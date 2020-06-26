Menu
$26,888

+ taxes & licensing

Richmond Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ltd.

604-273-7521

2018 Jeep Compass

2018 Jeep Compass

NORTH

2018 Jeep Compass

NORTH

Location

Richmond Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ltd.

5491 Parkwood Way, Richmond, BC V6V 2M9

604-273-7521

$26,888

+ taxes & licensing

  • 38,290KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 5305478
  • Stock #: 19826886A
  • VIN: 3C4NJDBB3JT453560
Exterior Colour
Diamond Black Crystal Pearl
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Transmission
Automatic
Doors
4-door

Bluetooth, Steering Wheel Audio Control, Aluminum Wheels, Fog Lamps, Air Conditioning! If you want to drive a Jeep, then the 2018 Jeep Compass is one of the best ways to go. This 2018 Jeep Compass is for sale today. The 2018 Jeep Compass provides the capability and off-roading prowess you expect from a Jeep while offering the efficiency and practical size of a compact model. With this kind of capability, you're never left behind and you never miss out on the fun. Inside, experience a unique and well-appointed interior, advanced safety and security technologies and the 4th-generation of our award-winning multimedia systems. Traditional Jeep styling meets modern technology for an enjoyable ride every time. This SUV has 38,290 kms. It's diamond black crystal pearl in colour. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 2.4L I4 16V MPFI SOHC engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind. Our Compass's trim level is North. The North edition of this Jeep Compass offers a nice blend of features and value in a versatile crossover. It comes with a Uconnect infotainment system with Bluetooth and an audio aux jack, steering wheel audio and cruise control, air conditioning, power windows, power locks with remote keyless entry, aluminum wheels, fog lamps, heated power mirrors, and more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Bluetooth, Steering Wheel Audio Control, Aluminum Wheels, Fog Lamps, Air Conditioning, Power Windows. To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=3C4NJDBB3JT453560 . To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.richmondchrysler.com/finance/application/ *$599 Documentation Fee and $199 Go Green fee applicable for all used vehicles.Dealer #30806. o~o

Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Remote power door locks
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Cargo Area Light
  • Interior air filtration
  • Ambient Lighting
  • Manual front air conditioning
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • External temperature display
  • Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
  • Cruise controls on steering wheel
  • Instrumentation: Low fuel level
  • Variable intermittent front wipers
  • Center Console: Full with covered storage
  • Floor mats: Carpet front and rear
  • Cupholders: Front and rear
  • Headlights off auto delay
  • Overhead console: Mini
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Tachometer
  • Bluetooth
  • Steering Wheel Audio Control
  • Fixed antenna
  • Audio controls on steering wheel
  • Total Number of Speakers: 6
Exterior
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • Roof Rails
  • Aluminum Wheels
  • TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
  • Dusk sensing headlights
  • Front fog/driving lights
  • Tires: Prefix: P
  • Diameter of tires: 17.0
  • Type of tires: AS
  • Tires: Speed Rating: T
  • Tires: Profile: 60
Safety
  • Side Airbag
  • Fog Lamps
  • Driver Airbag
  • Passenger Airbag
  • 4-wheel ABS brakes
  • Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
  • Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt
Powertrain
  • ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
  • Engine Immobilizer
Trim
  • Premium Cloth Seat Upholstery
  • Body-coloured bumpers
  • Black grille w/chrome accents
Suspension
  • Independent Rear Suspension
  • Suspension class: Regular
  • Coil front spring
  • Independent front suspension classification
  • Four-wheel Independent Suspension
  • Coil rear spring
  • Multi-link rear suspension
  • Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars
  • Strut front suspension
Windows
  • Privacy glass: Deep
Additional Features
  • 4 door
  • Rear View Camera
  • Cornering Lights
  • Front Reading Lights
  • Transmission hill holder
  • Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors
  • Front Ventilated disc brakes
  • Power remote driver mirror adjustment
  • Heated driver mirror
  • Heated passenger mirror
  • Power remote passenger mirror adjustment
  • Bucket front seats
  • Rear bench
  • Fold forward seatback rear seats
  • Rear seats center armrest
  • Fuel Type: Regular unleaded
  • Regular front stabilizer bar
  • Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular
  • Two 12V DC power outlets
  • Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
  • Cargo tie downs
  • Left rear passenger door type: Conventional
  • Rear door type: Liftgate
  • Right rear passenger door type: Conventional
  • Digital Audio Input
  • Braking Assist
  • Wheel Diameter: 17
  • ABS and Driveline Traction Control
  • Wheel Width: 7
  • Driver Seat Head Restraint Whiplash Protection
  • Head Restraint Whiplash Protection with Passenger Seat
  • 1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags
  • Permanent locking hubs
  • Seatback storage: 2
  • Auxilliary engine cooler
  • Rear spoiler: Lip
  • Driver knee airbags
  • Video Monitor Location: Front
  • Leather/metal-look steering wheel trim
  • Electric power steering
  • Door pockets: Driver
  • Passenger and Rear
  • Chrome dash trim
  • Clock: In-radio display
  • Silver aluminum rims
  • Wireless phone connectivity
  • Fuel Capacity: 51 L
  • Tires: Width: 225 mm
  • Fuel Consumption: Highway: 7.8 L/100 km
  • Rear Head Room: 978 mm
  • SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
  • SiriusXM Satellite Radio(TM)
  • Fuel Consumption: City: 10.8 L/100 km
  • Rear Leg Room: 973 mm
  • Curb Weight: 1509 kg
  • Gross Vehicle Weight: 2086 kg
  • Front Leg Room: 1046 mm
  • UConnect
  • SiriusXM AM/FM/Satellite Radio
  • Urethane shift knob trim
  • Front Head Room: 995 mm
  • Manual child safety locks
  • Rear Shoulder Room: 1400 mm
  • Vehicle Emissions: LEV3-SULEV30
  • Rear Hip Room: 1250 mm
  • Overall Length: 4394 mm
  • Front Hip Room: 1375 mm
  • Front Shoulder Room: 1439 mm
  • Max cargo capacity: 1700 L
  • Overall Width: 1874 mm
  • Overall height: 1647 mm
  • Wheelbase: 2636 mm
  • Stability controll with anti-roll
  • Keyless ignition w/ push button start & keyless door entry
  • Halogen aero-composite headlights
  • 2 USB ports

