2018 Mercedes-Benz G63 AMG 

TRUE PRICE, NO HIDDEN FEE, FREE CARFAX, FULL INSPECTION

CLEAN TITLE, BC LOCAL, ONE OWNER


Highlight Feature:

- Navigation System

- Back-up Camera & Parking Sensors

 - Harman& Kardon Sound System

- Power Sunroof

- Front Heated & Ventilated Seats

- Blind Spot Monitor

- Traction Control

- Voice Control

- Bluetooth Technology

- Adaptive Cruise Control

- FM/AM Radio

- Variable Drive Mode

- AND MUCH MORE


Although every attempt is made to ensure the accuracy of the data above, due to the possibility of human error, we cannot guarantee the accuracy of the displayed information, the availability of this vehicle, or the accuracy of its photo or stock photo. Such information may not reflect exact vehicle color, trim, options, price or other specifications.




*** FULL CARFAX REPORT AND INSPECTION PAPER AVAILABLE!!***

*** BEST VALUE FOR YOUR TRADE-IN OR SELL US YOUR CARS!!***

*** COMPETITIVE RATE FOR FINANCING!!***


DL#40299 UC Auto

3891 No 3 Rd, Richmond, BC V6X 2B8

*All price excludes $495 Doc Fee& $395Vehicle Preparation Fee and applicable taxes.*


*Finance and Lease option available on vehicle year 2014 or newer*

2018 Mercedes-Benz G-Class

39,725 KM

$92,995

+ taxes & licensing
2018 Mercedes-Benz G-Class

AMG G 63 4MATIC/ CLEAN TITLE/ BC LOCAL/ ONE OWNER

13500554

2018 Mercedes-Benz G-Class

AMG G 63 4MATIC/ CLEAN TITLE/ BC LOCAL/ ONE OWNER

UC Auto

3891 No 3 Rd, Richmond, BC V6X 2B8

236-877-4881

$92,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
39,725KM
VIN WDCYC7DH4JX289650

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 39,725 KM

Vehicle Description

2018 Mercedes-Benz G63 AMG 

TRUE PRICE, NO HIDDEN FEE, FREE CARFAX, FULL INSPECTION

CLEAN TITLE, BC LOCAL, ONE OWNER


Highlight Feature:

- Navigation System

- Back-up Camera & Parking Sensors

 - Harman& Kardon Sound System

- Power Sunroof

- Front Heated & Ventilated Seats

- Blind Spot Monitor

- Traction Control

- Voice Control

- Bluetooth Technology

- Adaptive Cruise Control

- FM/AM Radio

- Variable Drive Mode

- AND MUCH MORE


Although every attempt is made to ensure the accuracy of the data above, due to the possibility of human error, we cannot guarantee the accuracy of the displayed information, the availability of this vehicle, or the accuracy of its photo or stock photo. Such information may not reflect exact vehicle color, trim, options, price or other specifications.




*** FULL CARFAX REPORT AND INSPECTION PAPER AVAILABLE!!***

*** BEST VALUE FOR YOUR TRADE-IN OR SELL US YOUR CARS!!***

*** COMPETITIVE RATE FOR FINANCING!!***


DL#40299 UC Auto

3891 No 3 Rd, Richmond, BC V6X 2B8

*All price excludes $495 Doc Fee& $395Vehicle Preparation Fee and applicable taxes.*


*Finance and Lease option available on vehicle year 2014 or newer*


Vehicle Features

Interior

Cruise Control
Immobilizer
Compass
Mini Overhead Console
ashtray
Driver foot rest
Illuminated locking glove box
Front centre armrest w/storage
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Roll-Up Cargo Cover
Driver And Passenger Door Bins
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
Valet Function
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Redundant Digital Speedometer
3 12V DC Power Outlets
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter
Selective service internet access
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Front Cigar Lighter(s)
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage
Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column
Remote Releases -Inc: Power Fuel
Power Fuel Flap Locking Type
Leather Door Trim Insert
Power Anti-Whiplash w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Heated Tumble Forward Rear Seat
Carpet Floor Trim and Vinyl Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim
Interior Trim -inc: Chrome Interior Accents and Leather Upholstered Dashboard
Leather Gear Shifter Material
Full Dinamica Simulated Suede Headliner
12-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Power 4-Way Lumbar Support
Analog Appearance
3 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 Interior 120V AC Power Outlet
FOB Controls -inc: Keyfob Cargo Access

Safety

First Aid Kit
Back-Up Camera
Perimeter Alarm
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Parking Assist PARKTRONIC Front And Rear Parking Sensors
Blind Spot Assist Blind Spot
BabySmart Child Seat Sensor and Rear Child Safety Locks

Exterior

Running Boards
Deep Tinted Glass
Cornering Lights
Black door handles
Perimeter/approach lights
Black bodyside mouldings
Rear fog lamps
Body-coloured grille w/chrome accents
LED brakelights
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Aluminum Spare Wheel
Black Side Windows Trim
Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Jets And Reservoir
Full-Size Spare Tire Mounted Outside Rear
Front Windshield -inc: Electrically Heated Glass
Chrome Bodyside Insert and Body-Coloured Fender Flares
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Swing-Out Rear Cargo Access
Fixed Rear Window w/Wiper and Defroster

Mechanical

Block Heater
Trailer Wiring Harness
Engine Oil Cooler
180 Amp Alternator
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Permanent locking hubs
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Solid axle rear suspension w/coil springs
Electronic Transfer Case
Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature
Hydraulic Power-Assist Steering
2 Skid Plates
3.58 axle ratio
Leading Link Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control
95-Amp/Hr Maintenance-Free Battery
Full-Time All-Wheel
650.0 Kgs Maximum Payload

Media / Nav / Comm

Window Grid Diversity Antenna
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Audio Theft Deterrent
Streaming Audio
12 Speakers

Additional Features

GVWR: 3
harman/kardon LOGIC7 Surround Sound System
Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point
Black Front Windshield Trim and Black Rear Window Trim
Residual Heat Recirculation and Console Ducts
Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Driver Auto Dimming
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Front And Rear Vented Discs
Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control
Programmable Projector Beam High Intensity Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto-Leveling Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Washer and Delay-Off
96.1 L Fuel Tank
Engine: 5.5L Twin-Turbo V8
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Steel 1st Row Sunroof
200 KGS (7
055 LBS)
Keyfob Window Activation and Keyfob Sunroof/Convertible Roof Activation
Tires: 275/50R20 -inc: Yokohama
Distance Assist DISTRONIC

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

UC Auto

UC Auto

3891 No 3 Rd, Richmond, BC V6X 2B8

$92,995

+ taxes & licensing>

UC Auto

236-877-4881

2018 Mercedes-Benz G-Class