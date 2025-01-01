Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>2018 FORD MUSTANG GT PREMIUM</p><p>TRUE PRICE, NO HIDDEN FEE FREE CARFAX, FULL INSPECTION REPORT</p><p>CLEAN TITLE, NO ACCIDENT OVER 2500$, BC LOCAL, ONE OWNERPERFORMANCE PKG</p><p>Highlight Features</p><p></p><p>- Backup Camera</p><p>- Navigation System</p><p>- Blind Spot Monitor</p><p>- Lane Keeping Assist</p><p>- Pre-Collision System</p><p>- Heated& Ventilated Seats</p><p>- Dual Zone Climate Control</p><p>- Bluetooth Technology</p><p>- Memory Seats</p><p>- CD Player</p><p>- FM/AM Radio</p><p>- Cruise Control</p><p>- Traction Control</p><p>- Variable Driving Mode</p><p>- AND MUCH MORE</p><p><br></p><p><br></p><p>Although every attempt is made to ensure the accuracy of the data above, due to the possibility of human error, we cannot guarantee the accuracy of the displayed information, the availability of this vehicle, or the accuracy of its photo or stock photo. Such information may not reflect exact vehicle color, trim, options, price or other specifications.<br></p><p><br></p><br><p><br></p><p><strong><strong><strong><strong><strong><strong><span>*** FULL CARFAX REPORT AND INSPECTION PAPER AVAILABLE!!***</span></strong></strong></strong></strong></strong></strong></p><p><strong><strong><strong><span>*** BEST VALUE FOR YOUR TRADE-IN OR SELL US YOUR CARS!!***</span></strong></strong></strong></p><p><strong><strong><strong><span>*** COMPETITIVE RATE FOR FINANCING!!***</span></strong></strong></strong></p><p><strong><strong><strong><span><br></span></strong></strong></strong></p><p><strong><strong><strong><strong>DL#40299 UC Auto</strong></strong></strong></strong><br></p><p><strong><strong><strong><span>3891 No 3 Rd, Richmond, BC V6X 2B8</span></strong></strong></strong></p><p><span>*All price excludes $495 Doc Fee& $395Vehicle Preparation Fee and applicable taxes.*</span></p><p><br></p><p><strong><span>*Finance and Lease option available on vehicle year 2014<span> </span>or newer*</span></strong></p><br><p></p>

2018 Ford Mustang

28,117 KM

Details Description Features

$43,995

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2018 Ford Mustang

GT Fastback/ PREMIUM PKG/ CLEAN TITLE/ PERFORMANCE PKG

Watch This Vehicle
12872669

2018 Ford Mustang

GT Fastback/ PREMIUM PKG/ CLEAN TITLE/ PERFORMANCE PKG

Location

UC Auto

3891 No 3 Rd, Richmond, BC V6X 2B8

236-877-4881

  1. 12872669
  2. 12872669
  3. 12872669
  4. 12872669
  5. 12872669
  6. 12872669
  7. 12872669
  8. 12872669
  9. 12872669
  10. 12872669
  11. 12872669
  12. 12872669
  13. 12872669
  14. 12872669
  15. 12872669
  16. 12872669
  17. 12872669
  18. 12872669
  19. 12872669
  20. 12872669
  21. 12872669
  22. 12872669
  23. 12872669
  24. 12872669
  25. 12872669
  26. 12872669
  27. 12872669
  28. 12872669
  29. 12872669
  30. 12872669
  31. 12872669
  32. 12872669
  33. 12872669
  34. 12872669
  35. 12872669
  36. 12872669
Contact Seller

$43,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
28,117KM
VIN 1FA6P8CF1J5150732

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # UH1-5568
  • Mileage 28,117 KM

