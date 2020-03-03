2018 Lexus RX 350

5631 Parkwood Way, Richmond, BC V6V 2M6
Gorgeous! What other word can we use to describe this local, one owner luxury crossover/SUV bought & serviced with our dealership. This 2018 RX 350 F Sport Series 2 edition also has exceptionally LOW kms, with just 20,631 showing on the odometer. This is the distance you would normally see on a vehicle with one year's worth of driving! Shown in Ultra White on eye-catching Rioja Red leather interior, this vehicle is nicely optioned with: a huge 12.3" display screen for navigation, back up camera, climate & infotainment controls, moon roof, heated & ventilated seats, heated steering wheel, Blind Spot Monitor with Rear Cross Traffic Alert systems, special F Sport accents such as grill & 20" alloy wheels, Rear Cross Traffic Brake system, rain sensing wipers and much more. All Lexus Certified Preowned (LCPO) vehicles are carefully inspected by our Technicians and fully reconditioned for your safety & peace of mind. All LCPO vehicles come with warranty & Roadside Assistance. All qualify for special Factory lease & finance rates and Lexus Exchange Policy.
