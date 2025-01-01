Menu
2018 JEEP COMPASS Trailhawk 4X4

TRUE PRICE, NO HIDDEN FEE, FREE CARFAX, FULL INSPECTION REPORT

NO ACCIDENT

Highlight Features

- Backup Camera

- Heated Seats

- Heated Steering Wheel

- Dual Zone Climate Control

- Blind Spot Monitor

- FM/AM Radio

- Bluetooth Technology

- Cruise Control

- Variable Driving Mode

- AND MUCH MORE

Although every attempt is made to ensure the accuracy of the data above, due to the possibility of human error, we cannot guarantee the accuracy of the displayed information, the availability of this vehicle, or the accuracy of its photo or stock photo. Such information may not reflect exact vehicle color, trim, options, price or other specifications.

*** FULL CARFAX REPORT AND INSPECTION PAPER AVAILABLE!!***

*** BEST VALUE FOR YOUR TRADE-IN OR SELL US YOUR CARS!!***

*** COMPETITIVE RATE FOR FINANCING!!***

DL#40299 UC Auto

3891 No 3 Rd, Richmond, BC V6X 2B8

*All price excludes $495 Doc Fee& $395Vehicle Preparation Fee and applicable taxes.*

*Finance and Lease option available on vehicle year 2014 or newer*

2018 Jeep Compass

132,877 KM

$18,995

+ taxes & licensing
2018 Jeep Compass

Trailhawk 4x4/ NO ACCIDENT/ BACKUP CAMERA/ BSM

12776651

2018 Jeep Compass

Trailhawk 4x4/ NO ACCIDENT/ BACKUP CAMERA/ BSM

UC Auto

3891 No 3 Rd, Richmond, BC V6X 2B8

236-877-4881

$18,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
132,877KM
VIN 3C4NJDDB6JT128995

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 132,877 KM

2018 JEEP COMPASS Trailhawk 4X4

TRUE PRICE, NO HIDDEN FEE, FREE CARFAX, FULL INSPECTION REPORT

NO ACCIDENT

Highlight Features

- Backup Camera

- Heated Seats

- Heated Steering Wheel

- Dual Zone Climate Control

- Blind Spot Monitor

- FM/AM Radio

- Bluetooth Technology

- Cruise Control

- Variable Driving Mode

- AND MUCH MORE


Although every attempt is made to ensure the accuracy of the data above, due to the possibility of human error, we cannot guarantee the accuracy of the displayed information, the availability of this vehicle, or the accuracy of its photo or stock photo. Such information may not reflect exact vehicle color, trim, options, price or other specifications.




*** FULL CARFAX REPORT AND INSPECTION PAPER AVAILABLE!!***

*** BEST VALUE FOR YOUR TRADE-IN OR SELL US YOUR CARS!!***

*** COMPETITIVE RATE FOR FINANCING!!***


DL#40299 UC Auto

3891 No 3 Rd, Richmond, BC V6X 2B8

*All price excludes $495 Doc Fee& $395Vehicle Preparation Fee and applicable taxes.*


*Finance and Lease option available on vehicle year 2014 or newer*


Immobilizer
Compass
Driver Information Centre
Mini Overhead Console
Leather-wrapped steering wheel
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Full Cloth Headliner
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Illuminated glove box
Air filtration
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Carpet Floor Trim
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
2 12V DC Power Outlets
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Redundant Digital Speedometer
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Manual Anti-Whiplash Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage
Instrument Panel Bin
Vinyl Door Trim Insert
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Smart Device Integration
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Vinyl/Rubber Front And Rear Floor Mats
Illuminated Front Cupholder
Sliding Front Centre Armrest w/Storage and Rear Centre Armrest
Interior Trim -inc: Chrome Instrument Panel Insert and Piano Black Interior Accents
Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material
Digital/Analog Appearance
2 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 Interior 120V AC Power Outlet

Block Heater
Engine Oil Cooler
160 Amp Alternator
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Permanent locking hubs
Electronic Transfer Case
Single stainless steel exhaust
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Electric Power-Assist Steering
Part And Full-Time Four-Wheel Drive
500CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Off-Road Suspension
51 L Fuel Tank
Engine: 2.4L MultiAir I-4 Zero Evap w/ESS
4 Skid Plates
4.334 Final Drive Ratio
420.0 Kgs Maximum Payload

Driver Knee Airbag
Rear child safety locks
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Side impact beams
Parkview Back-Up Camera
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags

Deep Tinted Glass
Cornering Lights
Body-coloured door handles
Black grille
Front fog lamps
Front license plate bracket
Steel spare wheel
Lip Spoiler
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers
Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim
Full-Size Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Black Roof
Tires: P215/65R17 BSW AS On/Off Road
Coloured Side Windows Trim and Black Rear Window Trim
Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Auto On/Off Reflector Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Fixed Rear Window w/Yes Wiper and Defroster

6 Speakers
Fixed antenna
Wireless phone connectivity
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Streaming Audio

engine coolant temp

GVWR: 2
odometer
height adjustment
700 lbs)
Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point
6-Way Driver Seat -inc: Manual Recline
Height Adjustment and Fore/Aft Movement
Gauges -inc: Speedometer
Tachometer and Trip Odometer
Fore/Aft Movement and Fold Flat
6-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline
Carpet And Rubber Mat
Wheels: 17 x 6.5 Black Alum w/Polished Pockets
131 kgs (4

UC Auto

UC Auto

3891 No 3 Rd, Richmond, BC V6X 2B8

Call Dealer

236-877-XXXX

(click to show)

236-877-4881

$18,995

+ taxes & licensing>

UC Auto

236-877-4881

2018 Jeep Compass