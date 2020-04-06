2018 Land Rover Range Rover

Safety Security System

Traction Control

Brake Assist

4 Wheel Disc Brakes

ABS Brakes

Dual front impact airbags

Occupant sensing airbag

Dual front side impact airbags

Overhead airbag Power Options Power Windows

Power Steering

Power Passenger Seat

Power Liftgate

Power door mirrors Comfort Air Conditioning

Tilt Steering Wheel

Telescoping Steering Wheel

rear air conditioning

Heated Steering Wheel

Illuminated Entry

Front dual zone A/C Exterior Alloy Wheels

Spoiler

Rear Window Wiper

Low Tire Pressure Warning

Rear fog lights

Headlight cleaning Media / Nav / Comm Tachometer

Compass

Trip Computer

Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls

Diversity antenna Trim Leather upholstery

Leather Steering Wheel

Leather shift knob Convenience Block Heater

Remote Keyless Entry

Overhead Console

Rain Sensing Wipers

Driver Vanity Mirror

Passenger Vanity Mirror

Outside Temperature Display

Speed Sensitive Wipers

Variably intermittent wipers

Automatic temperature control

Delay-off headlights

Fully automatic headlights Seating MEMORY SEAT

Heated rear seats

HEATED FRONT SEATS

Power Driver Seat

Split Folding Rear Seat Suspension Sport Suspension Windows Rear Window Defroster

POWER MOONROOF

Additional Features Navigation System

SPEED CONTROL

Panic Alarm

Trailer Sway Control

Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

rear reading lights

Heated Door Mirrors

Front Reading Lights

Driver Door Bin

REAR LOCKING DIFFERENTIAL

Front beverage holders

Ignition disable

Passenger door bin

Rear door bins

Rear seat centre armrest

Perimeter/approach lights

Electronic stability

Radio data system

Auto-dimming door mirrors

Sport steering wheel

Turn signal indicator mirrors

Steering wheel memory

Auto tilt-away steering wheel

Rear beverage holders

Childseat sensing airbag

Front Anti-Roll Bar

Rear Anti-Roll Bar

Speed-Sensing Steering

Variable Valve Control

Four wheel independent suspension

1-touch down

1-touch up

Mode Select Transmission

Auto-levelling suspension

Trunk/hatch auto-latch

Adaptive suspension

Auto high-beam headlights

turn-by-turn navigation directions

Power 4-way driver lumbar support

Power 4-way passenger lumbar support

Configurable

Exterior parking camera rear

Exterior parking camera front

Exterior parking camera left

Exterior parking camera right

Traffic sign information

