2018 Ford F-150

100,308 KM

Details

$47,995

+ tax & licensing
$47,995

+ taxes & licensing

OpenRoad Toyota Richmond

604-273-3733

2018 Ford F-150

2018 Ford F-150

4x4 - Supercrew XL - 145"" WB W / 995/44g

2018 Ford F-150

4x4 - Supercrew XL - 145"" WB W / 995/44g

Location

OpenRoad Toyota Richmond

13100 Smallwood Pl, Richmond, BC V6V 1W8

604-273-3733

$47,995

+ taxes & licensing

100,308KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10107687
  • Stock #: 1UTNA06299
  • VIN: 1FTEW1EG9JFC06299

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 100,308 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

OpenRoad Toyota Richmond

OpenRoad Toyota Richmond

13100 Smallwood Pl, Richmond, BC V6V 1W8

