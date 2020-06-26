Menu
$31,500

+ taxes & licensing

2018 Mazda CX-5

GT

Location

5491 Parkwood Way, Richmond, BC V6V 2M9

$31,500

+ taxes & licensing

  • 32,000KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 5259788
  • Stock #: P330939
  • VIN: JM3KFBDM0J0330939
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Transmission
Automatic
Doors
4-door

Sunroof, Leather Seats, Navigation, Heated Seats, heated Steering Wheel! This 2018 Mazda CX-5 is for sale today. The midsize crossover segment is packed with options, however, there is one that sets itself apart with phenomenal styling, a well tuned chassis and more features than you know what do withÃ¢'the 2018 Mazda CX-5. The CX-5 looks far more expensive than what it is, thanks to Mazda's Kodo design language, which gives it design lines you'd expect from a luxury crossover. Inside, the cabin is swathed in soft touch materials and is packed with high tech features. The hatch opens to plenty of cargo space for whatever you want. The 2018 Mazda CX-5 offers a lot for the affordable priceÃ¢'drive one today. This SUV has 32,000 kms. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 2.5L I4 16V GDI DOHC engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind. Our CX-5's trim level is GT. This top trim GT CX-5 comes with a power liftgate, heated seats, a heated leather steering wheel, LED front headlights, aluminum wheels, a 7 inch colour touch screen with MAZDA CONNECT and a rear view camera, advanced blind spot monitoring, smart city brake support, remote keyless entry, cruise control and audio controls mounted on the steering wheel, Bluetooth connectivity, push button start, heated power side mirrors with turn signals, and rain sensing wipers. For the ultimate in luxury, this trim also comes with a sunroof, fully automatic and directionally adaptive headlights, Bose premium audio system, dual zone automatic climate control, hands free proximity keys, leather seats, and navigation. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Leather Seats, Navigation, Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Premium Audio System, Power Liftgate. To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.richmondchrysler.com/finance/application/ *$599 Documentation Fee and $199 Go Green fee applicable for all used vehicles.Dealer #30806. o~o

Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Liftgate
  • Remote power door locks
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • External temperature display
  • Universal remote transmitter
  • Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
  • Cruise controls on steering wheel
  • Instrumentation: Low fuel level
  • Variable intermittent front wipers
  • Center Console: Full with covered storage
  • Overhead console: Mini with storage
  • Floor mats: Carpet front and rear
  • Cupholders: Front and rear
  • Headlights off auto delay
  • Clock: In-dash
  • Rain sensing front wipers
Seating
  • Heated Seats
  • Leather Seats
  • LEATHER SEAT UPHOLSTERY
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Tachometer
  • Trip Computer
  • Audio controls on steering wheel
  • Integrated roof antenna
  • Audio System Premium Brand Speakers: Bose
Exterior
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
  • ADAPTIVE HEADLIGHTS
  • Dusk sensing headlights
  • Front fog/driving lights
  • Steel spare wheel rim
  • Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo
  • Tires: Prefix: P
  • Type of tires: AS
  • Tires: Speed Rating: V
  • Tires: Profile: 55
  • Diameter of tires: 19.0
Windows
  • Sunroof
  • Privacy glass: Deep
Safety
  • Stability Control
  • Side Airbag
  • Driver Airbag
  • Passenger Airbag
  • 4-wheel ABS brakes
  • Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
  • Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt
Comfort
  • Heated Steering Wheel
  • Cargo Area Light
  • Interior air filtration
  • Automatic front air conditioning
  • Dual front air conditioning zones
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
Suspension
  • Independent Rear Suspension
  • Suspension class: Regular
  • Coil front spring
  • Independent front suspension classification
  • Four-wheel Independent Suspension
  • Coil rear spring
  • Multi-link rear suspension
  • Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars
  • Strut front suspension
Trim
  • Body-coloured bumpers
  • Leather/metal-look shift knob trim
  • Black grille w/chrome accents
Additional Features
  • 4 door
  • Navigation
  • Rear View Camera
  • Blind Spot Monitoring
  • Driver seat memory
  • Radio data system
  • Premium audio system
  • Transmission hill holder
  • Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors
  • Front Ventilated disc brakes
  • Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control
  • Power remote driver mirror adjustment
  • Heated driver mirror
  • Heated passenger mirror
  • Power remote passenger mirror adjustment
  • Front and rear reading lights
  • Bucket front seats
  • Rear bench
  • Fold forward seatback rear seats
  • Rear seats center armrest
  • Vehicle Emissions: ULEV II
  • Fuel Type: Regular unleaded
  • Regular front stabilizer bar
  • Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular
  • Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
  • Cargo tie downs
  • Left rear passenger door type: Conventional
  • Right rear passenger door type: Conventional
  • Digital Audio Input
  • Braking Assist
  • Rear quarter windows: Wiper park
  • ABS and Driveline Traction Control
  • Leather steering wheel trim
  • Power remote trunk release
  • Surround Audio
  • Wheel Width: 7
  • Three 12V DC power outlets
  • 1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags
  • Speed-proportional electric power steering
  • Permanent locking hubs
  • Seatback storage: 2
  • Electrochromatic rearview mirror
  • Rear door type: Power liftgate
  • Express open glass sunroof
  • Memorized Settings for 2 drivers
  • Rear spoiler: Lip
  • Audio system memory card slot
  • Turn signal in mirrors
  • Heated windshield washer jets
  • Wheel Diameter: 19
  • Simulated wood/metal-look dash trim
  • Piano black door trim
  • Navigation system with voice activation
  • Video Monitor Location: Front
  • Total Number of Speakers: 10
  • Door pockets: Driver
  • Self-leveling headlights
  • Driver and passenger heated-cushion
  • Passenger and Rear
  • Driver and Passenger Heated-Seatback
  • Wiper Park
  • Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
  • Metal-look/piano black center console trim
  • Fuel Consumption: Highway: 7.9 L/100 km
  • Tires: Width: 225 mm
  • SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
  • Front Head Room: 999 mm
  • Rear Head Room: 991 mm
  • Fuel Capacity: 58 L
  • Fuel Consumption: City: 9.8 L/100 km
  • Front Leg Room: 1041 mm
  • Front Hip Room: 1402 mm
  • Rear Hip Room: 1405 mm
  • AM/FM/HD/Satellite-prep Radio
  • HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter
  • Manual child safety locks
  • Polished w/painted accents aluminum rims
  • AppLink
  • Overall Width: 1842 mm
  • Rear Shoulder Room: 1392 mm
  • Overall Length: 4550 mm
  • Keyless ignition w/ push button start & keyless door entry
  • LED low/high beam projector beam headlights
  • 4 USB ports
  • Rear Leg Room: 1007 mm
  • Rear Collision Warning : Rear Cross Traffic Alert (RCTA)
  • Forward Collision Mitigation : Smart City Brake Support
  • Curb weight: 1676 kg
  • Front Shoulder Room: 1451 mm
  • Max cargo capacity: 1687 L
  • Wheelbase: 2698 mm
  • Gross vehicle weight: 2071 kg
  • Overall height: 1662 mm

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

