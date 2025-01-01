Menu
2018 HYUNDAI SANTA FE SPORT ULTIMATE

TRUE PRICE, NO HIDDEN FEE, FREE CARFAX, FULL INSPECTION REPORT

CLEAN TITLE, BC LOCAL

Highlight Features

- 360 Degree Backup Camera

- Navigation System

- Blind Spot Monitor

- Lane Keeping Assist

- Pre-Collision System

- Heated& Ventilated Seats

- Rear Heated Seats

- Heated Steering Wheel

- Power Sunroof

- Dual Zone Climate Control

- Bluetooth Technology

- FM/AM Radio

- Adaptive Cruise Control

- Voice Control

- Variable Driving Mode

- AND MUCH MORE

Although every attempt is made to ensure the accuracy of the data above, due to the possibility of human error, we cannot guarantee the accuracy of the displayed information, the availability of this vehicle, or the accuracy of its photo or stock photo. Such information may not reflect exact vehicle color, trim, options, price or other specifications.

*** FULL CARFAX REPORT AND INSPECTION PAPER AVAILABLE!!***

*** BEST VALUE FOR YOUR TRADE-IN OR SELL US YOUR CARS!!***

*** COMPETITIVE RATE FOR FINANCING!!***

DL#40299 UC Auto

3891 No 3 Rd, Richmond, BC V6X 2B8

*All price excludes $495 Doc Fee& $395Vehicle Preparation Fee and applicable taxes.*

*Finance and Lease option available on vehicle year 2014 or newer*

2018 Hyundai Santa Fe

110,359 KM

$16,995

+ taxes & licensing
2018 Hyundai Santa Fe

Sport 2.0T Ultimate AWD/ CLEAN TITLE/ BC LOCAL

13192088

2018 Hyundai Santa Fe

Sport 2.0T Ultimate AWD/ CLEAN TITLE/ BC LOCAL

UC Auto

3891 No 3 Rd, Richmond, BC V6X 2B8

236-877-4881

$16,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
110,359KM
VIN 5XYZUDLA0JG558837

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 110,359 KM

Vehicle Description

2018 HYUNDAI SANTA FE SPORT ULTIMATE

TRUE PRICE, NO HIDDEN FEE, FREE CARFAX, FULL INSPECTION REPORT

CLEAN TITLE, BC LOCAL

Highlight Features

- 360 Degree Backup Camera

- Navigation System

- Blind Spot Monitor

- Lane Keeping Assist

- Pre-Collision System

- Heated& Ventilated Seats

- Rear Heated Seats

- Heated Steering Wheel

- Power Sunroof

- Dual Zone Climate Control

- Bluetooth Technology

- FM/AM Radio

- Adaptive Cruise Control

- Voice Control

- Variable Driving Mode

- AND MUCH MORE


Although every attempt is made to ensure the accuracy of the data above, due to the possibility of human error, we cannot guarantee the accuracy of the displayed information, the availability of this vehicle, or the accuracy of its photo or stock photo. Such information may not reflect exact vehicle color, trim, options, price or other specifications.




*** FULL CARFAX REPORT AND INSPECTION PAPER AVAILABLE!!***

*** BEST VALUE FOR YOUR TRADE-IN OR SELL US YOUR CARS!!***

*** COMPETITIVE RATE FOR FINANCING!!***


DL#40299 UC Auto

3891 No 3 Rd, Richmond, BC V6X 2B8

*All price excludes $495 Doc Fee& $395Vehicle Preparation Fee and applicable taxes.*


*Finance and Lease option available on vehicle year 2014 or newer*


Vehicle Features

Safety

Brake Assist
Hill Descent Control
Driver Knee Airbag
Rear Parking Sensors
Perimeter Alarm
Lane Departure Warning
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Front Camera
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Right Side Camera
Left Side Camera
Autonomous Emergency Braking (AEB) with Pedestrian Detection
Blind Spot Detection (BSD) with Lane Change Assist (LCA) Blind Spot
Rear Cross-Traffic Collision Warning
Collision Mitigation-Front

Interior

Immobilizer
Compass
Adaptive Cruise Control
Driver Information Centre
Locking glove box
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Full Cloth Headliner
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Carpet Floor Trim
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Trunk/hatch auto-latch
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Valet Function
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage
4 12V DC Power Outlets
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Headliner/Pillar Ducts
Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
Manual w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 4 12V DC Power Outlets
8-Way Driver Seat
40-20-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Heated Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat w/Manual Fore/Aft
Interior Trim -inc: Simulated Wood Instrument Panel Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents
6-Way Passenger Seat
Leather/Piano Black Gear Shifter Material
Digital/Analog Appearance

Mechanical

Trailer Wiring Harness
140 Amp Alternator
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Permanent locking hubs
Electronic Transfer Case
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
54-Amp/Hr Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
66 L Fuel Tank
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and Oil Cooler
Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
Axle Ratio 3.510
Engine: 2.0L GDI I4 DOHC w/Twin-Scroll Turbocharger -inc: Dual Continuously Variable Valve Timing (D-CVVT)
Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel

Exterior

Chrome Door Handles
Deep Tinted Glass
Chrome Grille
Front fog lamps
Front license plate bracket
Steel spare wheel
Lip Spoiler
LED brakelights
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim
Body-Coloured Power w/Tilt Down Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Front Windshield -inc: Sun Visor Strip
Compact Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown
Chrome Side Windows Trim
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st And 2nd Row Sunroof w/Power Sunshade
Speed Sensitive Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park
Metal-Look Bodyside Insert
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Metal-Look Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Tires: P235/55 R19 AS
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Metal-Look Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Metal-Look Bumper Insert
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Auto On/Off Projector Beam High Intensity Low Beam Daytime Running Auto-Leveling Directionally Adaptive Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off

Media / Nav / Comm

Integrated roof antenna
digital signal processor
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Streaming Audio
12 Speakers
550w Regular Amplifier

Additional Features

GVWR: 2
Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Heated Wiper Park and Defroster
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Front Vented Discs
Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic w/SHIFTRONIC -inc: Drive Mode Select (Eco
Normal
Sport)
Wheels: 19 x 7.5 Aluminum Alloy -inc: dark graphite finish
340 kgs
Fixed Rear Window w/Wiper

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

UC Auto

UC Auto

3891 No 3 Rd, Richmond, BC V6X 2B8

236-877-4881

$16,995

+ taxes & licensing>

UC Auto

236-877-4881

2018 Hyundai Santa Fe