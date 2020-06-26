+ taxes & licensing
Bluetooth, Steering Wheel Audio Control, Aluminum Wheels, Fog Lamps, Air Conditioning! If you want to drive a Jeep, then the 2018 Jeep Compass is one of the best ways to go. This 2018 Jeep Compass is for sale today. The 2018 Jeep Compass provides the capability and off-roading prowess you expect from a Jeep while offering the efficiency and practical size of a compact model. With this kind of capability, you're never left behind and you never miss out on the fun. Inside, experience a unique and well-appointed interior, advanced safety and security technologies and the 4th-generation of our award-winning multimedia systems. Traditional Jeep styling meets modern technology for an enjoyable ride every time. This SUV has 38,290 kms. It's diamond black crystal pearl in colour. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 2.4L I4 16V MPFI SOHC engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind. Our Compass's trim level is North. The North edition of this Jeep Compass offers a nice blend of features and value in a versatile crossover. It comes with a Uconnect infotainment system with Bluetooth and an audio aux jack, steering wheel audio and cruise control, air conditioning, power windows, power locks with remote keyless entry, aluminum wheels, fog lamps, heated power mirrors, and more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Bluetooth, Steering Wheel Audio Control, Aluminum Wheels, Fog Lamps, Air Conditioning, Power Windows. To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=3C4NJDBB3JT453560 . To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.richmondchrysler.com/finance/application/ *$599 Documentation Fee and $199 Go Green fee applicable for all used vehicles.Dealer #30806. o~o
