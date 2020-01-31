Menu
2018 Jeep Wrangler

JK Unlimited Sahara

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Jeep Wrangler

JK Unlimited Sahara

Location

Richmond Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ltd.

5491 Parkwood Way, Richmond, BC V6V 2M9

604-273-7521

Contact Seller

$38,000

+ taxes & licensing

  • 21,001KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4627644
  • Stock #: 488807A
  • VIN: 1C4BJWEG7JL825306
Exterior Colour
Xtreme Purple Pearl
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Transmission
Automatic
Doors
4-door

Low Mileage, Bluetooth, Air Conditioning, Aluminum Wheels, Power Mirrors, Cruise Control! In a world of soft-road-only car-based crossovers, the Jeep Wrangler is a tough-as-nails off-road expert, says Car and Driver. This 2018 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited is for sale today. Leave the road behind and let the adventure begin in this Jeep Wrangler Unlimited, the ultimate off-roading vehicle. With classic, timeless styling and extreme capability, this SUV appeals to anyone who likes to take their fun off the beaten path. While you can still enjoy the simple pleasures in life, this model also comes with modern technology to enhance comfort and convenience. Four-door convenience makes this a practical everyday SUV that's great for families. There's simply nothing in the world quite like the Jeep Wrangler Unlimited. This low mileage SUV has just 21,001 kms. It's xtreme purple pearl in colour and is major accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 3.6L V6 24V MPFI DOHC engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind. Our Wrangler Unlimited's trim level is Sahara. The 2018 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Sahara offers classic styling and focuses on functional design with a heavy-duty suspension, aluminum wheels, side steps, body-color fender flares plus black heated power mirrors. Additional features include Bluetooth, SiriusXM, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, air conditioning, cruise control and much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Bluetooth, Air Conditioning, Aluminum Wheels, Power Mirrors, Cruise Control, Siriusxm.

Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Remote power door locks
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Manual front air conditioning
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • External temperature display
  • Cruise controls on steering wheel
  • Instrumentation: Low fuel level
  • Variable intermittent front wipers
  • Floor mats: Carpet front and rear
  • Cupholders: Front and rear
  • Center Console: Full with locking storage
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Tachometer
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • Compass
  • Trip Computer
  • MP3 Player
  • Bluetooth
  • Fixed antenna
  • Audio controls on steering wheel
  • Total Number of Speakers: 8
Exterior
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • Aluminum Wheels
  • TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
  • Dusk sensing headlights
  • Front fog/driving lights
  • Tires: Prefix: P
  • Tires: Profile: 70
  • Tires: Speed Rating: S
  • Type of tires: AT
  • Spare Tire Mount Location: Outside rear
  • Diameter of tires: 18.0
Powertrain
  • ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
  • Engine Immobilizer
Safety
  • Driver Airbag
  • Passenger Airbag
  • 4-wheel ABS brakes
  • Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
  • Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt
  • Aluminum spare wheel rim
Trim
  • Cloth Seat Upholstery
  • Body-coloured grille
  • Leather/chrome shift knob trim
Security
  • Anti-theft alarm system
Suspension
  • Coil front spring
  • Coil rear spring
  • Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars
  • Rigid axle rear suspension
  • Non-independent front suspension classification
  • Trailing arm rear suspension
  • Leading link front suspension
  • Suspension class: HD
Windows
  • Privacy glass: Deep
Seating
  • Split rear bench
Additional Features
  • 4 door
  • Front Reading Lights
  • Automatic locking hubs
  • Convertible occupant rollover protection
  • Transmission hill holder
  • Glass rear window
  • Dual Vanity Mirrors
  • Front Ventilated disc brakes
  • Metal-look dash trim
  • Power remote driver mirror adjustment
  • Heated driver mirror
  • Heated passenger mirror
  • Power remote passenger mirror adjustment
  • Bucket front seats
  • Fold forward seatback rear seats
  • Vehicle Emissions: ULEV II
  • Fuel Type: Regular unleaded
  • Regular front stabilizer bar
  • Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular
  • Two 12V DC power outlets
  • Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
  • Cargo tie downs
  • Door pockets: Driver and passenger
  • Left rear passenger door type: Conventional
  • Right rear passenger door type: Conventional
  • Digital Audio Input
  • In-Dash single CD player
  • Braking Assist
  • Tilt-adjustable steering wheel
  • Rear quarter windows: Wiper park
  • Liftgate window: Flip-up
  • Leather steering wheel trim
  • Wheel Width: 7.5
  • Metal-look door trim
  • Seatback storage: 2
  • Auxilliary engine cooler
  • Electrochromatic rearview mirror
  • Rear door type: Conventional
  • Wheel Diameter: 18
  • AC power outlet: 1
  • Black bumpers
  • ABS Traction Control
  • Video Monitor Location: Front
  • Manual convertible roof
  • Manual composite sunroof
  • Clock: In-radio display
  • Fuel Consumption: City: 15.0 L/100 km
  • Fuel Capacity: 85 L
  • Tires: Width: 255 mm
  • SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
  • Rear Leg Room: 945 mm
  • Front Leg Room: 1041 mm
  • Front Head Room: 1049 mm
  • Front Hip Room: 1412 mm
  • Front Shoulder Room: 1417 mm
  • Rear Head Room: 1026 mm
  • Rear Hip Room: 1440 mm
  • Rear Shoulder Room: 1443 mm
  • Wheelbase: 2946 mm
  • Overall Width: 1872 mm
  • Fuel Consumption: Highway: 11.4 L/100 km
  • Manual child safety locks
  • Polished w/painted accents aluminum rims
  • SiriusXM
  • Gross vehicle weight: 2495 kg
  • Max cargo capacity: 1999 L
  • Curb weight: 1994 kg
  • Overall height: 1844 mm
  • Overall Length: 4696 mm
  • Stability controll with anti-roll
  • LED low/high beam aero-composite headlights

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

