Power Options Power Windows Media / Nav / Comm Tachometer

Compass

Fixed antenna Exterior Daytime Running Lights

Dusk sensing headlights

Steel spare wheel rim

Tires: Prefix: P

Spare Tire Mount Location: Underbody w/crankdown

Tires: Speed Rating: S

Type of tires: AS Safety Side Airbag

Driver Airbag

Passenger Airbag

4-wheel ABS brakes

Seatbelt pretensioners: Front

Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt Powertrain ENGINE BLOCK HEATER

Engine Immobilizer Security Anti-theft alarm system Convenience External temperature display

Tilt and telescopic steering wheel

Instrumentation: Low fuel level

Variable intermittent front wipers

Cupholders: Front and rear

Headlights off auto delay Comfort Ambient Lighting Suspension Suspension class: Regular

Coil front spring

Independent front suspension classification

Double wishbone front suspension

Front Independent Suspension

Leaf rear spring

Rigid axle rear suspension

Front suspension stabilizer bar

Leaf rear suspension Seating Split rear bench

Additional Features 4 door

Rear View Camera

Automatic locking hubs

Transmission hill holder

Front Ventilated disc brakes

Power remote driver mirror adjustment

Power remote passenger mirror adjustment

Fuel Type: Regular unleaded

Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam

Left rear passenger door type: Conventional

Right rear passenger door type: Conventional

Braking Assist

Remote activated exterior entry lights

Rear door type: Tailgate

ABS and Driveline Traction Control

Wheel Width: 7.5

Fold-up cushion rear seats

Three 12V DC power outlets

1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags

Speed-proportional electric power steering

Video Monitor Location: Front

Tire Pressure Monitoring System: Tire specific

Door pockets: Driver

Passenger and Rear

Clock: In-radio display

Fuel Capacity: 136 L

SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio

Front Head Room: 1036 mm

Overall Width: 2029 mm

Gross Vehicle Weight: 2948 kg

Rear Head Room: 1026 mm

Manual child safety locks

Front Hip Room: 1588 mm

Front Leg Room: 1115 mm

Front Shoulder Room: 1694 mm

Max cargo capacity: 1470 L

Overall Length: 5890 mm

Rear Hip Room: 1643 mm

Rear Leg Room: 1107 mm

Rear Shoulder Room: 1674 mm

Wheelbase: 3683 mm

Overall height: 1961 mm

Stability controll with anti-roll

Halogen aero-composite headlights

