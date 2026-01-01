$8,888+ taxes & licensing
2018 Kia Forte
LX AUTOMATIC 4DR
Location
Huneybae Auto Group
2118, 21320 Westminster Hwy, Richmond, BC V6V 2X5
778-228-7319
$8,888
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Stock # HB459
- Mileage 193,871 KM
Vehicle Description
2018 KIA FORTE SDN
Fresh Trade !! Rare Find
Clean title
SUNROOF
APPLE CARPLAY
BACKUP CAMERA
DRIVING MODES
MULTIFUNCTION STEERING WHEEL
Disclaimer- All used cars are subject to $995 doc fee & taxes. Varies with vehicle & lenders.
VIEWINGS BY APPOINTMENT ONLY,
CALL OR EMAIL FOR VIEWING.
DL#50529
Don’t like your current car??
New Comers??
NO CREDIT/ BAD CREDIT??
High Interest rate??
WE WILL GET YOU APPROVED* (conditions apply)
Vehicle Features
