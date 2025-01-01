Menu
Account
Sign In

2018 Honda Odyssey

143,219 KM

Details

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2018 Honda Odyssey

EX

Watch This Vehicle
12090940

2018 Honda Odyssey

EX

Location

OpenRoad Toyota Richmond

13100 Smallwood Pl, Richmond, BC V6V 1W8

604-273-3733

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
143,219KM
VIN 5FNRL6H47JB503844

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 1UTNA03844
  • Mileage 143,219 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From OpenRoad Toyota Richmond

Used 2022 Toyota Highlander HYBRID xle awd for sale in Richmond, BC
2022 Toyota Highlander HYBRID xle awd 114,672 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2024 Toyota Grand Highlander Limited AWD for sale in Richmond, BC
2024 Toyota Grand Highlander Limited AWD 837 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2013 Toyota Highlander HYBRID 4WDi LTD CVT for sale in Richmond, BC
2013 Toyota Highlander HYBRID 4WDi LTD CVT 184,516 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Email OpenRoad Toyota Richmond

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
OpenRoad Toyota Richmond

OpenRoad Toyota Richmond

13100 Smallwood Pl, Richmond, BC V6V 1W8

Call Dealer

604-273-XXXX

(click to show)

604-273-3733

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

OpenRoad Toyota Richmond

604-273-3733

Contact Seller
2018 Honda Odyssey