Steering Wheel

Cargo Area Light

Interior air filtration

Ambient Lighting

Automatic front air conditioning

Dual front air conditioning zones

Rear air conditioning with separate controls Suspension Independent Rear Suspension

Coil front spring

Independent front suspension classification

Four-wheel Independent Suspension

Coil rear spring

Front suspension stabilizer bar

Strut front suspension

Suspension class: Touring

Trailing arm rear suspension Security Anti-theft alarm system Trim Body-coloured bumpers Windows Privacy glass: Deep

Additional Features 4 door

Navigation

Rear View Camera

1st

Driver seat memory

Radio data system

Garage door transmitter

Transmission hill holder

Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors

Front Ventilated disc brakes

Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control

Heated driver mirror

Heated passenger mirror

Front and rear reading lights

Bucket front seats

Fuel Type: Regular unleaded

Regular front stabilizer bar

Two 12V DC power outlets

Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam

Cargo tie downs

Digital Audio Input

Braking Assist

Remote activated exterior entry lights

Rear quarter windows: Wiper park

ABS and Driveline Traction Control

Wheel Width: 7.5

Vehicle Emissions: LEV II

Auxilliary transmission cooler

Seatback storage: 2

Auxilliary engine cooler

Electrochromatic rearview mirror

Rear door type: Power liftgate

Memorized Settings including door mirror(s)

Memorized Settings for 2 drivers

Rear spoiler: Lip

Wheel Diameter: 18

Driver's side electrochromatic auto-dimming mirrors

Tumble forward rear seats

60-40 Third Row Seat

Power Folding Third Row Seat

Turn signal in mirrors

Power remote w/tilt down passenger mirror adjustment

Express open/close glass sunroof

Rear captain chairs

Metal-look shift knob trim

Navigation system with voice activation

Video Monitor Location: Front

Leather/metal-look steering wheel trim

Tire Pressure Monitoring System: Tire specific

Power remote w/tilt down driver mirror adjustment

Dual reverse tilt mirrors

Electric power steering

Memorized Settings including audio

Audio System Premium Brand Speakers: Alpine

Door pockets: Driver

Driver and passenger heated-cushion

Rear heat ducts with separate controls

Total Number of Speakers: 13

Driver and passenger knee airbags

Passenger and Rear

Driver and Passenger Heated-Seatback

2nd and 3rd row Head Airbags

Coloured dash trim

Coloured door trim

Clock: In-radio display

Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity

Black grille w/chrome surround

Tires: Width: 235 mm

Fuel Consumption: Highway: 8.4 L/100 km

SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio

Front Head Room: 975 mm

Fuel Consumption: City: 12.4 L/100 km

Fuel Capacity: 71 L

Rear Shoulder Room: 1602 mm

UConnect

Rear Leg Room: 992 mm

SiriusXM AM/FM/HD/Satellite Radio

Manual child safety locks

Proximity remote trunk release

Polished w/painted accents aluminum rims

Hands Free Power Liftgate

3rd Row Leg Room: 929 mm

3rd Row Head Room: 984 mm

Rear Head Room: 966 mm

Left rear passenger door type: Proximity sliding

Right rear passenger door type: Proximity sliding

3rd Row Shoulder Room: 1555 mm

Curb weight: 1964 kg

Front Hip Room: 1500 mm

Front Leg Room: 1045 mm

Front Shoulder Room: 1622 mm

Gross vehicle weight: 2724 kg

Max cargo capacity: 3979 L

Stow 'n Vac

Overall Width: 2022 mm

Overall height: 1777 mm

Rear Hip Room: 1647 mm

Wheelbase: 3089 mm

3rd Row Hip Room: 1258 mm

Overall Length: 5176 mm

Hands-Free Auto-Opening Trunk/Liftgate

Keyless ignition w/ push button start & keyless door entry

4 USB ports

Apple CarPlay/Android Auto mirroring

High intensity low beam projector beam headlights

ParkSense rear reverse sensing system

Rear Collision Mitigation : Rear Cross Path Detection

Remote Engine Start -Keyfob and Smart Device

