2018 Hyundai Elantra

175,726 KM

Details

$10,999

+ tax & licensing
2018 Hyundai Elantra

Sedan GL SE

12263866

2018 Hyundai Elantra

Sedan GL SE

Location

OpenRoad Toyota Richmond

13100 Smallwood Pl, Richmond, BC V6V 1W8

604-273-3733

$10,999

+ taxes & licensing

Used
175,726KM
VIN KMHD84LF0JU664421

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Red
  Body Style Sedan
  Transmission Automatic
  Mileage 175,726 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

OpenRoad Toyota Richmond

OpenRoad Toyota Richmond

13100 Smallwood Pl, Richmond, BC V6V 1W8

604-273-XXXX

604-273-3733

$10,999

+ taxes & licensing

OpenRoad Toyota Richmond

604-273-3733

2018 Hyundai Elantra