2018 Mercedes-Benz CLA 250

$35,900 + taxes & licensing 2 5 , 0 0 0 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8455896

8455896 Stock #: P528956

P528956 VIN: WDDsj4gb7jn528956

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Polar Silver Metallic [silver]

Interior Colour Black/black W/artico Upholstery [black]

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Stock # P528956

Mileage 25,000 KM

Vehicle Features Interior Security System Air Conditioning Tilt Steering Wheel Tachometer Trip Computer Remote Keyless Entry Overhead Console SPEED CONTROL HEATED FRONT SEATS Illuminated Entry Outside Temperature Display Rear Window Defroster Front Reading Lights Front Centre Armrest Front beverage holders Safety Traction Control Brake Assist 4 Wheel Disc Brakes ABS Brakes Low Tire Pressure Warning Dual front impact airbags Occupant sensing airbag Dual front side impact airbags Overhead airbag Knee airbag Power Options Power Windows Power door mirrors Mechanical Power Steering Front Anti-Roll Bar Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio CD Player Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls Exterior Alloy Wheels Perimeter/approach lights Rear fog lights Comfort Telescoping Steering Wheel Front dual zone A/C Seating MEMORY SEAT Power Driver Seat Split Folding Rear Seat Convenience Rain Sensing Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Variably intermittent wipers Automatic temperature control Delay-off headlights Fully automatic headlights Additional Features Panic Alarm rear reading lights Heated Door Mirrors Driver Door Bin Ignition disable Passenger door bin Rear door bins Rear seat centre armrest Electronic stability Radio data system Turn signal indicator mirrors Rear beverage holders Childseat sensing airbag Rear Anti-Roll Bar Speed-Sensing Steering Variable Valve Control Four wheel independent suspension 1-touch down 1-touch up Manual-shift auto Mode Select Transmission Power 4-way driver lumbar support Exterior parking camera rear CD-MP3 decoder

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.