2018 Lexus NX

29,000 KM

Details Description Features

$46,900

+ tax & licensing
$46,900

+ taxes & licensing

LP Auto

604-321-7668

2018 Lexus NX

2018 Lexus NX

300 F Sport Series 2

2018 Lexus NX

300 F Sport Series 2

Location

LP Auto

5551 No 3 Rd, Richmond, BC V6X 2C7

604-321-7668

$46,900

+ taxes & licensing

29,000KM
Used
  Listing ID: 8466534
  Stock #: P164881
  VIN: jtjbarbz8j2164881

  Exterior Colour Ultra White [white]
  Interior Colour Black/scarlet W/f Sport Nuluxe Seat Surfaces
  Body Style SUV / Crossover
  Fuel Type Gasoline
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 4-cylinder
  Doors 4-door
  Passengers 5
  • Stock # P164881
  • Mileage 29,000 KM

PERFECT COMBO! 2018 Lexus NX300 F Sport Series 2! With only 29000KM!!!



Options include:



- Navigation



- Heated and cooled seats



- Pre collision warning system



- Blind spot monitor



- Lane keep assist



- Heated steering wheel



AND MUCH MORE!



Low lease/finance rates 
Quick, easy Approvals
All trades welcome
Extended warranty available
Shipping available
Video Chat walk arounds via FaceTime, WhatsApp, Facebook Chat, etc.
We come to you for test drives 



All of our vehicles come with a 3rd party inspection and a complimentary Carfax report! Call LP Auto at 604.321.7668, visit our website www.lpauto.ca or come visit us at 5551 No. 3 Rd in Richmond today! Doc fee $795. Dlr#30841



Check out our inventory here
https://www.lpauto.ca/used-cars-vancouver?IsSold=0



Book a test drive here
https://www.lpauto.ca/test-drive-lp-auto



Appraise your trades here
https://www.lpauto.ca/vehicle-appraisal-trade-in-value-vancouver



Apply for loan here
https://www.lpauto.ca/vancouver-car-loan-application

Security System
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Tachometer
Trip Computer
Remote Keyless Entry
Leather Steering Wheel
SPEED CONTROL
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Illuminated Entry
Outside Temperature Display
Rear Window Defroster
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Front Reading Lights
Front Centre Armrest
Front beverage holders
Leather shift knob
Tracker System
Traction Control
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
ABS Brakes
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag
Knee airbag
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power door mirrors
Power Steering
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Rear Window Wiper
Front fog lights
Headlight cleaning
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Front dual zone A/C
CD Player
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Variably intermittent wipers
Automatic temperature control
Fully automatic headlights
Power Driver Seat
Split Folding Rear Seat
Panic Alarm
rear reading lights
Heated Door Mirrors
Driver Door Bin
Ignition disable
Passenger door bin
Rear seat centre armrest
Electronic stability
Radio data system
Turn signal indicator mirrors
Rear beverage holders
Rear Anti-Roll Bar
Speed-Sensing Steering
Variable Valve Control
Four wheel independent suspension
1-touch down
1-touch up
Manual-shift auto
Mode Select Transmission
Auto high-beam headlights
Power 2-way driver lumbar support
Exterior parking camera rear
CD-MP3 decoder

LP Auto

LP Auto

5551 No 3 Rd, Richmond, BC V6X 2C7

