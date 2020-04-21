Menu
Account
Sign In

2018 Ford F-150

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Ford F-150

Location

Richmond Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ltd.

5491 Parkwood Way, Richmond, BC V6V 2M9

604-273-7521

Contact Seller

$32,900

+ taxes & licensing

  • 37,000KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4891593
  • Stock #: PF18567
  • VIN: 1FTFW1E59JKF18567
Body Style
Pickup Truck
Transmission
Automatic
Doors
4-door

Smart engineering, impressive tech, and rugged styling make the F-150 hard to pass up. This 2018 Ford F-150 is for sale today. High-strength, military-grade aluminum construction in the body of this F-150 cuts out weight without sacrificing toughness. The drivetrain at the heart of the F-150 delivers the power and torque you need to get the job done. The perfect truck for work and play, this Ford gives you the power you need, the features you want, and the style you crave. This Super Crew 4X4 pickup has 37,000 kms. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 5.0L V8 32V PDI DOHC engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind. To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FTFW1E59JKF18567 . To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.richmondchrysler.com/finance/application/ $599 Documentation Fee and $199 Go Green fee added to the price of all vehicles. o~o

Power Options
  • Power Windows
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Tachometer
  • Compass
  • Fixed antenna
Exterior
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • Dusk sensing headlights
  • Steel spare wheel rim
  • Tires: Prefix: P
  • Spare Tire Mount Location: Underbody w/crankdown
  • Tires: Speed Rating: S
  • Type of tires: AS
Safety
  • Side Airbag
  • Driver Airbag
  • Passenger Airbag
  • 4-wheel ABS brakes
  • Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
  • Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt
Powertrain
  • ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
  • Engine Immobilizer
Security
  • Anti-theft alarm system
Convenience
  • External temperature display
  • Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
  • Instrumentation: Low fuel level
  • Variable intermittent front wipers
  • Cupholders: Front and rear
  • Headlights off auto delay
Comfort
  • Ambient Lighting
Suspension
  • Suspension class: Regular
  • Coil front spring
  • Independent front suspension classification
  • Double wishbone front suspension
  • Front Independent Suspension
  • Leaf rear spring
  • Rigid axle rear suspension
  • Front suspension stabilizer bar
  • Leaf rear suspension
Seating
  • Split rear bench
Additional Features
  • 4 door
  • Rear View Camera
  • Automatic locking hubs
  • Transmission hill holder
  • Front Ventilated disc brakes
  • Power remote driver mirror adjustment
  • Power remote passenger mirror adjustment
  • Fuel Type: Regular unleaded
  • Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
  • Left rear passenger door type: Conventional
  • Right rear passenger door type: Conventional
  • Braking Assist
  • Remote activated exterior entry lights
  • Rear door type: Tailgate
  • ABS and Driveline Traction Control
  • Wheel Width: 7.5
  • Fold-up cushion rear seats
  • Three 12V DC power outlets
  • 1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags
  • Speed-proportional electric power steering
  • Video Monitor Location: Front
  • Tire Pressure Monitoring System: Tire specific
  • Door pockets: Driver
  • Passenger and Rear
  • Clock: In-radio display
  • Fuel Capacity: 136 L
  • SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
  • Front Head Room: 1036 mm
  • Overall Width: 2029 mm
  • Gross Vehicle Weight: 2948 kg
  • Rear Head Room: 1026 mm
  • Manual child safety locks
  • Front Hip Room: 1588 mm
  • Front Leg Room: 1115 mm
  • Front Shoulder Room: 1694 mm
  • Max cargo capacity: 1470 L
  • Overall Length: 5890 mm
  • Rear Hip Room: 1643 mm
  • Rear Leg Room: 1107 mm
  • Rear Shoulder Room: 1674 mm
  • Wheelbase: 3683 mm
  • Overall height: 1961 mm
  • Stability controll with anti-roll
  • Halogen aero-composite headlights

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Richmond Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ltd.

2011 Jeep Grand Cher...
 233,649 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2004 Mazda MAZDA6
 207,140 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2018 Jeep Grand Cher...
 26,165 KM
$60,000 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

This dealer offers remote buying options!
E-Sign Documents
Local Test Drive Delivery (Coming Soon)
Local Delivery
Find out More

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Richmond Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ltd.

Richmond Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ltd.

5491 Parkwood Way, Richmond, BC V6V 2M9

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

604-273-XXXX

(click to show)

604-273-7521

Alternate Numbers
1 877-775-8377

Send A Message