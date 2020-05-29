2018 Hyundai Santa Fe

Power Options Power Windows

Remote power door locks Convenience Cruise Control

External temperature display

Tilt and telescopic steering wheel

Cruise controls on steering wheel

Instrumentation: Low fuel level

Variable intermittent front wipers

Center Console: Full with covered storage

Overhead console: Mini with storage

Floor mats: Carpet front and rear

Cupholders: Front and rear

Headlights off auto delay Media / Nav / Comm Tachometer

Trip Computer

MP3 Player

Audio controls on steering wheel

Integrated roof antenna Exterior Daytime Running Lights

Roof Rails

Dusk sensing headlights

Front fog/driving lights

Steel spare wheel rim

Tires: Prefix: P

Spare Tire Mount Location: Underbody w/crankdown

Diameter of tires: 17.0

Type of tires: AS

Tires: Speed Rating: T

Tires: Profile: 65 Safety Stability Control

Side Airbag

Driver Airbag

Passenger Airbag

4-wheel ABS brakes

Seatbelt pretensioners: Front

Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt Comfort Cargo Area Light

Interior air filtration Trim Chrome Grille

Body-coloured bumpers Powertrain Engine Immobilizer Suspension Independent Rear Suspension

Suspension class: Regular

Coil front spring

Independent front suspension classification

Four-wheel Independent Suspension

Coil rear spring

Multi-link rear suspension

Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars

Strut front suspension Security Anti-theft alarm system Windows Privacy glass: Deep Seating Split rear bench

Additional Features 4 door

Rear View Camera

Front Reading Lights

Transmission hill holder

Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors

Front Ventilated disc brakes

Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control

Power remote driver mirror adjustment

Heated driver mirror

Heated passenger mirror

Power remote passenger mirror adjustment

Bucket front seats

Fold forward seatback rear seats

Rear seats center armrest

Fuel Type: Regular unleaded

Regular front stabilizer bar

Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular

Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam

Cargo tie downs

Left rear passenger door type: Conventional

Right rear passenger door type: Conventional

Digital Audio Input

In-Dash single CD player

Braking Assist

Wheel Diameter: 17

ABS and Driveline Traction Control

Wheel Width: 7

Four 12V DC power outlets

1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags

Speed-proportional electric power steering

Permanent locking hubs

Seatback storage: 2

Rear spoiler: Lip

Audio system memory card slot

Simulated wood dash trim

Driver knee airbags

Video Monitor Location: Front

Door pockets: Driver

Driver and passenger heated-cushion

Passenger and Rear

Driver and Passenger Heated-Seatback

Clock: In-radio display

Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity

Silver aluminum rims

Tires: Width: 235 mm

Fuel Capacity: 66 L

Fuel Consumption: City: 12.0 L/100 km

SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio

Fuel Consumption: Highway: 9.1 L/100 km

Wheelbase: 2700 mm

Front Leg Room: 1049 mm

Front Shoulder Room: 1508 mm

Overall Height: 1680 mm

Manual child safety locks

Vehicle Emissions: LEV3-ULEV70

Overall Width: 1880 mm

Front Hip Room: 1439 mm

Rear Leg Room: 1000 mm

Halogen projector beam headlights

1 USB port

Rear Shoulder Room: 1480 mm

Max cargo capacity: 2025 L

Rear Hip Room: 1406 mm

Overall Length: 4700 mm

Gross vehicle weight: 2280 kg

