$22,900

+ taxes & licensing

Richmond Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ltd.

604-273-7521

2018 Hyundai Santa Fe

2018 Hyundai Santa Fe

Sport 2.4

2018 Hyundai Santa Fe

Sport 2.4

Location

Richmond Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ltd.

5491 Parkwood Way, Richmond, BC V6V 2M9

604-273-7521

$22,900

+ taxes & licensing

  • 72,186KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 5155490
  • Stock #: 19731350A
  • VIN: 5NMZUDLB8JH052560
Interior Colour
Grey
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Transmission
Automatic
Doors
4-door

The 2018 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport still does what good crossover SUVs do best: it delivers flexible space, decent performance, and great value. - The Car Connection This 2018 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport is for sale today. A versatile, safe and comfortable SUV that delivers great fuel efficiency both in the city and on the highway. Thanks to the multiple premium and luxury options that are fitted as standard in the 2018 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport, the driving experience is both relaxing and refined in the city and safe and reassuring when taken off road. All in all this new 2018 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport is a great performer at an amazing value. This SUV has 72,186 kms. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 2.4L I4 16V GDI DOHC engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.

Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Remote power door locks
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • External temperature display
  • Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
  • Cruise controls on steering wheel
  • Instrumentation: Low fuel level
  • Variable intermittent front wipers
  • Center Console: Full with covered storage
  • Overhead console: Mini with storage
  • Floor mats: Carpet front and rear
  • Cupholders: Front and rear
  • Headlights off auto delay
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Tachometer
  • Trip Computer
  • MP3 Player
  • Audio controls on steering wheel
  • Integrated roof antenna
Exterior
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • Roof Rails
  • Dusk sensing headlights
  • Front fog/driving lights
  • Steel spare wheel rim
  • Tires: Prefix: P
  • Spare Tire Mount Location: Underbody w/crankdown
  • Diameter of tires: 17.0
  • Type of tires: AS
  • Tires: Speed Rating: T
  • Tires: Profile: 65
Safety
  • Stability Control
  • Side Airbag
  • Driver Airbag
  • Passenger Airbag
  • 4-wheel ABS brakes
  • Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
  • Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt
Comfort
  • Cargo Area Light
  • Interior air filtration
Trim
  • Chrome Grille
  • Body-coloured bumpers
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
Suspension
  • Independent Rear Suspension
  • Suspension class: Regular
  • Coil front spring
  • Independent front suspension classification
  • Four-wheel Independent Suspension
  • Coil rear spring
  • Multi-link rear suspension
  • Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars
  • Strut front suspension
Security
  • Anti-theft alarm system
Windows
  • Privacy glass: Deep
Seating
  • Split rear bench
Additional Features
  • 4 door
  • Rear View Camera
  • Front Reading Lights
  • Transmission hill holder
  • Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors
  • Front Ventilated disc brakes
  • Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control
  • Power remote driver mirror adjustment
  • Heated driver mirror
  • Heated passenger mirror
  • Power remote passenger mirror adjustment
  • Bucket front seats
  • Fold forward seatback rear seats
  • Rear seats center armrest
  • Fuel Type: Regular unleaded
  • Regular front stabilizer bar
  • Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular
  • Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
  • Cargo tie downs
  • Left rear passenger door type: Conventional
  • Right rear passenger door type: Conventional
  • Digital Audio Input
  • In-Dash single CD player
  • Braking Assist
  • Wheel Diameter: 17
  • ABS and Driveline Traction Control
  • Wheel Width: 7
  • Four 12V DC power outlets
  • 1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags
  • Speed-proportional electric power steering
  • Permanent locking hubs
  • Seatback storage: 2
  • Rear spoiler: Lip
  • Audio system memory card slot
  • Simulated wood dash trim
  • Driver knee airbags
  • Video Monitor Location: Front
  • Door pockets: Driver
  • Driver and passenger heated-cushion
  • Passenger and Rear
  • Driver and Passenger Heated-Seatback
  • Clock: In-radio display
  • Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
  • Silver aluminum rims
  • Tires: Width: 235 mm
  • Fuel Capacity: 66 L
  • Fuel Consumption: City: 12.0 L/100 km
  • SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
  • Fuel Consumption: Highway: 9.1 L/100 km
  • Wheelbase: 2700 mm
  • Front Leg Room: 1049 mm
  • Front Shoulder Room: 1508 mm
  • Overall Height: 1680 mm
  • Manual child safety locks
  • Vehicle Emissions: LEV3-ULEV70
  • Overall Width: 1880 mm
  • Front Hip Room: 1439 mm
  • Rear Leg Room: 1000 mm
  • Halogen projector beam headlights
  • 1 USB port
  • Rear Shoulder Room: 1480 mm
  • Max cargo capacity: 2025 L
  • Rear Hip Room: 1406 mm
  • Overall Length: 4700 mm
  • Gross vehicle weight: 2280 kg

Richmond Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ltd.

Richmond Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ltd.

5491 Parkwood Way, Richmond, BC V6V 2M9

