2018 Dodge Durango

$CALL + taxes & licensing 6 1 , 5 3 2 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8606603

8606603 Stock #: C132872A

C132872A VIN: 1C4RDJDG3JC314900

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Doors 4-door

Mileage 61,532 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Daytime Running Lights Brake Assist Stability Control ABS Back-Up Camera Tire Pressure Monitor Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Rear Parking Aid Lane Departure Warning Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Lane Keeping Assist Interior Security System Cruise Control Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Trip Computer Adaptive Cruise Control Navigation System Leather Steering Wheel Heated Steering Wheel Steering Wheel Audio Controls Remote Trunk Release Universal Garage Door Opener Woodgrain Interior Trim Floor mats Rear Bench Seat Engine Immobilizer Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Keyless Start Cargo shade Smart Device Integration Power Options Power Windows Power Passenger Seat Power Liftgate Power Mirror(s) Convenience Keyless Entry Intermittent Wipers Rain Sensing Wipers Tow Hitch Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Remote Engine Start Mirror Memory Mechanical Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes All Wheel Drive 3.45 Rear Axle Ratio Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6 w/ESS Seating Leather Seats Seat Memory Pass-Through Rear Seat Power Driver Seat 3rd Row Seat Rear Bucket Seats Driver Adjustable Lumbar Passenger Adjustable Lumbar Heated Front Seat(s) Media / Nav / Comm Premium Sound System CD Player MP3 Player Satellite Radio Auxiliary Audio Input HD Radio Exterior HID Headlights Aluminum Wheels Automatic Headlights Privacy Glass Fog Lamps Tires - Front Performance Tires - Rear Performance Temporary spare tire TIRES: P265/50R20 BSW AS LRR Windows Rear Defrost Comfort Climate Control Rear A/C A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel Multi-Zone A/C Powertrain 8 Cylinder Engine V6 Cylinder Engine Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode Additional Features Entertainment System Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors GVWR: 2 Knee Air Bag A/T Premium Synthetic Seats Automatic Highbeams Heated Rear Seat(s) Conventional Spare Tire Bluetooth Connection Sun/Moonroof 500 lbs) Blind Spot Monitor 948 kgs (6 Headlights-Auto-Leveling Gasoline Fuel 8-Speed A/T Cross-Traffic Alert Generic Sun/Moonroof WHEELS: 20" X 8" HYPER BLACK ALUMINUM Requires Subscription Front collision mitigation Front Collision Warning

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.