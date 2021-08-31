Menu
2018 Mercedes-Benz GLE

61,000 KM

Details Description Features

$79,900

+ tax & licensing
$79,900

+ taxes & licensing

LP Auto

604-321-7668

2018 Mercedes-Benz GLE

2018 Mercedes-Benz GLE

AMG 43

2018 Mercedes-Benz GLE

AMG 43

Location

LP Auto

5551 No 3 Rd, Richmond, BC V6X 2C7

604-321-7668

$79,900

+ taxes & licensing

61,000KM
Used
  Listing ID: 7998141
  • Stock #: P089048
  • VIN: 4JGED6EB0JA089048

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Selenite Grey Metallic [grey]
  • Interior Colour Black W/leather Upholstery [black]
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # P089048
  • Mileage 61,000 KM

Vehicle Description

MINT 2018 Mercedes-Benz GLE43 AMG! Only 61000kms! Options include:



- keyless entry

- keyless start

- navigation

- power tailgate 

- Bluetooth

- memory driver seat

- heated seats

- Bluetooth

- parking sensors 

- rearview camera



AND MUCH MORE!



Low lease/finance rates 
Quick, easy Approvals
All trades welcome
Extended warranty available
Shipping available
Video Chat walk arounds via FaceTime, WhatsApp, Facebook Chat, etc.
We come to you for test drives 



All of our vehicles come with a 3rd party inspection and a complimentary Carfax report! Call LP Auto at 604.321.7668, visit our website www.lpauto.ca or come visit us at 5551 No. 3 Rd in Richmond today! Doc fee $795. Dlr#30841



https://www.lpauto.ca/used-cars-vancouver?IsSold=0



https://www.lpauto.ca/test-drive-lp-auto



https://www.lpauto.ca/vehicle-appraisal-trade-in-value-vancouver



https://www.lpauto.ca/vancouver-car-loan-application

Vehicle Features

Security System
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Tachometer
Trip Computer
Remote Keyless Entry
Leather Steering Wheel
SPEED CONTROL
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Illuminated Entry
Outside Temperature Display
Rear Window Defroster
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Front Reading Lights
Front Centre Armrest
Leather shift knob
Sport steering wheel
Trunk/hatch auto-latch
Traction Control
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
ABS Brakes
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag
Knee airbag
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Liftgate
Power door mirrors
Power Steering
Skid Plates
Sport Suspension
Trailer Sway Control
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Adaptive suspension
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Perimeter/approach lights
Rear fog lights
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Front dual zone A/C
CD Player
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
Diversity antenna
Leather upholstery
MEMORY SEAT
Power Driver Seat
Split Folding Rear Seat
Rain Sensing Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Speed Sensitive Wipers
Automatic temperature control
Delay-off headlights
Fully automatic headlights
Genuine wood console insert
Panic Alarm
rear reading lights
Heated Door Mirrors
Driver Door Bin
Front beverage holders
Ignition disable
Passenger door bin
Rear door bins
Rear seat centre armrest
Electronic stability
Radio data system
Auto-dimming door mirrors
Genuine wood dashboard insert
Genuine wood door panel insert
Weather band radio
Turn signal indicator mirrors
Anti-whiplash front head restraints
Steering wheel memory
Auto tilt-away steering wheel
DVD-Audio
Residual heat recirculation
Rear beverage holders
Childseat sensing airbag
Rear Anti-Roll Bar
Speed-Sensing Steering
Variable Valve Control
Variable intake manifold
Four wheel independent suspension
1-touch down
1-touch up
Manual-shift auto
Mode Select Transmission
Auto-levelling suspension
Auto high-beam headlights
Power 4-way driver lumbar support
Power 4-way passenger lumbar support
Exterior parking camera rear
CD-MP3 decoder

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email LP Auto

LP Auto

LP Auto

5551 No 3 Rd, Richmond, BC V6X 2C7