Vehicle Description

2018 FORD MUSTANG GT PREMIUM

TRUE PRICE, NO HIDDEN FEE FREE CARFAX, FULL INSPECTION REPORT

CLEAN TITLE, NO ACCIDENT OVER 2500$, BC LOCAL, ONE OWNERPERFORMANCE PKG

Highlight Features

- Backup Camera

- Navigation System

- Blind Spot Monitor

- Lane Keeping Assist

- Pre-Collision System

- Heated& Ventilated Seats

- Dual Zone Climate Control

- Bluetooth Technology

- Memory Seats

- CD Player

- FM/AM Radio

- Cruise Control

- Traction Control

- Variable Driving Mode

- AND MUCH MORE



Although every attempt is made to ensure the accuracy of the data above, due to the possibility of human error, we cannot guarantee the accuracy of the displayed information, the availability of this vehicle, or the accuracy of its photo or stock photo. Such information may not reflect exact vehicle color, trim, options, price or other specifications.




*** FULL CARFAX REPORT AND INSPECTION PAPER AVAILABLE!!***

*** BEST VALUE FOR YOUR TRADE-IN OR SELL US YOUR CARS!!***

*** COMPETITIVE RATE FOR FINANCING!!***


DL#40299 UC Auto

3891 No 3 Rd, Richmond, BC V6X 2B8

*All price excludes $495 Doc Fee& $395Vehicle Preparation Fee and applicable taxes.*


*Finance and Lease option available on vehicle year 2014 or newer*


Vehicle Features

Interior

Compass
Driver Information Centre
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Illuminated locking glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
Front Centre Armrest
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Driver And Passenger Door Bins
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Cargo Space Lights
Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim
Delayed Accessory Power
2 12V DC Power Outlets
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Redundant Digital Speedometer
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver And Passenger 1-Touch Up/Down
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage
Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets
Fixed Rear Windows
Leather/Aluminum Steering Wheel
Manual w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Fixed Rear Head Restraints
Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access
8-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Manual Rear Seat Easy Entry
8-Way Driver Seat -inc: Manual Recline
Analog Appearance
Cargo Features -inc: Tire Mobility Kit
Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Immobilizer

Safety

Back-Up Camera
Rear Parking Sensors
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Pretensioners
Driver And Passenger Knee Airbag

Mechanical

3.55 Axle Ratio
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Rear-wheel drive
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Battery w/Run Down Protection
Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Polished Tailpipe Finisher
61 L Fuel Tank
Engine: 5.0L Ti-VCT V8 -inc: Port Fueled Direct Injection (PFDI)
Regenerative Alternator

Exterior

Body-coloured door handles
Black grille
Front fog lamps
Perimeter/approach lights
Light tinted glass
Tire mobility kit
LED brakelights
Body-Coloured Front Bumper
Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster
Trunk Rear Cargo Access
Black Side Windows Trim
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Autolamp Auto On/Off Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off

Media / Nav / Comm

Fixed antenna
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
2 LCD Monitors In The Front

Additional Features

Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Instrument Panel Covered Bin
MyKey system -inc: top speed limiter
audio volume limiter
early low fuel warning
Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From UC Auto

Used 2018 Volkswagen Tiguan AUTO/ NO ACCIDENT/ BC LOCAL for sale in Richmond, BC
2018 Volkswagen Tiguan AUTO/ NO ACCIDENT/ BC LOCAL 94,821 KM $19,995 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Mazda CX-5 GS AWD/ CELAN TITLE/ BC LOCAL for sale in Richmond, BC
2021 Mazda CX-5 GS AWD/ CELAN TITLE/ BC LOCAL 43,726 KM $30,995 + tax & lic
Used 2024 Hyundai Elantra Luxury IVT/ NO ACCIDENT/ BC LOCAL/ ONE OWNER for sale in Richmond, BC
2024 Hyundai Elantra Luxury IVT/ NO ACCIDENT/ BC LOCAL/ ONE OWNER 6,292 KM $29,990 + tax & lic

Email UC Auto

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
UC Auto

UC Auto

3891 No 3 Rd, Richmond, BC V6X 2B8

Call Dealer

236-877-XXXX

(click to show)

236-877-4881

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$43,995

+ taxes & licensing>

UC Auto

236-877-4881

2018 Ford Mustang