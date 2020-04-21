5491 Parkwood Way, Richmond, BC V6V 2M9
Smart engineering, impressive tech, and rugged styling make the F-150 hard to pass up. This 2018 Ford F-150 is for sale today. High-strength, military-grade aluminum construction in the body of this F-150 cuts out weight without sacrificing toughness. The drivetrain at the heart of the F-150 delivers the power and torque you need to get the job done. The perfect truck for work and play, this Ford gives you the power you need, the features you want, and the style you crave. This Super Crew 4X4 pickup has 37,000 kms. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 5.0L V8 32V PDI DOHC engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind. To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FTFW1E59JKF18567 . To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.richmondchrysler.com/finance/application/ $599 Documentation Fee and $199 Go Green fee added to the price of all vehicles. o~o
