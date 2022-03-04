2018 Lexus NX

$46,900 + taxes & licensing 2 9 , 0 0 0 K M Used Calculate Payments

VIN: jtjbarbz8j2164881

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Ultra White [white]

Interior Colour Black/scarlet W/f Sport Nuluxe Seat Surfaces [bla

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Stock # P164881

Mileage 29,000 KM

Vehicle Features Interior Security System Air Conditioning Tilt Steering Wheel Tachometer Trip Computer Remote Keyless Entry Leather Steering Wheel SPEED CONTROL HEATED FRONT SEATS Illuminated Entry Outside Temperature Display Rear Window Defroster Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Front Reading Lights Front Centre Armrest Front beverage holders Leather shift knob Tracker System Safety Traction Control Brake Assist 4 Wheel Disc Brakes ABS Brakes Low Tire Pressure Warning Dual front impact airbags Occupant sensing airbag Dual front side impact airbags Overhead airbag Knee airbag Power Options Power Windows Power Passenger Seat Power door mirrors Mechanical Power Steering Front Anti-Roll Bar Exterior Alloy Wheels Spoiler Rear Window Wiper Front fog lights Headlight cleaning Comfort Telescoping Steering Wheel Front dual zone A/C Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls Convenience Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Variably intermittent wipers Automatic temperature control Fully automatic headlights Seating Power Driver Seat Split Folding Rear Seat Additional Features Panic Alarm rear reading lights Heated Door Mirrors Driver Door Bin Ignition disable Passenger door bin Rear seat centre armrest Electronic stability Radio data system Turn signal indicator mirrors Rear beverage holders Rear Anti-Roll Bar Speed-Sensing Steering Variable Valve Control Four wheel independent suspension 1-touch down 1-touch up Manual-shift auto Mode Select Transmission Auto high-beam headlights Power 2-way driver lumbar support Exterior parking camera rear CD-MP3 decoder

