2018 Lexus NX

40,867 KM

Details Features

$41,000

+ tax & licensing
$41,000

+ taxes & licensing

OpenRoad Lexus Richmond

604-273-5533

2018 Lexus NX

2018 Lexus NX

300

2018 Lexus NX

300

Location

OpenRoad Lexus Richmond

5631 Parkwood Way, Richmond, BC V6V 2M6

604-273-5533

$41,000

+ taxes & licensing

40,867KM
Used
  Listing ID: 9074164
  Stock #: 9UBPA71984
  VIN: JTJBARBZ9J2171984

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Pearl White
  Interior Colour Black
  Body Style SUV / Crossover
  Transmission Automatic
  Stock # 9UBPA71984
  Mileage 40,867 KM

Vehicle Features

Luxury Package

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

OpenRoad Lexus Richmond

OpenRoad Lexus Richmond

5631 Parkwood Way, Richmond, BC V6V 2M6

