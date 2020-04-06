Menu
2018 Land Rover Range Rover

Sport SVR

2018 Land Rover Range Rover

Sport SVR

LP Auto

5551 No 3 Rd, Richmond, BC V6X 2C7

604-321-7668

$124,800

+ taxes & licensing

  • 48,000KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4881150
  • Stock #: P188647
  • VIN: SALWZ2SEXJA188647
Exterior Colour
Santorini Black Metallic [black]
Interior Colour
Pimento/ebony/ebony/pimento/ebony W/svr Windsor L
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Engine
8-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5
Safety
  • Security System
  • Traction Control
  • Brake Assist
  • 4 Wheel Disc Brakes
  • ABS Brakes
  • Dual front impact airbags
  • Occupant sensing airbag
  • Dual front side impact airbags
  • Overhead airbag
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Passenger Seat
  • Power Liftgate
  • Power door mirrors
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
  • Telescoping Steering Wheel
  • rear air conditioning
  • Heated Steering Wheel
  • Illuminated Entry
  • Front dual zone A/C
Exterior
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Spoiler
  • Rear Window Wiper
  • Low Tire Pressure Warning
  • Rear fog lights
  • Headlight cleaning
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Tachometer
  • Compass
  • Trip Computer
  • Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
  • Diversity antenna
Trim
  • Leather upholstery
  • Leather Steering Wheel
  • Leather shift knob
Convenience
  • Block Heater
  • Remote Keyless Entry
  • Overhead Console
  • Rain Sensing Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Outside Temperature Display
  • Speed Sensitive Wipers
  • Variably intermittent wipers
  • Automatic temperature control
  • Delay-off headlights
  • Fully automatic headlights
Seating
  • MEMORY SEAT
  • Heated rear seats
  • HEATED FRONT SEATS
  • Power Driver Seat
  • Split Folding Rear Seat
Suspension
  • Sport Suspension
Windows
  • Rear Window Defroster
  • POWER MOONROOF
Additional Features
  • Navigation System
  • SPEED CONTROL
  • Panic Alarm
  • Trailer Sway Control
  • Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
  • rear reading lights
  • Heated Door Mirrors
  • Front Reading Lights
  • Driver Door Bin
  • REAR LOCKING DIFFERENTIAL
  • Front beverage holders
  • Ignition disable
  • Passenger door bin
  • Rear door bins
  • Rear seat centre armrest
  • Perimeter/approach lights
  • Electronic stability
  • Radio data system
  • Auto-dimming door mirrors
  • Sport steering wheel
  • Turn signal indicator mirrors
  • Steering wheel memory
  • Auto tilt-away steering wheel
  • Rear beverage holders
  • Childseat sensing airbag
  • Front Anti-Roll Bar
  • Rear Anti-Roll Bar
  • Speed-Sensing Steering
  • Variable Valve Control
  • Four wheel independent suspension
  • 1-touch down
  • 1-touch up
  • Mode Select Transmission
  • Auto-levelling suspension
  • Trunk/hatch auto-latch
  • Adaptive suspension
  • Auto high-beam headlights
  • turn-by-turn navigation directions
  • Power 4-way driver lumbar support
  • Power 4-way passenger lumbar support
  • Configurable
  • Exterior parking camera rear
  • Exterior parking camera front
  • Exterior parking camera left
  • Exterior parking camera right
  • Traffic sign information

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

LP Auto

LP Auto

5551 No 3 Rd, Richmond, BC V6X 2C7

