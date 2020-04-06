Menu
2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee

Trailhawk

2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee

Trailhawk

Richmond Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ltd.

5491 Parkwood Way, Richmond, BC V6V 2M9

604-273-7521

$42,000

+ taxes & licensing

  • 11,590KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 4864743
  • Stock #: 20178418A
  • VIN: 1C4RJFLG1JC233479
Exterior Colour
Billet Metallic
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Transmission
Automatic
Doors
4-door

Low Mileage, Leather Seats, Bluetooth, Cooled Seats, Rear View Camera, Heated Seats! According to Edmunds, the well-trimmed cabin of the Jeep Grand Cherokee provides comfy seating, and easily masters both off-road trails and daily commutes alike. This 2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee is for sale today. The Jeep Grand Cherokee is the most awarded SUV ever for good reasons. With numerous best-in-class features and class-exclusive amenities, the Grand Cherokee offers drivers more than the competition. On the outside, it showcases the rugged capability to go off the beaten path while the interior offers technology and comfort beyond what you'd expect in an SUV at this price point. The Jeep Grand Cherokee is second to none when it comes to performance, safety, and style. This low mileage SUV has just 11,590 kms. It's billet metallic in colour. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 295HP 3.6L V6 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind. Our Grand Cherokee's trim level is Trailhawk. The off-road ready Grand Cherokee Trailhawk is up for anything. It comes with four-wheel drive, air suspension, skid plates, a limited-slip differential, a trailer hitch, red tow hooks, Uconnect 8.4 with Bluetooth and SiriusXM, a rearview camera, remote start, Alpine 9-speaker premium audio, 18-inch polished aluminum wheels, leather seats with suede inserts which are heated and ventilated in front, and much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Leather Seats, Bluetooth, Cooled Seats, Rear View Camera, Heated Seats, Premium Sound Package, Remote Start. To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=1C4RJFLG1JC233479 . To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.richmondchrysler.com/finance/application/ $599 Documentation Fee and $199 Go Green fee added to the price of all vehicles. o~o

Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Liftgate
  • power retractable mirrors
  • Remote power door locks
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • remote start
  • External temperature display
  • Universal remote transmitter
  • Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
  • Cruise controls on steering wheel
  • Metal-look center console trim
  • Instrumentation: Low fuel level
  • Variable intermittent front wipers
  • Center Console: Full with covered storage
  • Overhead console: Mini with storage
  • Cupholders: Front and rear
  • Headlights off auto delay
Seating
  • Heated Seats
  • Leather Seats
  • COOLED FRONT SEATS
  • COOLED SEATS
  • Split rear bench
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Tachometer
  • Compass
  • Trip Computer
  • Bluetooth
  • Audio controls on steering wheel
  • Integrated roof antenna
Exterior
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • Trailer Hitch
  • Roof Rails
  • Dusk sensing headlights
  • Front fog/driving lights
  • Steel spare wheel rim
  • Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo
  • Tires: Prefix: P
  • Type of tires: AT
  • Tires: Speed Rating: T
  • Tires: Profile: 60
  • Diameter of tires: 18.0
Safety
  • Side Airbag
  • Driver Airbag
  • Passenger Airbag
  • 4-wheel ABS brakes
  • Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
  • Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt
Powertrain
  • ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
  • Engine Immobilizer
Comfort
  • Heated Steering Wheel
  • Cargo Area Light
  • Interior air filtration
  • Automatic front air conditioning
  • Dual front air conditioning zones
Suspension
  • Independent Rear Suspension
  • Suspension class: Regular
  • Independent front suspension classification
  • Four-wheel Independent Suspension
  • Multi-link rear suspension
  • Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars
  • Short and long arm front suspension
  • 4-corner leveling suspension
  • Air front spring
  • Air rear spring
Security
  • Anti-theft alarm system
Trim
  • Body-coloured bumpers
  • Leather/metal-look shift knob trim
Windows
  • Privacy glass: Deep
Additional Features
  • 4 door
  • Rear View Camera
  • Driver seat memory
  • Radio data system
  • Garage door transmitter
  • Transmission hill holder
  • Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors
  • Front Ventilated disc brakes
  • Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control
  • Heated driver mirror
  • Heated passenger mirror
  • Front and rear reading lights
  • Bucket front seats
  • Fold forward seatback rear seats
  • Rear seats center armrest
  • Fuel Type: Regular unleaded
  • Regular front stabilizer bar
  • Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular
  • Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
  • Cargo tie downs
  • Left rear passenger door type: Conventional
  • Right rear passenger door type: Conventional
  • Digital Audio Input
  • Braking Assist
  • Wheel Width: 8
  • Remote activated exterior entry lights
  • Rear quarter windows: Wiper park
  • ABS and Driveline Traction Control
  • Vehicle Emissions: LEV II
  • Driver Seat Head Restraint Whiplash Protection
  • Head Restraint Whiplash Protection with Passenger Seat
  • Three 12V DC power outlets
  • 1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags
  • Permanent locking hubs
  • Seatback storage: 2
  • Electrochromatic rearview mirror
  • Rear door type: Power liftgate
  • Memorized Settings including door mirror(s)
  • Memorized Settings for 2 drivers
  • Rear spoiler: Lip
  • Audio system memory card slot
  • Wheel Diameter: 18
  • Turn signal in mirrors
  • AC power outlet: 1
  • Piano black door trim
  • Power remote w/tilt down passenger mirror adjustment
  • Driver knee airbags
  • Navigation system with voice activation
  • Video Monitor Location: Front
  • Transmission gear shifting controls on steering wheel
  • Leather/metal-look steering wheel trim
  • Tire Pressure Monitoring System: Tire specific
  • Total Number of Speakers: 10
  • Power remote w/tilt down driver mirror adjustment
  • Dual reverse tilt mirrors
  • Electric power steering
  • Memorized Settings including audio
  • Door pockets: Driver
  • Driver and passenger heated-cushion
  • Simulated suede/leather seat upholstery
  • Electrochromatic auto-dimming mirrors
  • Metal-look/piano black dash trim
  • UConnect wireless connectivity
  • Passenger and Rear
  • Driver and Passenger Heated-Seatback
  • Driver adjustable suspension height
  • Premium Sound Package
  • Clock: In-radio display
  • Tires: Width: 265 mm
  • Rear Head Room: 996 mm
  • SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
  • Fuel Consumption: Highway: 9.6 L/100 km
  • Fuel Consumption: City: 12.7 L/100 km
  • Fuel Capacity: 93 L
  • Rear Leg Room: 980 mm
  • AM/FM/HD/Satellite Radio
  • Gross Vehicle Weight: 2948 kg
  • Front Head Room: 1013 mm
  • Front Hip Room: 1448 mm
  • Front Leg Room: 1024 mm
  • Front Shoulder Room: 1491 mm
  • Overall Length: 4821 mm
  • Rear Hip Room: 1427 mm
  • Rear Shoulder Room: 1473 mm
  • Wheelbase: 2916 mm
  • HD auxilliary engine cooler
  • Floor mats: Vinyl/rubber front and rear
  • Manual child safety locks
  • Polished w/painted accents aluminum rims
  • Max cargo capacity: 1934 L
  • Overall Width: 1943 mm
  • Black w/metal-look accents grille
  • Overall height: 1760 mm
  • SiriusXM Guardian
  • Stability controll with anti-roll
  • Keyless ignition w/ push button start & keyless door entry
  • Halogen aero-composite headlights
  • 4 USB ports
  • Apple CarPlay/Android Auto mirroring
  • ParkSense rear reverse sensing system
  • Curb weight: 2270 kg
  • Remote Engine Start -Keyfob and Smart Device

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

