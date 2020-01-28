Menu
Account
Sign In

2018 Ford Fiesta

SE

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Ford Fiesta

SE

Location

Richmond Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ltd.

5491 Parkwood Way, Richmond, BC V6V 2M9

604-273-7521

Contact Seller

$14,500

+ taxes & licensing

  • 47,226KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4566516
  • Stock #: P115981
  • VIN: 3FADP4BJ1JM115981
Body Style
Sedan
Transmission
Automatic
Doors
4-door

Heated Seats, Bluetooth, Rear View Camera, Aluminum Wheels, Air Conditioning! An historic European model built to take over the world. This 2018 Ford Fiesta is for sale today. With a hatchback and sedan variants, a line up of powerful yet fuel sipping engines and a revised more upscale interior, this 2018 Ford Fiesta is looking better than ever. this historic purebred European model by Ford has the world in its sights, and is ready to take over it with the premium value and quality build.This sedan has 47,226 kms. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 1.6L I4 16V MPFI DOHC engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind. Our Fiesta's trim level is SE Sedan. The SE For Fiesta Sedan lets you enjoy in a few well thought out upgrades in its options list that include aluminum alloy wheels, power heated side mirrors, fully automatic halogen headlamps, premium cloth upholstery, power front and rear windows, cruise control, automatic air conditioning, piano black instrument panel insert, heated unique cloth front bucket seats with multiple adjustments, front and rear map lights, and an advanced Mykey system with a top speed limiter, audio volume limiter, early low fuel warning, a belt minder and much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Heated Seats, Bluetooth, Rear View Camera, Aluminum Wheels, Air Conditioning, Remote Keyless Entry, Power Windows. To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=3FADP4BJ1JM115981 . To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.richmondchrysler.com/finance/application/ $599 Documentation Fee and $199 Go Green fee added to the price of all vehicles. o~o

Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Remote power door locks
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Cargo Area Light
  • Interior air filtration
  • Ambient Lighting
  • Automatic front air conditioning
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Remote Keyless Entry
  • External temperature display
  • Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
  • Cruise controls on steering wheel
  • Metal-look center console trim
  • Instrumentation: Low fuel level
  • Variable intermittent front wipers
  • Overhead console: Mini with storage
  • Cupholders: Front and rear
  • Headlights off auto delay
  • Floor mats: Carpet front
  • Clock: In-dash
  • Center Console: Full with storage
Seating
  • Heated Seats
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Tachometer
  • Compass
  • Trip Computer
  • MP3 Player
  • Bluetooth
  • Audio controls on steering wheel
  • Integrated roof antenna
  • Total Number of Speakers: 6
Exterior
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • Aluminum Wheels
  • TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
  • Dusk sensing headlights
  • Steel spare wheel rim
  • Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo
  • Tires: Prefix: P
  • Type of tires: AS
  • Tires: Speed Rating: H
  • Diameter of tires: 15.0
  • Tires: Profile: 60
Safety
  • Stability Control
  • Side Airbag
  • Driver Airbag
  • Passenger Airbag
  • 4-wheel ABS brakes
  • Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
  • Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt
Powertrain
  • ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
  • Engine Immobilizer
Trim
  • Chrome Grille
  • Premium Cloth Seat Upholstery
  • Body-coloured bumpers
Security
  • Anti-theft alarm system
Suspension
  • Torsion beam rear suspension
  • Suspension class: Regular
  • Coil front spring
  • Independent front suspension classification
  • Coil rear spring
  • Front Independent Suspension
  • Front suspension stabilizer bar
  • Strut front suspension
  • Semi-independent rear suspension
Windows
  • Privacy glass: Light
Additional Features
  • 4 door
  • Rear View Camera
  • Sync
  • Radio data system
  • Transmission hill holder
  • Dual Vanity Mirrors
  • Front Ventilated disc brakes
  • Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control
  • Power remote driver mirror adjustment
  • Heated driver mirror
  • Heated passenger mirror
  • Power remote passenger mirror adjustment
  • Front and rear reading lights
  • Bucket front seats
  • Rear bench
  • Fold forward seatback rear seats
  • Fuel Type: Regular unleaded
  • Regular front stabilizer bar
  • Two 12V DC power outlets
  • Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
  • Door pockets: Driver and passenger
  • Seatback storage: 1
  • Left rear passenger door type: Conventional
  • Right rear passenger door type: Conventional
  • Digital Audio Input
  • In-Dash single CD player
  • Braking Assist
  • Remote activated exterior entry lights
  • ABS and Driveline Traction Control
  • Wheel Width: 6
  • Wheel Diameter: 15
  • Vehicle Emissions: LEV II
  • Surround Audio
  • Rear door type: Trunk
  • 1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags
  • Speed-proportional electric power steering
  • Piano black dash trim
  • Driver knee airbags
  • Video Monitor Location: Front
  • Driver and passenger heated-cushion
  • Driver and Passenger Heated-Seatback
  • Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
  • Painted aluminum rims
  • Fuel Capacity: 47 L
  • Tires: Width: 185 mm
  • SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
  • Front Head Room: 993 mm
  • Fuel Consumption: City: 8.6 L/100 km
  • Rear Head Room: 942 mm
  • Front Leg Room: 1072 mm
  • Overall Length: 4409 mm
  • Rear Leg Room: 792 mm
  • Urethane shift knob trim
  • Urethane steering wheel trim
  • Fuel Consumption: Highway: 6.7 L/100 km
  • AM/FM/Satellite-prep Radio
  • Max cargo capacity: 363 L
  • Manual child safety locks
  • 911 Assist
  • AppLink
  • Front Hip Room: 1285 mm
  • Front Shoulder Room: 1339 mm
  • Overall height: 1473 mm
  • Rear Hip Room: 1250 mm
  • Rear Shoulder Room: 1245 mm
  • Wheelbase: 2489 mm
  • Halogen aero-composite headlights
  • 1 USB port
  • Curb weight: 1169 kg
  • Overall Width: 1697 mm

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Richmond Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ltd.

2016 Nissan Versa No...
 46,475 KM
$11,900 + tax & lic
2006 Honda Civic EX
 291,992 KM
$5,000 + tax & lic
2014 RAM 1500 SPORT
 116,375 KM
$29,000 + tax & lic
Richmond Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ltd.

Richmond Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ltd.

5491 Parkwood Way, Richmond, BC V6V 2M9

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

604-273-XXXX

(click to show)

604-273-7521

Alternate Numbers
1 877-775-8377

Send A Message