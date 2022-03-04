Menu
Account
2018 Mercedes-Benz CLA 250

25,000 KM

Details Description Features

$35,900

+ tax & licensing
$35,900

+ taxes & licensing

LP Auto

604-321-7668

2018 Mercedes-Benz CLA 250

2018 Mercedes-Benz CLA 250

2018 Mercedes-Benz CLA 250

Location

LP Auto

5551 No 3 Rd, Richmond, BC V6X 2C7

604-321-7668

$35,900

+ taxes & licensing

25,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8455896
  • Stock #: P528956
  • VIN: WDDsj4gb7jn528956

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Polar Silver Metallic [silver]
  • Interior Colour Black/black W/artico Upholstery [black]
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # P528956
  • Mileage 25,000 KM

Vehicle Description

MINT 2018 Mercedes CLA250 4MATIC!!! With only 25000KM!!!!



Option include:



- Navigation



- Panoramic sunroof



- Backup camera



- Full leather interior



- Premium Plus package



- Push button start



AND MUCH MORE!!!



Low lease/finance rates 
Quick, easy Approvals
All trades welcome
Extended warranty available
Shipping available
Video Chat walk arounds via FaceTime, WhatsApp, Facebook Chat, etc.
We come to you for test drives 



All of our vehicles come with a 3rd party inspection and a complimentary Carfax report! Call LP Auto at 604.321.7668, visit our website www.lpauto.ca or come visit us at 5551 No. 3 Rd in Richmond today! Doc fee $795. Dlr#30841



https://www.lpauto.ca/used-cars-vancouver?IsSold=0



https://www.lpauto.ca/test-drive-lp-auto



https://www.lpauto.ca/vehicle-appraisal-trade-in-value-vancouver



https://www.lpauto.ca/vancouver-car-loan-application

Vehicle Features

Security System
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Tachometer
Trip Computer
Remote Keyless Entry
Overhead Console
SPEED CONTROL
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Illuminated Entry
Outside Temperature Display
Rear Window Defroster
Front Reading Lights
Front Centre Armrest
Front beverage holders
Traction Control
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
ABS Brakes
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag
Knee airbag
Power Windows
Power door mirrors
Power Steering
Front Anti-Roll Bar
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
Alloy Wheels
Perimeter/approach lights
Rear fog lights
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Front dual zone A/C
MEMORY SEAT
Power Driver Seat
Split Folding Rear Seat
Rain Sensing Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Variably intermittent wipers
Automatic temperature control
Delay-off headlights
Fully automatic headlights
Panic Alarm
rear reading lights
Heated Door Mirrors
Driver Door Bin
Ignition disable
Passenger door bin
Rear door bins
Rear seat centre armrest
Electronic stability
Radio data system
Turn signal indicator mirrors
Rear beverage holders
Childseat sensing airbag
Rear Anti-Roll Bar
Speed-Sensing Steering
Variable Valve Control
Four wheel independent suspension
1-touch down
1-touch up
Manual-shift auto
Mode Select Transmission
Power 4-way driver lumbar support
Exterior parking camera rear
CD-MP3 decoder

LP Auto

LP Auto

5551 No 3 Rd, Richmond, BC V6X 2C7

