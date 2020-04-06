5491 Parkwood Way, Richmond, BC V6V 2M9
604-273-7521
+ taxes & licensing
Low Mileage, Leather Seats, Bluetooth, Cooled Seats, Rear View Camera, Heated Seats! According to Edmunds, the well-trimmed cabin of the Jeep Grand Cherokee provides comfy seating, and easily masters both off-road trails and daily commutes alike. This 2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee is for sale today. The Jeep Grand Cherokee is the most awarded SUV ever for good reasons. With numerous best-in-class features and class-exclusive amenities, the Grand Cherokee offers drivers more than the competition. On the outside, it showcases the rugged capability to go off the beaten path while the interior offers technology and comfort beyond what you'd expect in an SUV at this price point. The Jeep Grand Cherokee is second to none when it comes to performance, safety, and style. This low mileage SUV has just 11,590 kms. It's billet metallic in colour. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 295HP 3.6L V6 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind. Our Grand Cherokee's trim level is Trailhawk. The off-road ready Grand Cherokee Trailhawk is up for anything. It comes with four-wheel drive, air suspension, skid plates, a limited-slip differential, a trailer hitch, red tow hooks, Uconnect 8.4 with Bluetooth and SiriusXM, a rearview camera, remote start, Alpine 9-speaker premium audio, 18-inch polished aluminum wheels, leather seats with suede inserts which are heated and ventilated in front, and much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Leather Seats, Bluetooth, Cooled Seats, Rear View Camera, Heated Seats, Premium Sound Package, Remote Start. To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=1C4RJFLG1JC233479 . To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.richmondchrysler.com/finance/application/ $599 Documentation Fee and $199 Go Green fee added to the price of all vehicles. o~o
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
5491 Parkwood Way, Richmond, BC V6V 2M9