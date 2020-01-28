Menu
2018 Jeep Wrangler

JK Unlimited Sahara

Location

LP Auto

5551 No 3 Rd, Richmond, BC V6X 2C7

604-321-7668

$38,800

+ taxes & licensing

  • 22,000KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4592043
  • Stock #: F902397
  • VIN: 1C4BJWEG5JL902397
Exterior Colour
Black [black]
Interior Colour
Black W/cloth Bucket Seats Or Leather-faced Bucke
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5
LOADED 2018 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Sahara! Only 22000kms! Options include:



- navigation

- leather seats

- heated seats

- Bluetooth

- body coloured hard top

- A/C

- cruise control

- automatic transmission



AND TONS MORE!



All trades welcome! Low finance/lease rates! Extended warranty available! All of our vehicles come with a 3rd party inspection and a complimentary Carfax report! Call LP Auto at 604.321.7668 or come visit us at 5551 No. 3 Rd in Richmond today!


Safety
  • Security System
  • Traction Control
  • Brake Assist
  • 4 Wheel Disc Brakes
  • ABS Brakes
  • Dual front impact airbags
  • Occupant sensing airbag
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power door mirrors
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
  • Illuminated Entry
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • Tachometer
  • CD Player
  • Compass
  • Trip Computer
  • Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
Exterior
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Rear Window Wiper
  • Low Tire Pressure Warning
  • Front fog lights
Powertrain
  • Limited Slip Differential
Convenience
  • Block Heater
  • Remote Keyless Entry
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Outside Temperature Display
  • Variably intermittent wipers
  • Fully automatic headlights
Trim
  • Leather Steering Wheel
Windows
  • Rear Window Defroster
Seating
  • Split Folding Rear Seat
Additional Features
  • Skid Plates
  • SPEED CONTROL
  • Panic Alarm
  • Trailer Sway Control
  • Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
  • Heated Door Mirrors
  • Front Reading Lights
  • Driver Door Bin
  • Front beverage holders
  • Ignition disable
  • Passenger door bin
  • Electronic stability
  • Convertible hard top
  • Glass rear window
  • Integrated roll-over protection
  • Rear beverage holders
  • Front Anti-Roll Bar
  • Rear Anti-Roll Bar
  • Variable Valve Control
  • Sequential multi-point fuel injection
  • 1-touch down
  • CD-MP3 decoder

