2018 Jeep Compass

Power Options Power Windows

Remote power door locks Comfort Air Conditioning

Cargo Area Light

Interior air filtration

Ambient Lighting

Manual front air conditioning Convenience Cruise Control

External temperature display

Tilt and telescopic steering wheel

Cruise controls on steering wheel

Instrumentation: Low fuel level

Variable intermittent front wipers

Center Console: Full with covered storage

Floor mats: Carpet front and rear

Cupholders: Front and rear

Headlights off auto delay

Overhead console: Mini Media / Nav / Comm Tachometer

Bluetooth

Steering Wheel Audio Control

Fixed antenna

Audio controls on steering wheel

Total Number of Speakers: 6 Exterior Daytime Running Lights

Roof Rails

Aluminum Wheels

TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM

Dusk sensing headlights

Front fog/driving lights

Tires: Prefix: P

Diameter of tires: 17.0

Type of tires: AS

Tires: Speed Rating: T

Tires: Profile: 60 Safety Side Airbag

Fog Lamps

Driver Airbag

Passenger Airbag

4-wheel ABS brakes

Seatbelt pretensioners: Front

Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt Powertrain ENGINE BLOCK HEATER

Engine Immobilizer Trim Premium Cloth Seat Upholstery

Body-coloured bumpers

Black grille w/chrome accents Suspension Independent Rear Suspension

Suspension class: Regular

Coil front spring

Independent front suspension classification

Four-wheel Independent Suspension

Coil rear spring

Multi-link rear suspension

Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars

Strut front suspension Windows Privacy glass: Deep

Additional Features 4 door

Rear View Camera

Cornering Lights

Front Reading Lights

Transmission hill holder

Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors

Front Ventilated disc brakes

Power remote driver mirror adjustment

Heated driver mirror

Heated passenger mirror

Power remote passenger mirror adjustment

Bucket front seats

Rear bench

Fold forward seatback rear seats

Rear seats center armrest

Fuel Type: Regular unleaded

Regular front stabilizer bar

Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular

Two 12V DC power outlets

Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam

Cargo tie downs

Left rear passenger door type: Conventional

Rear door type: Liftgate

Right rear passenger door type: Conventional

Digital Audio Input

Braking Assist

Wheel Diameter: 17

ABS and Driveline Traction Control

Wheel Width: 7

Driver Seat Head Restraint Whiplash Protection

Head Restraint Whiplash Protection with Passenger Seat

1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags

Permanent locking hubs

Seatback storage: 2

Auxilliary engine cooler

Rear spoiler: Lip

Driver knee airbags

Video Monitor Location: Front

Leather/metal-look steering wheel trim

Electric power steering

Door pockets: Driver

Passenger and Rear

Chrome dash trim

Clock: In-radio display

Silver aluminum rims

Wireless phone connectivity

Fuel Capacity: 51 L

Tires: Width: 225 mm

Fuel Consumption: Highway: 7.8 L/100 km

Rear Head Room: 978 mm

SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio

SiriusXM Satellite Radio(TM)

Fuel Consumption: City: 10.8 L/100 km

Rear Leg Room: 973 mm

Curb Weight: 1509 kg

Gross Vehicle Weight: 2086 kg

Front Leg Room: 1046 mm

UConnect

SiriusXM AM/FM/Satellite Radio

Urethane shift knob trim

Front Head Room: 995 mm

Manual child safety locks

Rear Shoulder Room: 1400 mm

Vehicle Emissions: LEV3-SULEV30

Rear Hip Room: 1250 mm

Overall Length: 4394 mm

Front Hip Room: 1375 mm

Front Shoulder Room: 1439 mm

Max cargo capacity: 1700 L

Overall Width: 1874 mm

Overall height: 1647 mm

Wheelbase: 2636 mm

Stability controll with anti-roll

Keyless ignition w/ push button start & keyless door entry

Halogen aero-composite headlights

2 USB ports

