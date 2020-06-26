2018 Mazda CX-5

Power Options Power Windows

Power Liftgate

Remote power door locks Convenience Cruise Control

External temperature display

Universal remote transmitter

Tilt and telescopic steering wheel

Cruise controls on steering wheel

Instrumentation: Low fuel level

Variable intermittent front wipers

Center Console: Full with covered storage

Overhead console: Mini with storage

Floor mats: Carpet front and rear

Cupholders: Front and rear

Headlights off auto delay

Clock: In-dash

Rain sensing front wipers Seating Heated Seats

Leather Seats

LEATHER SEAT UPHOLSTERY Media / Nav / Comm Tachometer

Trip Computer

Audio controls on steering wheel

Integrated roof antenna

Audio System Premium Brand Speakers: Bose Exterior Daytime Running Lights

TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM

ADAPTIVE HEADLIGHTS

Dusk sensing headlights

Front fog/driving lights

Steel spare wheel rim

Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo

Tires: Prefix: P

Type of tires: AS

Tires: Speed Rating: V

Tires: Profile: 55

Diameter of tires: 19.0 Windows Sunroof

Privacy glass: Deep Safety Stability Control

Side Airbag

Driver Airbag

Passenger Airbag

4-wheel ABS brakes

Seatbelt pretensioners: Front

Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt Comfort Heated Steering Wheel

Cargo Area Light

Interior air filtration

Automatic front air conditioning

Dual front air conditioning zones Powertrain Engine Immobilizer Suspension Independent Rear Suspension

Suspension class: Regular

Coil front spring

Independent front suspension classification

Four-wheel Independent Suspension

Coil rear spring

Multi-link rear suspension

Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars

Strut front suspension Trim Body-coloured bumpers

Leather/metal-look shift knob trim

Black grille w/chrome accents

Additional Features 4 door

Navigation

Rear View Camera

Blind Spot Monitoring

Driver seat memory

Radio data system

Premium audio system

Transmission hill holder

Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors

Front Ventilated disc brakes

Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control

Power remote driver mirror adjustment

Heated driver mirror

Heated passenger mirror

Power remote passenger mirror adjustment

Front and rear reading lights

Bucket front seats

Rear bench

Fold forward seatback rear seats

Rear seats center armrest

Vehicle Emissions: ULEV II

Fuel Type: Regular unleaded

Regular front stabilizer bar

Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular

Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam

Cargo tie downs

Left rear passenger door type: Conventional

Right rear passenger door type: Conventional

Digital Audio Input

Braking Assist

Rear quarter windows: Wiper park

ABS and Driveline Traction Control

Leather steering wheel trim

Power remote trunk release

Surround Audio

Wheel Width: 7

Three 12V DC power outlets

1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags

Speed-proportional electric power steering

Permanent locking hubs

Seatback storage: 2

Electrochromatic rearview mirror

Rear door type: Power liftgate

Express open glass sunroof

Memorized Settings for 2 drivers

Rear spoiler: Lip

Audio system memory card slot

Turn signal in mirrors

Heated windshield washer jets

Wheel Diameter: 19

Simulated wood/metal-look dash trim

Piano black door trim

Navigation system with voice activation

Video Monitor Location: Front

Total Number of Speakers: 10

Door pockets: Driver

Self-leveling headlights

Driver and passenger heated-cushion

Passenger and Rear

Driver and Passenger Heated-Seatback

Wiper Park

Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity

Metal-look/piano black center console trim

Fuel Consumption: Highway: 7.9 L/100 km

Tires: Width: 225 mm

SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio

Front Head Room: 999 mm

Rear Head Room: 991 mm

Fuel Capacity: 58 L

Fuel Consumption: City: 9.8 L/100 km

Front Leg Room: 1041 mm

Front Hip Room: 1402 mm

Rear Hip Room: 1405 mm

AM/FM/HD/Satellite-prep Radio

HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter

Manual child safety locks

Polished w/painted accents aluminum rims

AppLink

Overall Width: 1842 mm

Rear Shoulder Room: 1392 mm

Overall Length: 4550 mm

Keyless ignition w/ push button start & keyless door entry

LED low/high beam projector beam headlights

4 USB ports

Rear Leg Room: 1007 mm

Rear Collision Warning : Rear Cross Traffic Alert (RCTA)

Forward Collision Mitigation : Smart City Brake Support

Curb weight: 1676 kg

Front Shoulder Room: 1451 mm

Max cargo capacity: 1687 L

Wheelbase: 2698 mm

Gross vehicle weight: 2071 kg

Overall height: 1662 mm

