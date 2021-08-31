2018 Mercedes-Benz GLE

$79,900 + taxes & licensing 6 1 , 0 0 0 K M Used Calculate Payments

Listing ID: 7998141

7998141 Stock #: P089048

P089048 VIN: 4JGED6EB0JA089048

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Selenite Grey Metallic [grey]

Interior Colour Black W/leather Upholstery [black]

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Stock # P089048

Mileage 61,000 KM

Vehicle Features Interior Security System Air Conditioning Tilt Steering Wheel Tachometer Trip Computer Remote Keyless Entry Leather Steering Wheel SPEED CONTROL HEATED FRONT SEATS Illuminated Entry Outside Temperature Display Rear Window Defroster Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Front Reading Lights Front Centre Armrest Leather shift knob Sport steering wheel Trunk/hatch auto-latch Safety Traction Control Brake Assist 4 Wheel Disc Brakes ABS Brakes Low Tire Pressure Warning Dual front impact airbags Occupant sensing airbag Dual front side impact airbags Overhead airbag Knee airbag Power Options Power Windows Power Passenger Seat Power Liftgate Power door mirrors Mechanical Power Steering Skid Plates Sport Suspension Trailer Sway Control Front Anti-Roll Bar Adaptive suspension Exterior Alloy Wheels Spoiler Perimeter/approach lights Rear fog lights Comfort Telescoping Steering Wheel Front dual zone A/C Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls Diversity antenna Trim Leather upholstery Seating MEMORY SEAT Power Driver Seat Split Folding Rear Seat Convenience Rain Sensing Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Speed Sensitive Wipers Automatic temperature control Delay-off headlights Fully automatic headlights Genuine wood console insert Additional Features Panic Alarm rear reading lights Heated Door Mirrors Driver Door Bin Front beverage holders Ignition disable Passenger door bin Rear door bins Rear seat centre armrest Electronic stability Radio data system Auto-dimming door mirrors Genuine wood dashboard insert Genuine wood door panel insert Weather band radio Turn signal indicator mirrors Anti-whiplash front head restraints Steering wheel memory Auto tilt-away steering wheel DVD-Audio Residual heat recirculation Rear beverage holders Childseat sensing airbag Rear Anti-Roll Bar Speed-Sensing Steering Variable Valve Control Variable intake manifold Four wheel independent suspension 1-touch down 1-touch up Manual-shift auto Mode Select Transmission Auto-levelling suspension Auto high-beam headlights Power 4-way driver lumbar support Power 4-way passenger lumbar support Exterior parking camera rear CD-MP3 decoder

