Menu
Account
Sign In

2018 Lexus RX 350

8A F Sport Series 2 Edition

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Lexus RX 350

8A F Sport Series 2 Edition

Location

OpenRoad Lexus Richmond

5631 Parkwood Way, Richmond, BC V6V 2M6

604-273-5533

  1. 4772265
  2. 4772265
  3. 4772265
  4. 4772265
  5. 4772265
  6. 4772265
  7. 4772265
  8. 4772265
  9. 4772265
  10. 4772265
  11. 4772265
  12. 4772265
  13. 4772265
  14. 4772265
  15. 4772265
  16. 4772265
  17. 4772265
  18. 4772265
  19. 4772265
Contact Seller

$51,989

+ taxes & licensing

  • 20,631KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4772265
  • Stock #: P37976
  • VIN: 2T2BZMCAXJC137976
Exterior Colour
Ultra White
Interior Colour
Rioja Red
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Transmission
Automatic

Gorgeous! What other word can we use to describe this local, one owner luxury crossover/SUV bought & serviced with our dealership. This 2018 RX 350 F Sport Series 2 edition also has exceptionally LOW kms, with just 20,631 showing on the odometer. This is the distance you would normally see on a vehicle with one year's worth of driving! Shown in Ultra White on eye-catching Rioja Red leather interior, this vehicle is nicely optioned with: a huge 12.3" display screen for navigation, back up camera, climate & infotainment controls, moon roof, heated & ventilated seats, heated steering wheel, Blind Spot Monitor with Rear Cross Traffic Alert systems, special F Sport accents such as grill & 20" alloy wheels, Rear Cross Traffic Brake system, rain sensing wipers and much more. All Lexus Certified Preowned (LCPO) vehicles are carefully inspected by our Technicians and fully reconditioned for your safety & peace of mind. All LCPO vehicles come with warranty & Roadside Assistance. All qualify for special Factory lease & finance rates and Lexus Exchange Policy.

Additional Features
  • lexus certified
  • F Sport Series 2

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From OpenRoad Lexus Richmond

2019 Lexus RX 350 L ...
 9,746 KM
$58,989 + tax & lic
2018 Lexus RX 350 8A...
 46,637 KM
$46,989 + tax & lic
2016 Mazda MAZDA6 GS...
 70,000 KM
$16,989 + tax & lic
OpenRoad Lexus Richmond

OpenRoad Lexus Richmond

5631 Parkwood Way, Richmond, BC V6V 2M6

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

604-273-XXXX

(click to show)

604-273-5533

Send A Message