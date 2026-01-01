Menu
<p>2018 KIA FORTE SDN</p> <p>Fresh Trade !! Rare Find</p> <p>Clean title</p> <p>SUNROOF</p> <p>APPLE CARPLAY</p> <p>BACKUP CAMERA</p> <p>DRIVING MODES</p> <p>MULTIFUNCTION STEERING WHEEL</p> <p>Disclaimer- All used cars are subject to $995 doc fee & taxes. Varies with vehicle & lenders.</p> <p>VIEWINGS BY APPOINTMENT ONLY,</p> <p>CALL OR EMAIL FOR VIEWING.</p> <p>Stock#HB459</p> <p>DL#50529</p> <p>Don’t like your current car??</p> <p>New Comers??</p> <p>NO CREDIT/ BAD CREDIT??</p> <p>High Interest rate??</p> <p>7782287319</p> <p>WE WILL GET YOU APPROVED* (conditions apply)</p>

2018 Kia Forte

193,871 KM

$8,888

+ taxes & licensing
2018 Kia Forte

LX AUTOMATIC 4DR

13518749

2018 Kia Forte

LX AUTOMATIC 4DR

Location

Huneybae Auto Group

2118, 21320 Westminster Hwy, Richmond, BC V6V 2X5

778-228-7319

Used
193,871KM
VIN 3KPFK4A71JE163806

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # HB459
  • Mileage 193,871 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Low Tire Pressure Warning

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Locks

Exterior

Tinted Glass
Heated Exterior Mirrors

Interior

Air Conditioning
Keyless Entry
Trip Odometer
AM/FM Stereo
Digital clock
Rear Window Defroster

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Bluetooth

Convenience

Cup Holder

Additional Features

Entertainment System
Driver Side Airbag

