LOADED 2018 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Sahara! Only 22000kms! Options include:
- navigation
- leather seats
- heated seats
- Bluetooth
- body coloured hard top
- A/C
- cruise control
- automatic transmission
AND TONS MORE!
All trades welcome! Low finance/lease rates! Extended warranty available! All of our vehicles come with a 3rd party inspection and a complimentary Carfax report! Call LP Auto at 604.321.7668 or come visit us at 5551 No. 3 Rd in Richmond today!
- Safety
-
- Security System
- Traction Control
- Brake Assist
- 4 Wheel Disc Brakes
- ABS Brakes
- Dual front impact airbags
- Occupant sensing airbag
- Power Options
-
- Power Windows
- Power Steering
- Power door mirrors
- Comfort
-
- Air Conditioning
- Tilt Steering Wheel
- Illuminated Entry
- Media / Nav / Comm
-
- AM/FM Radio
- Tachometer
- CD Player
- Compass
- Trip Computer
- Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
- Exterior
-
- Alloy Wheels
- Rear Window Wiper
- Low Tire Pressure Warning
- Front fog lights
- Powertrain
-
- Limited Slip Differential
- Convenience
-
- Block Heater
- Remote Keyless Entry
- Driver Vanity Mirror
- Passenger Vanity Mirror
- Outside Temperature Display
- Variably intermittent wipers
- Fully automatic headlights
- Trim
-
- Windows
-
- Seating
-
- Additional Features
-
- Skid Plates
- SPEED CONTROL
- Panic Alarm
- Trailer Sway Control
- Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
- Heated Door Mirrors
- Front Reading Lights
- Driver Door Bin
- Front beverage holders
- Ignition disable
- Passenger door bin
- Electronic stability
- Convertible hard top
- Glass rear window
- Integrated roll-over protection
- Rear beverage holders
- Front Anti-Roll Bar
- Rear Anti-Roll Bar
- Variable Valve Control
- Sequential multi-point fuel injection
- 1-touch down
- CD-MP3 decoder
